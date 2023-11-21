Caesars Entertainment, Inc. specializes in the holding and operation of gaming establishments and hotel complexes. At the end of 2021, the group operated 52 establishments under the Caesars Palace, Harrah's, Horseshoe, Eldorado, Silver Legacy, Circus Circus Reno, Tropicana, Paris Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, The Cromwell, Grand Victoria Casino and Isle Casino brands. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - casino operations (60.9%): approximately 55,700 slot machines and video lottery terminals and approximately 2,900 gaming tables operated at the end of 2021. The group is also developing a sports betting and online gambling operating activity; - hotel operations (16.2%): 47,700 rooms; - operation of restaurants, bars and lounges (11.9%); - other (11%): including the operation of nightclubs, entertainment establishments, stores and conference rooms.