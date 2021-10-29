Place Your Bets! Sports Betting Arrives in Louisiana With Caesars Sportsbook

NEW ORLEANS and BOSSIER CITY, LA (Oct. 29, 2021) - After much anticipation, in-person sports betting will officially go live at two of Louisiana's most iconic properties. Harrah's New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel & Casino will begin accepting in-person sports bets through the best-in-class sportsbook offering, Caesars Sportsbook, starting this Sunday, Oct. 31 at 7 a.m. CDT.

As part of the largest casino-entertainment company in the United States, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars"), these properties with a long legacy in the Bayou State can finally bring sports betting to life, and sports fans near and far are invited to come place their bets.

Patrons that show up to place these historic first bets on Sunday can explore a deep array of pre-match and live markets and odds - including for every local team - and take advantage of a special offer for an unmatched first bet experience.

While mobile sports betting is still pending regulatory approval, the best-in-class Caesars Sportsbook app is now available for download on iOS or Android by eligible sports fans in Louisiana. Caesars is excited to offer an early chance to download the app, register, deposit funds, and combine special offers.

Caesars Sportsbook delivers on the company's promise to treat Louisiana sports bettors like royalty. Every wager, win or lose, rewards the bettor with Tier Credits and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock unbeatable experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships through the industry-leading loyalty program Caesars Rewards.

Caesars' commitment to Louisiana includes the recent 20-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership with the New Orleans Saints to rebrand New Orleans' iconic downtown stadium as the Caesars Superdome. The company is also investing hundreds of millions of dollars to transform Harrah's New Orleans into Caesars New Orleans and Isle of Capri Lake Charles into Horseshoe Lake Charles. When the renovation is finished in the fall of 2022, Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles will reopen with a Caesars Sportsbook location.

Caesars Sportsbook is the official sportsbook partner of LSU Athletics, the official casino sponsor, and an official sports betting partner of the NFL, and has partnerships with the NBA, NHL, MLB, and several individual teams. For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

