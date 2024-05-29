“Original Misfit” gets the Olympics of poker underway by delivering the ceremonial Shuffle Up & Deal and competing alongside multiple WSOP Main Event champions

Cards are in the air at Paris Las Vegas and Horseshoe Las Vegas with the 55th annual World Series of Poker (WSOP®) officially underway, a series that follows its record-breaking summer in 2023 with 214,641 entrants from more than 114 different countries. The 2024 series began in style with Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup champion, 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner and “Original Misfit” Jonathan Marchessault delivering the iconic “Shuffle Up and Deal” to kick off the WSOP’s first opening weekend event centered around previous Main Event champions, Event #1: Champions Reunion No-Limit Hold’em Freezeout.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528908606/en/

Jonathan Marchessault sits with Daniel Negreanu at the 2024 World Series of Poker (photo credit: PokerNews)

Marchessault was flanked by WSOP Main Event royalty during his ceremonial start of the series, with familiar faces stopping by, including last year’s Main Event Champion Daniel Weinman. As a champion who knows a thing or two about winning in Las Vegas, Marchessault took to the felt in the Champions Reunion event to play in his first competitive poker tournament ever after sitting down with poker legend Daniel Negreanu for some pointers and strategy.

“I’ve heard about how special the World Series of Poker is, but seeing all of this energy today with former champions on hand really drives home the magnitude of this event,” said Marchessault. “While I’d rather still be on the ice fighting for a championship, sitting down to give it a shot in my first competitive poker tournament against WSOP legends is a nice consolation. The WSOP holds a special place in Las Vegas history, and I am so glad I could come out and be a part of it today.”

Marchessault helped the Golden Knights secure their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2023 and was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner, which is the award given to the most valuable player to their team in the playoffs.

“What a way to start out the 2024 World Series of Poker as we aim for our biggest and best series ever, following the record-setting summer that took place last year,” said World Series of Poker Executive Director Ty Stewart. “Having a Las Vegas champion here today was the perfect way to kick off the summer and our new Champions Reunion event.”

The all-new Champions Reunion No-Limit Hold’em Freezeout features a $5,000 buy-in and an exciting twist allowing players who knock out a former Main Event champion to receive an automatic entry into the 2024 WSOP Main Event as a bounty. All living Main Event champions will be given one free entry to play in the event.

The 2024 WSOP in Las Vegas runs from May 28 to July 17, 2024, offering nearly 700 tables, many new events, and the highly coveted WSOP Main Event® Bracelet. The Main Event will begin on July 3, with four starting flights running until July 6. Late registration will be available on July 7-8 through Level 7 or around 4:40 p.m. on Day 2 of each day.

The Main Event Final Table will occur July 16-17 at Horseshoe Las Vegas, following up on last year’s historic Main Event, which drew a record 10,043 entrants and crowned Daniel Weinman champion. Weinman took home $12.1 million, the largest Main Event first-prize payout in series history and became the first American to win the WSOP Main Event since 2018.

The full 2024 WSOP schedule, including a booking link for discounted participant hotel rates, can be found on WSOP.com. Players should follow @WSOP on Twitter or IG or check WSOP.com for event news and updates.

About the World Series of Poker

Part of Caesars Entertainment's Caesars Digital operations, the World Series of Poker® is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $4 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport's top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2023, the event attracted 214,641 entrants from more than 114 different countries to the Paris Las Vegas and Horseshoe Las Vegas and awarded more than $403 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of WSOP Europe in 2007, WSOP Asia-Pacific in 2013, WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015 and WSOP Paradise at Atlantis Paradise Island in 2023. All WSOP events are subject to the then-current and applicable WSOP tournament rules. For more information, please visit www.wsop.com.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528908606/en/