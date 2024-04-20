**For High-Res Images from the Grand Opening, click here** **For Wolf by Vanderpump Images, click here**

Last night, television star and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump hosted a wild and star-studded opening of her latest restaurant in partnership with Caesars Entertainment, Wolf by Vanderpump at Harveys Lake Tahoe. To commemorate the occasion, the television icon surprised guests with an extravagant “white carpet” arrival alongside her dog, Marky, as they made their way into the venue where guests were treated to a taste of the stunning new restaurant.

Vanderpump was joined by some of her famous friends, including fellow Bravo TV star Garcelle Beauvais, as well as “Drag Race” star Trixie Mattel, singer Leona Lewis and actors Jesse Bradford and Andrea Watrouse. The cast from Vanderpump’s latest show, “Vanderpump Villa,” also joined the celebration.

“We are so excited to open Wolf in stunning Lake Tahoe,” said Vanderpump. “Wolf is visually so different from any of my other restaurants and has become a passion project for both me and my design partner, Nick Alain. We are delighted to take elements from the incredibly beautiful locale and incorporate them into the aesthetic – it’s bold, playful and luxurious – everything a wolf is and more. We can’t wait for guests to get the full Wolf experience.”

Designed by Vanderpump and long-time design partner Nick Alain, Wolf by Vanderpump immerses guests in the majestic beauty of Lake Tahoe. Dominated by bold statements, the furniture and light fixtures are custom-made by Vanderpump and Alain’s celebrated design line, Vanderpump Alain. The stunning 47-foot marble top bar, the longest bar in Lake Tahoe, is adorned with bespoke brass lamps and dominated by two oversized white marble wolves coming out of iron cages in the center. The grand room boasts two massive water features with stone columns topped with glistening icicles trickling with water, embracing the nature of Lake Tahoe while enjoying the luxury of the Vanderpump experience.

“It has been a pleasure to watch this space transform into this gorgeous restaurant and a true honor to work with Lisa and Nick to help bring their vision to life,” said Karie Hall, SVP and General Manager of Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe. “Wolf by Vanderpump is an incredible addition to our offerings at Harveys and further elevates us as a culinary hotspot in Lake Tahoe.”

The cocktail menu, created by Vanderpump family mixologist Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, features never-before-seen creations that will only be available at Wolf, including the signature Sheep’s Clothing, a jalapeño vodka and strawberry martini with notes of lime and jalapeño honey and a fluff of cotton candy featuring 18-karat edible gold flakes on top, the Huff & Puff, a blood orange old fashioned served in a unique sculptured wolf decanter with a touch of smoke and the Bitch in Heat, a cactus ancho chili margarita served with chargrilled shishito peppers.

The menu features bold classic dishes with a playful twist, elevating comfort food for a delicious and decadent experience. The menu begins with playful appetizers like the Wolf Signature Bread stuffed with pull-apart herb and cheese, hickory smoked cornflake crusted Bourbon Chicken Wings, and Lobster Crisps and continues with hearty dishes like Ken’s Guinness Fish ‘N’ Chips, Wolf’s Signature Double Smash Burger and a Bone-In New York Strip with smashed potatoes and blue cheese cream. Guests can top off the night with the signature Ganache Pinecone, a unique dessert featuring rich chocolate mousse with cinnamon crunch petals in the shape of a Tahoe pinecone.

Following the success of Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace and Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas, the restaurateur and television star is set to open her fourth collaboration with Caesars Entertainment (and third Las Vegas restaurant) Pinky’s by Vanderpump at Flamingo Las Vegas later this year.

“I am so thrilled to continue my relationship with Caesars Entertainment with our third and fourth venues this year,” said Vanderpump. “They are incredible partners to allow us the freedom to create and design and have our dreams come to fruition, and it means the world to us. They have made this experience one for the books.”

Wolf by Vanderpump is located on the Harveys Casino floor next to HELL’S KITCHEN and opens at 4 p.m. nightly. For more information, please visit https://www.caesars.com/harveys-tahoe/restaurants/wolf-by-vanderpump.

ABOUT LISA VANDERPUMP

Businesswoman, TV personality, author, and philanthropist, Lisa Vanderpump hails from London, England. Lisa and her husband Ken Todd have been entrenched in the restaurant and nightclub industry since they started their partnership over 30 years ago. Their four very successful restaurants and bars in Los Angeles (SUR, Villa Blanca, PUMP and Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar) as well as Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace Las Vegas and Vanderpump à Paris at the Paris Las Vegas, are just a peek into their joint ventures; Wolf by Vanderpump marks their 37th restaurant and bar. Vanderpump became known for the hit Bravo TV series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as well as her spinoff show Vanderpump Rules, of which she is an Executive Producer. Her unique mix of sparkling glamour and down-to-earth style has appealed to thousands of viewers. Her newest shows, Vanderpump Dogs on Peacock TV gives viewers a peek into her 501(c)(3) dog rescue organization, and E!’s Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump documents her penchant for entertaining, while hosting a plethora of celebrity guests. Most recently, Lisa stars in the eponymous Vanderpump Villa on Hulu, and also acts as Exec Producer. Additional endeavors include: her celebrated lighting and furniture collection in collaboration with designer Nick Alain, Vanderpump Alain, a highly successful Podcast, All Things Vanderpump, and a pet accessories line at VanderpumpPets.com. Vanderpump also has her family’s signature Vanderpump Vodka, Vanderpump Wines, and Vanderpump Sangria in both on-premise and off-premise locations worldwide. In 2017, Lisa and Ken launched The Vanderpump Dog Foundation to help end animal abuse on both an international and domestic level, which opened the doors to its first rescue and adoption center and has since rescued over 2300 dogs domestically, as well as hundreds more internationally.

ABOUT HARVEYS LAKE TAHOE

Owned and operated by Caesars Entertainment, Harveys Lake Tahoe is located on the south shore of Lake Tahoe, North America’s largest alpine lake, central to unequaled year-round beauty and America’s largest concentration of ski resorts.

Located across the highway and connected to Harrah’s by an easy-access tunnel, Harveys Lake Tahoe is the oldest ongoing casino operation at Lake Tahoe. Founded in 1944 as a small café and gas station with three slot machines, Harveys Resort Casino has grown to become Lake Tahoe’s largest casino. With approximately 88,000 square feet of gaming space, guests at Harrah’s & Harveys will find more than 1,200 of the most exciting slot machines; nearly 100 live-action table games as well as Northern Nevada’s first restaurant by Chef Gordon Ramsay, HELL’S KITCHEN and Lisa Vanderpump’s Wolf by Vanderpump. Additional benefits to playing and staying at Harrah’s & Harveys Lake Tahoe include Caesars Rewards, the famed Caesars Entertainment national casino players’ card program that rewards guests for playing at all Caesars Entertainment properties, including Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe.

