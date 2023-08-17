WSOP gold bracelets to be won at GGPoker, WSOP.COM & GGPoker.CA Join Daniel Negreanu in playing for your share of poker history

The World Series of Poker® (WSOP®) – the richest, most prestigious, and longest-running poker series – and GGPoker, the World’s Biggest Poker Room, today announced further details for WSOP Online 2023. Since its launch in 2020, WSOP Online has become the world’s most prestigious online poker tournament series, with each new bracelet winner joining the honor roll of champions that includes the most successful and famous players ever to sit at a poker table.

International players can pursue official WSOP gold bracelets exclusively at GGPoker, Ontario residents can do likewise at GGPoker.CA, while United States residents physically present in Nevada, New Jersey, Michigan, and Pennsylvania have their own slate of tournaments on WSOP.COM. Both GGPoker and WSOP.COM will each offer a total of 33 coveted WSOP gold bracelets during WSOP Online 2023, while GGPoker.CA has a total of eight more WSOP bracelets up for grabs.

The tournament series is hosted at GGPoker and GGPoker.CA from Aug. 20, 2023, to Oct. 2, 2023, and WSOP.COM from Sept. 10 to Oct. 17. The WSOP Online 2023 schedule caters to players of all levels, with a wide range of buy-ins and satellites running daily.

“With record-smashing events and something for everyone, WSOP Online is quickly realizing its vision to be the premier annual online poker series,” said Senior Vice President and Executive Director of the World Series of Poker, Ty Stewart. “We’re the 'World' Series of Poker and backed by GGPoker, WSOP Online is where we can deliver a chance for glory to players across the world who might not otherwise travel to live events. Bling is the thing, and we’ll be looking forward to welcoming new members to poker’s most exclusive club.”

Poker players worldwide are invited to join Daniel Negreanu at GGPoker during the upcoming WSOP Online tournament series, as he seeks to add to his haul of six WSOP bracelets. Negreanu intends to take aim at gold in a variety of bracelet events, including #7 $10 Mystery Millions $10M GTD, #10 $1,050 Beat The Pros Bounty NLH and #12 $500 Mini Main Event NLH $2.5M GTD. He will live stream much of his play, allowing viewers to follow his progress and cheer him on, and also plans to sell some of his action via the GGPoker app.

“I cannot wait to get into WSOP Online 2023 and play for WSOP gold alongside thousands of other players,” said Daniel Negreanu, GGPoker Global Ambassador. “I’ll be streaming a lot during the series and you'll also be able to buy some of my action via GGPoker's legendary integrated staking feature, so why not buckle in and ride along with me this WSOP Online?”

Players can also join Negreanu at GGPoker’s Rush & Cash tables for a very special promotion, Rush & Cash Double DNegs. During the days this special event will run, the daily Rush & Cash Leaderboard will be doubled to $60K and all cash drops at Rush & Cash tables at which Negreanu or any other GGTeam ambassador is playing will also be doubled, with cash drops of up to 1,200 big blinds waiting to be won. Further details on Rush & Cash Double DNegs will be unveiled in the near future.

WSOP Online 2023’s domestic schedule begins with the $400 Series “Kick-off” No Limit Hold’em event and is highlighted by returning player favorites, including the Colossus, “Lucky Sevens,” “Crazy Eights,” and the $1,000 Online Championship. New events for this year’s series include “PLOssus” and a $1,500 Bounty No-Limit Hold’em 6-Max.

The domestic series offers fifteen events of $1,000 or higher, including a $3,200 High Roller Championship and a $5,300 Super High Roller 6-max Freezeout. Players must be physically located within state borders to participate. Special resort rates will be available in Nevada and New Jersey at Caesars Entertainment destinations for players traveling into each state to play. For complete information and schedule, please visit: WSOP.COM or ggpoker.com/tournaments/wsop-online-2023/.

About the World Series of Poker

Part of Caesars Entertainment's Caesars Digital operations, the World Series of Poker® is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $4 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport's top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2023, the event attracted 214,641 entrants from more than 114 different countries to the Paris Las Vegas and Horseshoe Las Vegas and awarded more than $403 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of WSOP Europe in 2007 and the WSOP Asia-Pacific in 2013 and the WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015. All WSOP events are subject to the then-current and applicable WSOP tournament rules. For more information, please visit www.wsop.com.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

About GGPoker: GGPoker is the World’s Biggest Poker Room, with a global player base. It offers a range of innovative games and features such as the patented Rush & Cash poker, All-In or Fold, Flip & Go, Spin & Gold, Battle Royale, GGCare & GGCheers, integrated staking platform, SnapCam video messaging, PokerCraft, and Smart HUD, all designed to enhance gaming experiences and make poker more fun than ever.

In 2020, GGPoker hosted the world record-breaking WSOP Online main event. In 2021, GGPoker won PokerListing’s ‘Best Poker Software Overall’ award. In 2022, GGPoker became the world’s largest online poker room and was awarded the Online Poker Operator of the Year Award at the SiGMA Americas Gaming Awards. In 2023, GGPoker sent more than 750 players to the live WSOP 2023 Main Event and will support WSOP Paradise at the Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

Find out more about GGPoker at GGPoker.com and on Facebook and Twitter.

