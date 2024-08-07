R&D CAPABILITIES

One step ahead of the competition with our unique skills and decades of experience - Innovation, technology, design, research

+100

of Quartz and Porcelain top of the line portfolio

1st in market Unique 1st in market 1st in Porcelain Mineral Veining concrete Revolutionary market collection collection technology design industrial Advanced Low Silica Supernatural industrial technology Outdoor technology, sustainable collection trend Metropolitan collection functionality & product line collection design