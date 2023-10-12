For photos and video, please click here

Home to some of the world’s most extraordinary culinary talent, Caesars Entertainment is tapping into its network of superstars to offer guests exclusive experiences over race weekend. Caesars is bringing the dynamic energy found on the racetrack to the kitchen with opportunities to enjoy the cuisine and company of multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay; Michelin-starred restaurateur Chef Nobu Matsuhisa; restaurateur, acclaimed chef, Emmy Award-winning television personality and best-selling author Giada De Laurentiis; and restaurateur, television star and philanthropist Lisa Vanderpump.

Exclusive culinary experiences include:

Chef Gordon Ramsay

Take a Seat with Gordon at Ramsay’s Kitchen at Harrah’s Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. Experience includes a curated menu by Chef Ramsay with appetizer, entrée and dessert + wine or cocktail pairing Special appearance by Gordon Ramsay including stories from his culinary journey to bring Ramsay’s Kitchen to life $250 per person

Trackside Dinner with Gordon at Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. Experience includes a specially curated four-course menu by Chef Ramsay + wine or cocktail pairing and personal gift Hear directly from Gordon Ramsay as he makes a special appearance to discuss his love of F1 just before practice starts $500 per person



Chef Nobu Matsuhisa

Sushi Demonstration with Chef Nobu Friday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. at Nobu at Caesars Palace Saturday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. at Nobu at Paris Las Vegas The intimate experience is limited to 14 people and includes a sushi-making demonstration from Chef Nobu. Following the instructional demo, chef and team will serve the freshly made sushi as well as menu favorites like toro, A5 Waygu and caviar and a selection of cocktails $500 per person



Chef Giada De Laurentiis

Morning After Trackside Brunch with Giada at GIADA at The Cromwell Sunday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. Guests can spend the morning with Giada while enjoying her Italian-inspired brunch selections with breathtaking views of the circuit $250 per person



Lisa Vanderpump

A Very Vanderpump Brunch at Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. Brunch will include a curated menu by Lisa as well as the Vanderpump family’s signature branded Rosé Special appearance by Lisa Vanderpump $250 per person



“Formula 1 races provide unparalleled excitement on the track while also boasting a luxe collection of amenities and experiences, and we have no doubt the inaugural FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX will only surpass what we’ve seen in terms of dynamic energy and luxury,” said Sean McBurney, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment. “We are thrilled to enhance the race weekend with these unique opportunities to spend time with and enjoy the impeccable cuisine from Caesars Entertainment’s superstar talent.”

For more information or to book these experiences, please visit www.caesars.com/f1. Space is extremely limited.

