Sports fans can now enjoy a fully immersive mobile sports wagering experience while visiting Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) today announced that the Caesars Sportsbook Mississippi app is accepting mobile sports bets at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi, Mississippi. Sports fans 21 and older who are interested in wagering on sports via mobile devices can download the Caesars Sportsbook Mississippi app to register and deposit statewide but must be physically present on-property at Harrah’s Gulf Coast to wager.

The launch of the Caesars Sportsbook Mississippi mobile app complements the on-premise Caesars Sportsbook location, which accepted its first bets at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in 2018. In celebration of today’s launch, sports fans can expect exciting giveaways and promotions when placing their first bet at Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah's Gulf Coast during the first weekend of wagering, along with sign-up and registration help from Team Members.

“The launch of our Caesars Sportsbook mobile app at Harrah’s Gulf Coast is a game-changer for sports fans who visit the world-class destination,” said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. “Enhancing the fan experience remains a key focus for us across jurisdictions where we operate and bringing mobile wagering online in Mississippi builds on that. We look forward to providing an elevated and responsible sports wagering experience to our Biloxi customers going forward.”

Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah’s Gulf Coast provides an unmatched sports viewing experience through its integration with The 406 Club. The location takes sports viewing to another level with attractive, high-tech amenities featuring bar games, VIP semi-private Fan Caves, self-service betting kiosks, and food and beverage service.

The Caesars Sportsbook app provides a premier online sports wagering experience with industry-leading technology like lightning-fast live scoreboards, quick and secure payouts, and daily special odds boosts and promotions. The app contains a variety of ways to bet, including same-game parlays, proposition bets, and the all-new FireBets – a one-stop shop for live bets in the app providing a seamless way to bet on exciting moments as they happen.

Caesars Sportsbook also delivers premium rewards via one of the industry’s largest loyalty programs, Caesars Rewards®. Every wager placed in-person or via mobile with Caesars Sportsbook earns Tier Credits that contribute to status and Reward Credits redeemable for unique Caesars experiences, such as discounted getaways at various Caesars destinations across North America – including at destinations in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip – extraordinary culinary and entertainment experiences, as well as bonus cash in the app.

Caesars Entertainment maintains its status as an industry leader in Responsible Gaming and its focus on Responsible Gaming education is emphasized in jurisdictions where Caesars Sportsbook operates. In March 2024, Caesars Sportsbook received the prestigious RG Check accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council, which recognizes companies that achieve the highest standards for their Responsible Gambling practices.

Caesars enforces an enhanced 21+ gaming policy that ensures Caesars Rewards accounts are only available to individuals 21 and older, where permitted by law. This 21 and older policy applies to all in-person and online sports wagering operations conducted by Caesars Sportsbook in Mississippi.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

About Harrah’s Gulf Coast

Harrah’s Gulf Coast is a Caesars Entertainment property. Located on the beaches of Biloxi, Mississippi, the resort and casino features a 45,000-square-foot casino that includes a sports and entertainment venue, 406 Club, and a sports wagering venue, Caesars Sportsbook, along with seven dining amenities and a daiquiri bar: Magnolia House, a fine-dining restaurant, the American Classic, Steak ‘n Shake, Chef Thomas Genin’s The Blind Tiger – Biloxi Beach, a bar and lounge, Mix & Mingle, Port 17 and Scoops, featuring New Orleans cuisine and hand-dipped ice cream, Beach Wok Asian Kitchen, serving made-to-order Asian wok favorites, Starbucks coffeehouse, located in the hotel lobby and Purple Zebra Daiquiri Bar that connects to an outdoor pool oasis. The restaurants complement Harrah’s Gulf Coast’s other award-winning amenities, including Grand Bear – a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course – the relaxation retreat Bellissimo Salon & Spa, complete with a fitness center and The Great Lawn, a 10.5-acre event venue that overlooks the Gulf of Mexico. Featuring Caesars Rewards®, the most inclusive loyalty program in the country, guests have access to exclusive benefits across the country with the ability to redeem offers and reward credits at any of the 55 destinations within the network. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.HarrahsGulfCoast.com.

Responsible Gaming in Mississippi

