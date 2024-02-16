Following a record-setting 2023, the world’s biggest poker series returns to the Las Vegas Strip for an encore in 2024

The richest, most prestigious and longest-running poker series – the World Series of Poker® (WSOP®) – today announced its full daily event schedule for the 2024 World Series of Poker, following the success of the record-breaking tournament in 2023. The 55th edition of the series heads back to the Las Vegas Strip at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas.

The 2024 series will run from May 28 to July 17, 2024, offering nearly 700 tables, many new events and, of course, the highly coveted WSOP Main Event® Bracelet. The Main Event will begin on July 3, with four starting flights running until July 6. Late registration will be available on July 7-8 through Level 7 or around 4:40 p.m. on Day 2 of each day.

The Main Event Final Table will occur July 16-17 at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Last year’s Main Event drew a record 10,043 entrants and crowned Daniel Weinman as its champion. Hailing from Atlanta, Ga., Weinman became the first American to win the WSOP Main Event since 2018 taking home $12.1 million, the largest Main Event first-prize payout in series history.

Weinman and many former WSOP Main Event champions will kick off the 2024 series with an all-new event, the Champions Reunion No-Limit Hold’em Freezeout. Serving as Event #1 on this year’s schedule, the contest features a $5,000 buy-in and an exciting twist, allowing players who knock out a former Main Event champion to receive an automatic entry into the 2024 WSOP Main Event as a bounty. All living Main Event champions will be given a free entry to play in the event.

“We’re proud to be Las Vegas’s original Main Event,” said Ty Stewart, SVP & Executive Director of the WSOP. “Records are made to be broken, so our motto this year is bigger and better. With our best schedule ever and more than 100 additional poker tables, we look forward to welcoming legends, first-timers and everyone in between. If you’re a poker player, there is simply no experience on earth like the World Series of Poker.”

The opening week for the 55th edition of the WSOP contains more action-packed events, with the Champions Freezeout and Event #3 WSOP Kickoff No-Limit Hold’em Freezeout.

Other new and noteworthy series highlights include:

Seniors High Roller No-Limit Hold'em – Event #65: For the first time, players ages 50 and up can participate in an exclusive new high roller event with the Seniors High Roller No-Limit Hold'em tournament. Featuring a $5,000 buy-in and 50,000 starting stack, the three-day event begins on Wednesday, June 26.

Mixed No-Limit Hold'em; Pot-Limit Omaha Double Board Bomb Pot (8 Handed) – Event #41: Beginning on Saturday, June 15, this first-of-its-kind event will take place over three days. The buy-in for this event will be $1,500 with a starting stack of 25,000.

PokerNews Deep Stack Championship No-Limit Hold'em – Event #62: PokerNews will sponsor the $600 deep stack championship on June 25 as well as offering special promotions to put the spotlight on the low-stakes grinders. In addition to editorial coverage, for four weeks from May 28-June 24, players who participate in the daily $200, $250, or $400 deep stack tournaments at the WSOP will earn points and climb leaderboards. The top 10 point earners each week will get complimentary seats into the $600 PokerNews Deep Stack Championship.

Independence Day Celebration No-Limit Hold'em – Event #80: Celebrate Independence Day with a new three-day event at the WSOP. Flight A begins on Wednesday, July 3, and Flight B will begin on Thursday, July 4. Both flights contain $800 buy-ins and a starting stack of 40,000.

$1,000 No-Limit Hold’em During Main Event – Event #82: As Flight 1D of the Main Event occurs on Saturday, July 6, there will be a $1,000 buy-in Hold’em event at 7:00 p.m. that night. The two-day event will contain a starting stack of 20,000.

$3,000 Mid-Stakes Championship No-Limit Hold’em – Event #89: For players who bust out of the Main Event but want to remain a part of the high-stakes action, this new four-day event begins on July 11 with a $3,000 buy-in and a starting stack of 40,000.

Poker fans from around the world can enjoy the sights and sounds of the Las Vegas Strip while reveling in the history linked to Horseshoe Las Vegas. Horseshoe owns a special place in the legacy of the World Series of Poker, as the first-ever WSOP was held at Horseshoe in downtown Las Vegas in 1970. Last summer, the WSOP unveiled the Hall of Fame Poker Room at Horseshoe Las Vegas, featuring 20 poker tables with non-stop action 24/7 and a permanent Poker Hall of Fame exhibit that pays tribute to the sport's legends and history. The 2023 inductee to the Poker Hall of Fame was long-time poker great Brian Rast. The 2024 inductee will be announced this summer.

The WSOP Final Table, TV set and staging will again reside inside Horseshoe Las Vegas, and the main cage will be located at Paris Las Vegas. The two buildings are connected and share a parking garage, which can be accessed from Paris Drive. In addition to the new Versailles Tower featuring redesigned luxury guestrooms, Paris Las Vegas has become a mecca for foodies with the recent openings of several dining destinations led by restaurateurs and world-famous chefs, such as Nobu, Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay, The Bedford by Martha Stewart and Vanderpump à Paris.

Weekend marquee events will have adjusted starting flights during the 2024 WSOP. The events will now have either three starting flights Friday through Sunday or four starting flights Thursday through Sunday. This change results in popular events such as Monster Stack, Millionaire Maker, and Colossus now having three starting flights. Additionally, Mega Satellites will now be played as “Landmark Mega Satellites,” where participants will accumulate a certain amount of chips (e.g., 10x starting stack) to win a seat in the respective event.

Daily Deep Stack tournaments will run every day from May 28 to July 16, with buy-ins ranging from $200 to $400. In addition, Daily Landmark Mega Satellites will happen from May 28 to July 15 with buy-ins starting at $135 and topping off at $25,000.

Part of the record-breaking success of 2023 was due to international and domestic online satellites on GGPoker and WSOP.COM. GGPoker, the world’s leading online poker room, will again offer exclusive satellites to the 2024 WSOP.

“Last year, 774 players made the GGPoker Road to Vegas, cashing for over $5 Million in Main Event prizes,” said Daniel Negreanu, GGPoker Global Ambassador and six-time WSOP bracelet winner. “This summer, we aim to send 1,000 players to their WSOP Dream.”

Popular WSOP.COM Online Bracelet events return to action with domestic daily satellite qualifiers with Main Event satellites offered for as little as $1. In 2023, WSOP.COM qualified more than 450 players into the $10,000 Main Event with plans to exceed that figure this year. Also, in 2024 during each night of the series, WSOP.COM will host a guaranteed seat mega satellite for the next day’s bracelet event. Details on the date and location for the WSOP Circuit season-ending Tournament of Champions will be announced by March 15.

Main Event Maynia, the WSOP’s official guaranteed seat-qualifier series, returns in 2024, providing another way to qualify for the 2024 WSOP through land-based satellites at official partner casino resorts and card rooms throughout the country and the world. Participating locations include the Horseshoe St. Louis, Grand Victoria Casino Elgin, Harrah’s Cherokee, Horseshoe Tunica, Harrah’s Pompano Beach, Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Turning Stone Resort Casino, Horseshoe Las Vegas, Foxwoods Resort Casino, and Graton Casino and Resort.

PokerGO, the world’s largest poker content company and streaming platform, returns as the official livestream and production partner of the WSOP. Throughout the summer, PokerGO will livestream dozens of WSOP gold bracelet events, including live coverage of the 2024 WSOP Main Event, across PokerGO.com and other platforms. The full WSOP livestream schedule will be released soon and found at pokergo.com/schedule. Additionally, PokerGO will produce new WSOP episodes to air on CBS Sports, the exclusive domestic television home of the WSOP.

When booking early, entrants of the WSOP bracelet events can enjoy reduced hotel room rates at Horseshoe and Paris, as well as all Caesars Entertainment resorts in Las Vegas, by using the special advanced booking code "WSOP24". Rates are based on availability and are subject to change. Please visit our reservations page to view a complete list of rates across all Caesars Entertainment properties.

To view the entire bracelet schedule, please visit wsop.com, where a downloadable version is provided.

Key Operational Notes

Online Registration: To avoid queues and congestion, WSOP encourages participants to utilize the online/mobile registration process to sign up for events, allowing players to register and pay online. WSOP uses www.BravoPokerLive.com to manage online/mobile registrations. Participants who register online will need to visit the Champagne Ballroom located in the Le Centre Des Conventions in Paris Las Vegas and have their identification validated. Once verified, players can simply pick event(s) online via Bravo, utilize the self-service kiosks located throughout the Paris and Horseshoe convention centers to print their seat cards and go directly to their table. Registration will open in May. WSOP will announce to the public when it is live.

In-Person Registration: The main registration area will be in the Champagne Ballroom, with more stations added to the main registration and VIP cages. Hours of operation begin Tuesday, May 28 at 9:00 a.m. and will remain open from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. with a 90-minute break from 5:00 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. every day through Wednesday, July 17. Participants must present valid photo identification, their Caesars Rewards card, and payment to enter events.

Caesars Rewards (CR): The location will be in the Champagne Ballroom near the main and VIP registration cages for participants to obtain loyalty cards. Caesars Rewards kiosks will also be available for players to reprint their cards without having to visit a CR representative.

Methods of Payment for WSOP Events: Cash, credit/debit cards (Visa, MasterCard, Discover or American Express), cashier's checks drawn from the participant's accredited bank account and made out to the participant, Paris or Horseshoe gaming chips, Bravo TBIC or WSOP Tournament Account are all acceptable forms of payment for 2024 WSOP. Additional fees will be incurred on all credit/debit card transactions. Participants using credit/debit cards must have a valid ID that matches the cardholder’s name present on the credit card used for the transaction.

WSOP Tournament Account: Participants can place money on their account when they arrive using cash or Paris/Horseshoe gaming chips. Participants can also deposit tournament winnings into their WSOP Tournament Account. After setting up an account at the WSOP Main Cage in the Champagne Ballroom, the participant will have the option to register online or via mobile device (through www.BravoPokerLive.com) for WSOP tournaments with the funds used to initiate the account and simply print seat card(s) at one of the kiosks – avoiding the need to use the registration line to enter events. Participants who would like to pay with a wire transfer will need to setup a Bravo TBIC account through www.BravoPokerLive.com.

Payouts – Participants collect their winnings at the WSOP Main Cage in the Champagne Ballroom. Participants can request one of the following methods of payment: cash, wire transfer, casino chips, check, or tournament account deposit. Those who have a Bravo Tournament Buy-In Account can direct funds back to their account.

International Participants are required to bring an additional form of identification that shows a residential address, such as a driver’s license, signed lease agreement, a utility bill or a mobile phone bill.

Satellites for WSOP gold bracelet events have begun on WSOP.com and will run continuously through the event. Outside the U.S., the WSOP has deepened its partnership with GGPoker, which has exclusivity to run satellite packages to the WSOP. More details to be announced soon.

Deposits for WSOP.com will now be located just past the Payouts & Player Services in the Champagne Ballroom.

To view important details about this year's event, visit WSOP.com/2024. This page will be live leading up to and during the event, where players can find all relevant information about the WSOP. Structure sheets for each individual event are expected to be posted on WSOP.com beginning in March.

Participants must bring with them valid government-issued picture identification with their current residential address, as well as a secondary form of ID (like a bill or statement confirming address). Participants residing outside the United States must have a valid passport, in addition to another form of credible identification that includes address information.

The schedule, events, start times, end times and locations of events are subject to change. Tournament chips have no cash value. Winners will be required to provide a valid picture ID. Tax forms will be completed for those with winnings in excess of $5,000 net of event buy-in. Participants without a Tax Identification Number and foreign players from non-tax treaty countries are subject to up to 30 percent tax withholding.

WSOP reserves the right to cancel, change or modify the tournament or any tournament event, in part or in whole, without notice.

About the World Series of Poker

Part of Caesars Entertainment's Caesars Digital operations, the World Series of Poker® is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, having awarded more than $4 billion in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet, globally recognized as the sport's top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker's longest-running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2023, the event attracted 214,641 entrants from more than 114 different countries to the Paris Las Vegas and Horseshoe Las Vegas and awarded more than $403 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of WSOP Europe in 2007, WSOP Asia-Pacific in 2013, WSOP International Circuit Series in 2015 and WSOP Paradise at Atlantis Paradise Island in 2023. All WSOP events are subject to the then-current and applicable WSOP tournament rules. For more information, please visit www.wsop.com.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

