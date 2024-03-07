Introducing Tortazo to Chicagoland and Las Vegas Destinations

Caesars Entertainment today announced a partnership with prolific chef Rick Bayless to bring his acclaimed restaurant Tortazo to two of the company’s destinations. Harrah’s Joliet and Caesars Palace Las Vegas will welcome Tortazo later this year.

Inspired by Mexico City’s gracious hospitality and colorful culture, Tortazo is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant by Michelin-starred chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Rick Bayless. The menu highlights the famous Mexican sandwich - the Torta - while offering guests a variety of bold and flavorful Mexican dishes like mouthwatering tacos, quesadillas and house-made churros.

“We’re so pleased to partner with Chef Rick to bring Tortazo to Joliet and Las Vegas,” said Anthony Carano, President and COO of Caesars Entertainment. “Chef Rick is a powerhouse - bringing a new, eclectic offering to our brand - and is the perfect addition to our roster of culinary superstars that our guests can experience and enjoy across the Empire.”

“I’m thrilled to partner with Caesars to open Tortazo at two of their incredible destinations, and I’m especially excited to open another so close to home,” said Chef Rick Bayless. “The Caesars brand is synonymous with great hospitality, something that inspired the creation of Tortazo, so it feels like the perfect fit.”

The Harrah’s Joliet location is set to open in the spring and the Las Vegas location will follow in late summer. More information on both locations will be announced at a later date.

