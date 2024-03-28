Caesars Sportsbook today announced its receipt of the prestigious RG Check accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC). The certification includes an assessment of Caesars Sportsbook’s commitment to Responsible Gaming, including areas such as player and Team Member education, public awareness advertisements, and funding for organizations dedicated to Responsible Gaming research, awareness and education.

As part of the RG Check accreditation process, Caesars Sportsbook underwent a thorough assessment of its Responsible Gaming practices, Team Member training process, player education and protection efforts. The assessment concluded that Caesars Sportsbook is among industry leaders in Responsible Gaming, building on Caesars Entertainment's legacy in its Responsible Gaming practices.

“We are honored to receive the RG Check accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council,” said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. “For more than 30 years, Caesars Entertainment has been at the forefront of Responsible Gaming, implementing policies that have carried over to Caesars Sportsbook to educate our players on how to play responsibly and providing responsible gaming tools. This acknowledgment validates our efforts to continue to improve our Responsible Gaming practices and ensure our players are gaming with us for the right reasons. We’re proud to further enhance our Responsible Gaming initiatives available through Caesars Sportsbook.”

“Congratulations to Caesars Sportsbook for receiving their RG Check accreditation. RG Check is the world’s most comprehensive gambling accreditation program. Developed in consultation with policymakers, gambling providers, players, and people who have experienced gambling harm. It is also backed by rigorous safeguards that protect players and foster a sustainable player base. An RG Check Accreditation means Caesars Sportsbook has achieved the highest standards for their Responsible Gambling practices,” said Responsible Gambling Council CEO Shelley White.

The RG Check stands out as a pinnacle in the gaming industry and is known for its uncompromising standards and rigorous accreditation criteria. Receiving the RG Check validates sites or venues that have implemented robust Responsible Gaming policies.

In honor of March being Problem Gambling Awareness Month, Caesars Entertainment reiterates its self-exclusion policy, which is the most comprehensive in the industry. The policy expands upon a guest’s ability to self-exclude from our gambling facilities and every online gambling platform offered by Caesars Digital both at their local Caesars destination or through a state-sponsored exclusion program.

In 2023, Caesars Entertainment also launched an enhanced 21+ gaming policy that limits Caesars Rewards accounts to individuals over 21 and, where allowed by law, limits all domestic gaming, pari-mutuel, sports, and iGaming options to those 21 and older.

For more information on Caesars Entertainment’s Responsible Gaming programs, please visit https://www.caesars.com/corporate-social-responsibility/responsible-gaming.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

About Responsible Gambling Council

The Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to problem gambling prevention. RGC works to reduce gambling risks by creating and delivering innovative awareness and information programs, for a wide range of different groups including youth, young adults and the general public.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240328225317/en/