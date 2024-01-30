Eat at Diner Ross • Drink at 99 Prince and Glitterloft • Feel Love at DISCOSHOW Guest Reservations Open Saturday, Feb. 3

Is that LOVE you feel?! Las Vegas is getting ready to party like it’s 1977 with Spiegelworld announcing its much-anticipated DISCOSHOW opening its door to guests on Saturday, July 27 at 3535 Las Vegas Boulevard – the address that is going to become synonymous with the greatest entertainment in Vegas.

DISCOSHOW, Spiegelworld’s Non-Stop Party & Restaurant, Opens the Door on July 27 at 3535 Las Vegas Blvd (Graphic: Business Wire)

While known for its hugely successful adult-circus shows ABSINTHE, Atomic Saloon Show, OPM and The Hook, DISCOSHOW promises to be unlike any other entertainment Spiegelworld has conceived. In addition to the show and numerous cocktail lounges, Spiegelworld is building on the incredible popularity of its Superfrico restaurant concept by pairing DISCOSHOW with a new restaurant for the Las Vegas Strip, Diner Ross.

The world of DISCOSHOW is inspired by the spirit of David Mancuso's legendary New York City loft parties which began on Valentine’s Day 1970 at his home, later moving to a multi-level space at 99 Prince Street. They were a wild extension of the childhood parties the nuns used to throw at his orphanage, complete with colored balloons, punch and a simple record player. While New York faced its toughest times, and President Ford told the city to ‘drop dead,’ Mancuso and his friends simply said, ‘let’s dance.’ The DJ stood at the altar and salvation was found on the dance floor. Disco was born.

Tickets for DISCOSHOW will go on sale Saturday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. PT at Spiegelworld.com. American Express® Card Members and Caesars Rewards® Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 p.m. PT.

Spiegelworld’s Impresario Extraordinaire Ross Mollison said, “I believe what the people want is to feel the love. To be transported from the everyday. Their mind blown by a performance. Their taste buds thrilled by a delicious cocktail. And then to crash into dinner. Discover hidden secrets. Follow their own spontaneous path through an evening rich with surprise and delight. DISCOSHOW’S culinary and entertainment offering is unrivalled by any other in Las Vegas history. I urge you to get your thesaurus out and set the volume to hyperbolic; the people need to know how Vegas this is gonna be.”

DISCOSHOW guests will head to the center of The Strip, find the tiny door in the wall at The LINQ Hotel + Experience, and enter the future of Vegas. Cocktails will be slung from midday to dawn at 99 Prince. Next, you ascend to the Glitterloft where Spiegelworld’s mixologist supremo Disco Niko Novick has concocted disco-bevs that Steve Rubell would have happily jammed down. But wait… there’s more…punters can also hit Diner Ross before or after the show, where Dancing Queen Chef Anna Altieri, the Spiegelworld and Superfrico culinary star, has turned New York diner classics into disco-bistro-chic. Are you feeling the love yet? Well….

…then it’s time for the main event! DISCOSHOW. Playing Wednesday to Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., the 70-minute live show will be unlike any other in the world. Once you make it past Mother’s velvet rope, you’ll be in the room where it’s gonna happen for you; it’ll be you meeting the characters who made 70’s disco supreme; follow them into their lives, onto the streets and at the club. You can be a bystander and just watch, or you can lose yourself to the music; maybe even find yourself. A soundtrack of Le Freak, Good Times, We Are Family, Disco Inferno, and Everybody Dance are just the beginning. The explosion is still heard in the music of today.

Spiegelworld has brought together the greatest shape-makers of our time including director Steven Hoggett and choreographer / associate director Yasmine Lee, who have previously teamed on movement direction or choreography for Broadway and London West End productions includingHarry Potter and The Cursed Child, Once, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, and A Beautiful Noise.

DISCOSHOW is written by Olivier Award-winner Michael Wynne (The Priory) with set and costume design by Tony Award-winner David Zinn (Spongebob Squarepants), lighting design by Olivier Award-winner Natasha Chivers (Sunday in the Park with George), sound design by Olivier Award-winner Tom Gibbons (Ivo van Hove’s West Side Story, Broadway), and projection and video design by Darrel Maloney (American Idiot).

DISCOSHOW was born out of an expanding partnership between Spiegelworld and Caesars Entertainment that will create three new live entertainment experiences. The first, The Hook, opened summer of 2023 at Caesars Atlantic City. Following the opening of DISCOSHOW, Spiegelworld creatives will set their sights on the development of a third production set to open at Caesars New Orleans in 2025.

Spiegelworld presents DISCOSHOW

3535 Las Vegas Boulevard • The LINQ Hotel + Experience • Las Vegas

OPENS SATURDAY, JULY 27, 2024

DISCO SHOW TICKETS ON SALE SATURDAY, FEB. 3 at 10 A.M. PT

Wednesday to Sunday, 7:00 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Guest tickets from $99 (including taxes)

99 Prince open for cocktails from noon, Wednesday to Sunday (free entry)

Diner Ross serving dinner from 5 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday (reservations recommended)

Bookings: For DISCOSHOW guest tickets and Diner Ross table reservations go to www.spiegelworld.com/discoshow

About Spiegelworld

Spiegelworld is the planet’s premier purveyor of entertainment for savvy, seen-it-all adult audiences. Born in a century-old spiegeltent in the shadow of the Brooklyn Bridge in 2006, the company relocated to Las Vegas, NV with the 2011 Caesars Palace debut of ABSINTHE, ranked “the #1 greatest show in Las Vegas history” by Las Vegas Weekly. Since then, Spiegelworld's community has expanded to include 700+ organizers, agitators, dreamers, doers, insiders, outsiders and iconoclasts of every flavor, with shows in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, the introduction of the hit restaurant concept Superfrico and stewardship of Circus Town, Nipton, California. For more information, visit spiegelworld.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, GIPHY, LinkedIn and YouTube.

