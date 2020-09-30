Log in
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(CZR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

William Hill backs Caesars' 2.9 billion pounds bid

09/30/2020 | 02:34am EDT
A pedestrian walks past a William Hill betting shop in London

William Hill said on Wednesday it had agreed to be acquired by Caesars Entertainment, which has valued the British bookmaker at 2.9 billion pounds ($3.72 billion), and would give the U.S. casino operator full control of a quickly expanding U.S. sports-betting and online business.

"The William Hill Board believes this is the best option for William Hill at an attractive price for shareholders," William Hill Chairman Roger Devlin said.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. -6.39% 54.49 Delayed Quote.300.66%
CRESCENT NV -1.33% 0.0372 Delayed Quote.34.30%
MARSTON'S PLC -5.60% 43.18 Delayed Quote.-66.05%
PERSIMMON PLC -1.92% 2450 Delayed Quote.-9.09%
REALPAGE, INC. -1.56% 57.88 Delayed Quote.7.68%
WILLIAM HILL 0.18% 274.7 Delayed Quote.45.50%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 911 M - -
Net income 2020 -790 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15 321 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,92x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 178 M 9 178 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,99x
EV / Sales 2021 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 62,17 $
Last Close Price 54,49 $
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Reeg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony L. Carano President & Chief Operating Officer
Gary L. Carano Executive Chairman
Bret Yunker Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Bonnie S. Biumi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.300.66%9 178
SANDS CHINA LTD.-27.97%31 314
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-8.89%29 271
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC27.81%24 758
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-8.88%13 948
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB116.95%12 344
