Earlier today, chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri arrived at the 54th annual World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event in grand fashion to deliver the richest trophy in all of sports. Fieri rolled into the Horseshoe Events Center on a golf cart adorned in flames, flanked by The Knight Line presented by Drumbots, and ten WSOP ambassadors before making his way to the Main Event Final Table to unveil this year’s highly coveted WSOP Main Event gold bracelet.

“I heard this year’s WSOP Main Event is shattering records, so I had to come to check it out for myself,” said Fieri. “The WSOP Main Event bracelet is out-of-bounds and whoever wins it will need some extra fuel to become poker’s undisputed World Champion. My new restaurant, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen at Horseshoe Las Vegas, is officially open and ready to rock for poker players and anyone who enjoys killer, scratch-made food!”

Considered the richest trophy in sports, the 2023 Main Event gold bracelet is custom-made by Jostens featuring approximately 500 grams of 10-karat yellow gold, 2,352 various precious gemstones, including 42 carats of round genuine diamonds, 425 black and red stones to accentuate the suits, and a removable golden poker chip that sits in the center of the bracelet. This year’s bracelet also features a special horseshoe incorporated into the design as a tribute to the WSOP’s return to the newly rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas.

With more than 9,500 entrants and counting, WSOP has officially shattered the attendance record for its Main Event, making the 2023 edition the richest tournament in live poker history. The record falls 17 years after Jamie Gold defeated a crowd of 8,773 entrants in 2006 before the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act changed the poker landscape, leaving doubt that the 2006 record could ever be broken.

“Who better to bring the bling?” said WSOP Senior Vice President and Executive Director Ty Stewart. “This is the biggest event in poker history, so we needed someone who loves going big to do the honors. We’d like to thank Guy for being part of the 2023 WSOP. Win or lose on the tables, Flavortown is now the official after-party location for poker players.”

The WSOP Main Event’s record turnout guarantees that someone in the field will win a “Main Event Seat for Life” or a complimentary entry to the Main Event for the next 30 years. That drawing, amongst all registrants in the 2023 Main Event, will take place shortly after registration officially closes at 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 8.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen, the second full-service Guy Fieri restaurant on The Strip, is adjacent to the Caesars Sportsbook desk at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Hours are Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to midnight. Fans looking to visit Flavortown can make reservations at caesars.com/horseshoe-las-vegas/restaurants/guy-fieris-flavortown-sports-kitchen.

The action continues past the Main Event with 25 WSOP bracelet events left to play and qualify for, including the $1,500 Closer Event on Friday, July 14. The full WSOP tournament schedule can be found at https://www.wsop.com/tournaments/.

Upcoming WSOP events this week include:

Event #77: $777 Lucky 7’s No-Limit Hold’em

Event #78: $1,500 Bounty Pot-Limit Omaha

About World Series of Poker:

Part of Caesars Entertainment's Caesars Digital operations, the World Series of Poker® is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $3.63 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport's top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2022, the event attracted 197,626 entrants from over 100 different countries to the Paris Las Vegas and Horseshoe Las Vegas and awarded more than $347 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of WSOP Europe in 2007 and the WSOP Asia-Pacific in 2013 and the WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015. All WSOP events are subject to the then-current and applicable WSOP tournament rules. For more information, please visit www.wsop.com.

