INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Significant ongoing restructuring actions to reignite profitable growth
Shifting from production focus to a brand-centric business model
Evolving from countertop player to surfaces player
Global presence in large and attractive addressable market
Strong balance sheet and cash flow to execute growth strategy
4
OUR MISSION
To be the leading choice for surfaces
all around the world
5
FROM COUNTERTOPS TO A SURFACES COMPANY
Multi material and multi application
NOW
FUTURE
Kitchen
Entire
& Bath
Home
Countertop
Surfaces
6
Evolution From Production-Oriented to Brand-Centric
Business Model
Manufacturing
Network
Shifting part of production from in-house to external partner based manufacturing to improve cost efficiency and maximize agility.
Sales & Marketing
Sales and marketing-focused,brand-driven, robust global sales and distribution network
Research &
Development
Innovation and technology-driven, design and trend-oriented, pioneering surface design
Strategic Evolution on Track to Reignite Long-Term Profitable Growth
7
STRATEGIC PILLARS FOR
LONG TERM PROFITABLE GROWTH
1
2
3
Premium
Operational
Global
Surface
Enhancement
Footprint
Player
8
PREMIUM SURFACES OFFERING
Transforming materials into innovative surfaces with Caesarstone's engineering know-how, craftsmanship, and care
Minerals
Quartz
Porcelain
low silica sustainable
Highly durable and
Innovative, heat,
surfaces
impact resistant
,stain, scratch and
UV resistant
9
R&D CAPABILITIES
One step ahead of the competition with our unique skills and decades of experience - Innovation, technology, design, research
+100
of Quartz and Porcelain top of the line portfolio
1st in market
Unique
1st in market
1st in
Porcelain
Mineral
Veining
concrete
Revolutionary
market
collection
collection
technology
design
industrial
Advanced
Low Silica
Supernatural
industrial
technology
Outdoor
technology,
sustainable
collection
trend
Metropolitan
collection
functionality &
product line
collection
design
2012
2014
2017
2020
2022
2023
10
Caesarstone Ltd. is an Israel-based manufacturer of engineered quartz surfaces. The Company's products consist of engineered quartz, which are installed as countertops in residential kitchens. Its products are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation, remodeling, and residential construction end markets. The other applications of its products include vanity tops, wall panels, backsplashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in a range of residential and non-residential applications. Its product offerings include over four collections, such as Classico, Concetto, Motivo, and Supernatural, which are marketed as specialty product collections. It sells its products under the Caesarstone brand. Its designs range from fine-grained patterns to coarse-grained color blends with a variegated visual texture. It offers over 70 different colors, with four textures and three thicknesses available for each of the collection's colors.