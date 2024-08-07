INVESTOR PRESENTATION

August 2024

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Leading designer and producer of Premium engineered surfaces used in residential and commercial projects

High Quality Premium Products

Quartz countertop inventor and pioneer of quartz category expansion via powerful Caesarstone® brand

Strong Established,

Global

Foundation for

Global Premium Brand

Reach

Growth

built on culture of safety and

+60

~$565M

Customer-centered approach

high-quality reputation

Countries

Revenues in 2023

Leveraging Caesarstone

2

~$66M

brand in high growth

porcelain category

Production sites in

Operating cash flow in 2023

Israel and India

+100

4

CSTE

Models of quartz

Strategic production

and porcelain

Our stock is traded on NASDAQ

partners

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Significant ongoing restructuring actions to reignite profitable growth

Shifting from production focus to a brand-centric business model

Evolving from countertop player to surfaces player

Global presence in large and attractive addressable market

Strong balance sheet and cash flow to execute growth strategy

OUR MISSION

To be the leading choice for surfaces

all around the world

FROM COUNTERTOPS TO A SURFACES COMPANY

Multi material and multi application

NOW

FUTURE

Kitchen

Entire

& Bath

Home

Countertop

Surfaces

Evolution From Production-Oriented to Brand-Centric

Business Model

Manufacturing

Network

Shifting part of production from in-house to external partner based manufacturing to improve cost efficiency and maximize agility.

Sales & Marketing

Sales and marketing-focused,brand-driven, robust global sales and distribution network

Research &

Development

Innovation and technology-driven, design and trend-oriented, pioneering surface design

Strategic Evolution on Track to Reignite Long-Term Profitable Growth

STRATEGIC PILLARS FOR

LONG TERM PROFITABLE GROWTH

1

2

3

Premium

Operational

Global

Surface

Enhancement

Footprint

Player

PREMIUM SURFACES OFFERING

Transforming materials into innovative surfaces with Caesarstone's engineering know-how, craftsmanship, and care

Minerals

Quartz

Porcelain

low silica sustainable

Highly durable and

Innovative, heat,

surfaces

impact resistant

,stain, scratch and

UV resistant

R&D CAPABILITIES

One step ahead of the competition with our unique skills and decades of experience - Innovation, technology, design, research

+100

of Quartz and Porcelain top of the line portfolio

1st in market

Unique

1st in market

1st in

Porcelain

Mineral

Veining

concrete

Revolutionary

market

collection

collection

technology

design

industrial

Advanced

Low Silica

Supernatural

industrial

technology

Outdoor

technology,

sustainable

collection

trend

Metropolitan

collection

functionality &

product line

collection

design

2012

2014

2017

2020

2022

2023

