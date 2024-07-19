Link to high-res images HERE

Earlier today, Buddy ‘Cake Boss’ Valastro celebrated the momentous grand opening of Buddy’s Boardwalk Empire at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, sweet surprises and more.

Opening day guests received an exclusive meet-and-greet with Valastro and his family and an opportunity to purchase autographed merchandise like t-shirts, aprons, and mugs. Guests also enjoyed savory bakery pizzas, gourmet sandwiches and the iconic desserts from Carlo’s Bakery.

“We’re excited to officially welcome guests to Buddy’s Boardwalk Empire at Harrah’s Resort,” said Gregg Klein, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Harrah’s Resort. “Combining the best elements of Buddy V’s restaurants, this new unique dining concept is already becoming a favorite in the outstanding lineup of dining offerings at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City.”

“As a Jersey native, I’m thrilled to bring the Boardwalk experience to Harrah’s Resort,” said Valastro. “At Buddy’s Boardwalk Empire, we’re serving up a slice of Jersey with every bite, perfectly complementing the vibrant spirit of Harrah’s. From our fresh mozzarella and pasta to our mouthwatering sandwiches and signature cakes, every dish creates an unforgettable dining experience for our guests in Atlantic City.”

The all-new concept, introduced by Buddy Valastro’s Restaurant Group, offers guests a tempting array of Jersey-style sandwiches, a diverse selection of pizzas, an innovative pasta station and Valastro’s iconic desserts and cakes, fresh from New Jersey’s own Carlo’s Bake Shop.

Buddy’s Boardwalk Empire is a testament to Harrah’s Resort’s commitment to providing unique and memorable dining experiences for its guests. The new addition enhances the resort’s diverse culinary offerings and solidifies its position as a premier dining destination in Atlantic City.

Buddy’s Boardwalk Empire is located in the Grand Lobby at Harrah’s Resort.

For more information, visit https://www.caesars.com/harrahs-ac/restaurants/buddys-boardwalk-empire.

ABOUT BUDDY VALASTRO

Celebrity Baker Buddy ‘Cake Boss’ Valastro, a pioneer of the custom cake movement, has accomplished an insurmountable amount of influence through his work with the long-standing family business Carlo’s Bakery and the hit TLC series “Cake Boss.” With four New York Times best-selling books, four hit television shows and a following of more than 30 million social media fans internationally, Valastro continually establishes himself as a powerhouse in the culinary field. Established in 1910, Carlo’s Bakery is a family-owned business with 10 locations nationally and numerous Cake ATM locations in North America and Canada. In 2013, Valastro opened Buddy V’s Ristorante at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas, focusing on the savory side of the Valastro family with dishes passed down from generation to generation. Carlo’s Bake Shop soon followed in 2014 across the hallway from the popular eatery. In 2020, Valastro opened PizzaCake at Harrah’s Las Vegas, followed by additional new concepts: The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro and Buddy’s Jersey Eats at The LINQ Hotel + Experience in Las Vegas in 2022. 2023 Valastro made his TV comeback with the premieres of two new shows, “Legends of the Fork” and “Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty,” on A+E Network, as well as a “Yes Chef, Christmas” on Lifetime, while simultaneously launching Carlo’s Bake Shop cake slices and the “Every Buddy’s Cakes” nationally at Walmart. 2024 is set to be another exciting year with the opening of new culinary concepts and locations of existing favorites, working on new television programming, exciting retail partnerships, as well as a growing e-commerce nationwide shipping business. For additional information on Buddy Valastro, visit www.carlosbakery.com or follow @buddyvalastro on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok or @cakebossbuddy on X.

ABOUT CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT ATLANTIC CITY

Caesars Entertainment owns and operates three Las Vegas-style resort destinations in the Atlantic City region: Caesars Atlantic City, Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, and Tropicana Atlantic City. From Atlantic City’s world-famous beach and Boardwalk to the Marina District bay, Caesars Entertainment’s world-class casinos and hotels offer guests unparalleled amenities and experiences, including celebrity chef restaurants, nightlife, shopping, and entertainment, delivered with impeccable service. Home to the country’s premier loyalty card program of its kind, Caesars Rewards, customers have more ways to play, earn, and redeem rewards at over 50 Caesars Rewards destinations across the country in cities such as Las Vegas, New Orleans, Lake Tahoe, and more.

