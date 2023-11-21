Nov 20 (Reuters) -
* CULINARY UNION- THOUSANDS OF CULINARY UNION MEMBERS EMPLOYED AT CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAVE VOTED BY 99% YES TO RATIFY THEIR NEW 5-YEAR CONTRACT Source text : [https://tinyurl.com/yc6u62yw] Further company coverage:
Nov 20 (Reuters) -
