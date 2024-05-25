WSOP becomes the first poker operator to pool liquidity across three United States jurisdictions, allowing players in Michigan to compete on the same network with Nevada and New Jersey

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) and the World Series of Poker® (WSOP®) today announced the launch of an all-new real-money poker platform, WSOP Online that combines player pools in Michigan, Nevada and New Jersey into one network. The move makes online poker history, as WSOP becomes the first poker operator to pool liquidity across three U.S. jurisdictions.

WSOP.COM officially rebrands as WSOP Online, featuring upgraded functionality such as four-table capabilities on mobile, including Omaha, multi-flight re-entry tournaments, in-app gift drops, and exciting game derivatives, including Mystery Bounty. Poker players can also expect exciting new features, bigger promotions, and weekly tournaments with more players than ever before.

“This platform upgrade is long overdue and is a big win for our players,” said Danielle Barille, Vice President of Online Poker at Caesars Digital. “The best is yet to come for WSOP Online tournaments, and we’re thrilled to bring Michigan players into the fold with Nevada and New Jersey, resulting in a better experience, more value, and the biggest prize pools of the year.”

Effective immediately, existing players in Nevada and New Jersey should go online to complete the pre-registration process to create an account on the new platform. Once players create a new username, any existing balances, tournament tickets, and rewards points will be transferred into the player account within 72 hours of the launch of the new platform. Players can still enjoy playing on the existing service until May 27. After the pre-registration period, current players will be prompted to re-install the WSOP Online app.

The launch of the upgraded WSOP Online real-money poker app comes at the perfect time, as the 55th edition of the World Series of Poker will kick off on May 28 at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas, and features the largest slate of online bracelet events ever.

This summer will see 30 online bracelet events beginning June 1 and culminating with the last WSOP bracelet contest on July 21. Every Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday of the series will feature an official gold bracelet up for grabs, from the $333 Triple Treys No Limit Hold’em event celebrating the professional basketball championship series to the new $10,000 WSOP Online Championship on July 11.

In addition, exclusive satellites to qualify for land-based tournaments will be offered on WSOP Online, with entry fees as low as $1. There will also be daily single-table satellites and massive promotions, such as the guaranteed 25-seat Main Event mega-satellites on June 30 and July 3.

Five high-roller events will also begin on WSOP Online, playing under a hybrid format, with their final tables contested live in Las Vegas at the WSOP. The hybrid events that begin online on June 18 and June 29 will play through their final six players live on July 14, those that take place on July 10 and 11 will play live on July 15, and the online event on July 13 will have its final six players finish live on July 17.

*All tournaments are subject to change and cancellation. Please check the WSOP Online client for the most up-to-date schedule.

Nevada Bracelet Schedule

New Jersey Bracelet Schedule

Michigan Bracelet Schedule

Pennsylvania Bracelet Schedule

$100k KICKOFF FREEROLL

To celebrate the arrival of the new platform, any WSOP Online player making a deposit from launch on May 28 to June 29 will receive a complimentary entry into a $100,000 player appreciation freeroll No Limit Hold'em event.

About the World Series of Poker

Part of Caesars Entertainment's Caesars Digital operations, the World Series of Poker® is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $4 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport's top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2023, the event attracted 214,641 entrants from more than 114 different countries to the Paris Las Vegas and Horseshoe Las Vegas and awarded more than $403 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of WSOP Europe in 2007, WSOP Asia-Pacific in 2013, WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015 and WSOP Paradise at Atlantis Paradise Island in 2023. All WSOP events are subject to the then-current and applicable WSOP tournament rules. For more information, please visit www.wsop.com.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

