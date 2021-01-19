Log in
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(CZR)
  Report
News 
All News

MGM Resorts drops takeover plan for Ladbrokes: owner Entain

01/19/2021 | 10:03am EST
FILE PHOTO: General view inside a deserted Ladbrokes shop in Harpenden

(Reuters) - Casino operator MGM Resorts International ditched plans to buy Ladbrokes owner Entain after the British company rejected an $11 billion takeover approach this month, sending Entain's shares around 15% lower on Tuesday.

The United States is seen as the next big growth market for sports betting, spawning a series of transatlantic partnerships tapping into European technology and expertise. These include Caesars Entertainment agreeing last September to buy William Hill in a 2.9 billion pound deal.

MGM said it would not submit a revised proposal or make a firm offer for Entain, which had said the approach announced two weeks ago significantly undervalued its business.

Entain shares fell 14.9% to 12.03 pounds, after hitting a session low of 11.37 pounds on the news, paring almost all the gains made since the approach was made public.

"We look forward to continuing to work closely with MGM to drive further success in the United States through the BetMGM joint venture," Entain said in a statement.

Online betting firms have benefited during the COVID-19 pandemic-led lockdowns, as customers took to playing from home when casinos and betting shops were off limits.

MGM had previously said a merger with the British bookmaker would be compelling and believed a deal would help grow BetMGM, which the two have operated since 2018.

The proposal, on the basis of 0.6 MGM shares for each Entain share, was also backed by billionaire mogul Barry Diller's IAC. It valued Entain shares at 13.83 pence each when it was first announced.

Entain, previously known as GVC, has itself expanded rapidly through a series of acquisitions and owns the bwin, Coral and Eurobet brands, operating traditional British high street betting shops as well as offering online gambling.

"While we are genuinely surprised MGM didn't up its consideration ...we don't think this changes MGM's ability to secure equity value enhancing benefits from the attractively growing US sports betting and iGaming pie," JP Morgan analysts said.

The brokerage said it would not rule out further discussions with Entain depending on how the company shareholders reacted, adding that it would be tough for someone else to buy Entain given so much potential equity value coming from the 50/50 BetMGM joint venture.

Entain's Chief Executive Officer Shay Segev also decided to step down, just seven months into the role, this month in order to take a job with sports streaming service DAZN.

Entain is looking to appoint non-executive director Jette Nygaard-Andersen as its CEO, according to a Sky News report last week.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M and Keith Weir)

By Tanishaa Nadkar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. 0.95% 80.99 Delayed Quote.7.72%
ENLABS AB (PUBL) -2.39% 42.95 End-of-day quote.13.32%
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP 0.17% 198.67 Delayed Quote.4.39%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 3.86% 31.07 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
WILLIAM HILL 0.04% 269.8 Delayed Quote.-0.15%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 147 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 673 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15 251 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,08x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16 662 M 16 662 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,69x
EV / Sales 2021 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 82,63 $
Last Close Price 80,00 $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas R. Reeg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony L. Carano President & Chief Operating Officer
Gary L. Carano Executive Chairman
Bret Yunker Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Bonnie S. Biumi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.9.52%16 662
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-0.69%35 032
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-4.40%32 269
SANDS CHINA LTD.-9.99%31 982
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB0.62%21 264
PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC.14.75%15 325
