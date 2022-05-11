Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Caesarstone Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSTE   IL0011259137

CAESARSTONE LTD.

(CSTE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/10 04:00:01 pm EDT
8.750 USD   +1.39%
07:08aCaesarstone Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
07:06aEarnings Flash (CSTE) CAESARSTONE Posts Q1 EPS $0.14, vs. Street Est of $0.09
MT
07:06aEarnings Flash (CSTE) CAESARSTONE Reports Q1 Revenue $170.4M, vs. Street Est of $168M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Caesarstone Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

05/11/2022 | 07:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

– Record First Quarter Revenue up 16.7% to $170.4 Million; up 18.5% on a Constant Currency Basis –

– Net Income attributable to Controlling Interest of $6.2 Million, or $0.18 Per Share –

– Adjusted EPS of $0.14 –

– Adjusted EBITDA of $15.7 Million –

– Reiterates Full Year 2022 Outlook –

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE), a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality engineered surfaces, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“We are thrilled to start 2022 with record first quarter revenue, up 18.5% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, led by strong performance in the U.S. and Canada,” commented Yuval Dagim, Caesarstone’s Chief Executive Officer. “Overall, our results for the first quarter were in line with our expectations as we continue to benefit from the healthy demand for our products, successful integration of our acquired businesses, expansion of our digital platforms in several regions, and the focused execution of our multi-material growth strategy. To that point, we are happy with our quartz product launch including 8 new designs in the first quarter and are excited to launch our new porcelain collection during the third quarter, further extending our innovative countertop offerings beyond quartz.”

Mr. Dagim continued, “We are proud of our entire team’s efforts to capture strong global demand for our best-in-class products. We continue to monitor the volatile global supply chain environment and we have taken pricing actions in the first and second quarters of 2022 which are already helping to mitigate rising shipping and raw material costs. Looking to the balance of the year, we believe that our strong brand, cutting-edge multi-material product pipeline, and strategic go-to-market initiatives collectively leave us well situated to deliver on our full year objectives as we advance further towards achieving our long-term goals.”

First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue in the first quarter of 2022 grew 16.7% to a first quarter record of $170.4 million compared to $146.0 million in the prior year quarter. On a constant currency basis, first quarter revenue was higher by 18.5% year-over-year. Revenue growth was primarily driven by improved demand across the majority of our global footprint, particularly in North America.

Gross margin in the first quarter was 25.3% compared to 29.7% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted gross margin in the first quarter was 25.4% compared to 30.1% in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year reduction in gross margin mainly reflects higher shipping and raw material price increases which were partially offset by favorable product mix and selling price increases.

Operating expenses in the first quarter were $36.2 million, or 21.2% of revenue, compared to $33.3 million, or 22.8% of revenue in the prior year quarter mainly due to lower expense for legal settlements. Excluding legal settlements and loss contingencies, adjusted operating expenses were 21.7% of revenue, compared to 22.3% in the prior year quarter, mainly due to higher revenues.

Operating income in the first quarter was $7.0 million compared to $10.0 million in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year decrease mainly reflects higher operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter, which excludes expenses for non-cash share-based compensation, legal settlements and loss contingencies and for non-recurring items, was $15.7 million, representing a margin of 9.2%. This compared to adjusted EBITDA of $20.3 million, representing a margin of 13.9%, in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects the lower operating income.

Finance income in the first quarter was $1.3 million compared to $5.3 million in the prior year quarter. The difference was primarily a result of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and lower income on derivatives instruments.

Net income attributable to controlling interest for the first quarter was $6.2 million compared to $14.2 million in the prior year quarter. Net income per share for the first quarter was $0.18 compared to net income per share of $0.41 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted diluted net income per share for the first quarter was $0.14 on 34.6 million shares, compared to adjusted diluted net income per share of $0.42 in the prior year quarter on 34.5 million shares.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

As of March 31, 2022, the Company’s balance sheet remained strong, including cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits and short and long-term marketable securities of $64.2 million and total debt to financial institutions of $11.8 million.

Dividend

The Company’s dividend policy provides for a quarterly cash dividend of up to 50% of reported net income on a year-to-date basis, less any amount already paid as dividend for the respective period (the “calculated dividend”), subject in each case to approval by the Company’s board of directors. No dividend is paid if it would be less than $0.10 per share. Pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy, the Company does not intend to pay a dividend for the first quarter of 2022, based on its reported net income attributable to controlling interest for the period.

Outlook

The Company reiterates its expectation for 2022 revenue to be in the range of $710 million to $725 million, implying approximately 11% growth over 2021 at the midpoint, driven by volume and price improvements in its markets. Additionally, the Company reaffirms its expectation for Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales to be similar compared to 2021, primarily attributable to higher sales and selling prices that are anticipated to offset increased costs in connection with raw material inputs, particularly polyester, and shipping.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session for the investment community. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.caesarstone.com. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879, (international). The toll-free Israeli number is 1 80 940 6247. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Caesarstone First Quarter Earnings Call.

To listen to a telephonic replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter pass code 13729287. The replay will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 and will last through 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone is a concept and lifestyle-driven company with a customer-centered approach to designing, developing, and producing high-end engineered stone countertops, used in residential and commercial buildings. Our products offer superior aesthetic appeal and perfected functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used in diverse countertop applications, marked by inherent longevity. Strong commitment to service has fostered growing customer loyalty in over 50 countries where the Caesarstone product collections are available: Classico, Supernatural, Metropolitan and Outdoor. For more information please visit our website: www.caesarstone.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP measures presented by the Company should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit, GAAP net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) and net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA are provided in the schedules to this release. To calculate revenues growth rates that exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, the Company converts actual reported results from local currency to U.S. dollars using constant foreign currency exchange rates in the current and comparable period. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “goals," “intend,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “continue,” “expect,” “estimate,” “may,” “plan,” “outlook,” “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict, project or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s sustainability goals and plans, intentions, expectations, assumptions, goals and beliefs regarding the Company’s business and sustainability vision. These forward-looking statements also may relate to the Company's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations, including estimations relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation measures in connection thereto, and expectations of the results of the Company’s business optimization initiatives. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, both known or unknown. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on end-consumers, the effects of global economy and geo-politics on the Company’s business and operations; managing constraints in the global supply chain, raw material shortages, increased prices and effects of challenges in global shipping and transportation; Company’s ability to pass all or some of these increases to its customers; the strength of the home renovation and construction sectors; intense competitive pressures; disruptions to our information technology systems globally, including by deliberate cyber-attacks; the degree of the Company’s ability to develop, produce and deliver high quality and safe products; fluctuations in currency exchange rates against the U.S. Dollar; Company’s ability to raise funds to finance our current and future capital needs; Company’s ability to build-out and expand into certain markets and successfully integrate our acquisitions; the Company’s ability to effective manage its relationship with key suppliers; the outcome of silicosis and other bodily injury claims; regulatory requirements relating to hazards associated with our operations and products; efficiently manufacturing our products and managing changes in production and supply chain; economic conditions within any of our key existing markets; the success of our expansion efforts in the United States; the extent of the Company’s ability to meet its ESG goals and targets, management of GHG and other emissions; the impacts of conditions in Israel, such as negative economic, labor or geopolitical events; the unpredictability of seasonal fluctuations in revenues; disturbances to the Company’s operations or the operations of its suppliers, distributors, customers or other third parties and other factors, risks and uncertainties discussed under the sections "Risk Factors" and “Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factor Summary” in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 15, 2022, and in other documents filed by Caesarstone with the SEC, which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated balance sheets

 
As of
U.S. dollars in thousands March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
(Unaudited) (Audited)
ASSETS
 
CURRENT ASSETS:
 
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits

$

50,533

 

$

74,315

 

Short-term available for sale marketable securities

 

7,559

 

 

11,228

 

Trade receivables, net

 

94,406

 

 

82,815

 

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

 

32,314

 

 

35,443

 

Inventories

 

229,438

 

 

204,725

 

 
Total current assets

 

414,250

 

 

408,526

 

 
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
 
Severance pay fund

 

3,882

 

 

4,090

 

Other long-term receivables

 

3,661

 

 

3,832

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

12,578

 

 

10,880

 

Long-term deposits and prepaid expenses

 

440

 

 

449

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

148,851

 

 

154,652

 

Long-term available for sale marketable securities

 

6,105

 

 

8,647

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

216,812

 

 

221,150

 

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

 

55,203

 

 

55,427

 

 
Total long-term assets

 

447,532

 

 

459,127

 

 
Total assets

$

861,782

 

$

867,653

 

 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
 
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
 
Short-term bank credit

$

5,180

 

$

12,523

 

Trade payables

 

80,797

 

 

81,369

 

Related parties and other loans

 

1,624

 

 

2,276

 

Short term legal settlements and loss contingencies

 

21,071

 

 

22,592

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

60,932

 

 

64,534

 

 
Total current liabilities

 

169,604

 

 

183,294

 

 
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
 
Long-term bank and other loans and financing liability of land from a related party

 

12,304

 

 

6,240

 

Legal settlements and loss contingencies long-term

 

21,147

 

 

20,859

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

4,811

 

 

4,992

 

Long-term lease liabilities

 

136,294

 

 

143,324

 

Accrued severance pay

 

5,256

 

 

5,500

 

Long-term warranty provision

 

1,286

 

 

1,280

 

 
Total long-term liabilities

 

181,098

 

 

182,195

 

 
REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

 

8,212

 

 

7,869

 

 
EQUITY:
 
Ordinary shares

 

371

 

 

371

 

Treasury shares - at cost

 

(39,430

)

 

(39,430

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

162,316

 

 

161,929

 

Capital fund related to non-controlling interest

 

(5,587

)

 

(5,587

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net

 

1,312

 

 

(704

)

Retained earnings

 

383,886

 

 

377,716

 

 
Total equity

 

502,868

 

 

494,295

 

 
Total liabilities and equity

$

861,782

 

$

867,653

 

 
Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of income

Three months ended March 31,

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)

2022

2021

(Unaudited)
 
Revenues

$

170,438

 

$

146,032

 

Cost of revenues

 

127,266

 

 

102,730

 

 
Gross profit

 

43,172

 

 

43,302

 

 
Operating expenses:
Research and development

 

904

 

 

1,105

 

Sales and Marketing

 

23,375

 

 

18,276

 

General and administrative

 

12,787

 

 

13,143

 

Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net

 

(876

)

 

740

 

 
Total operating expenses

 

36,190

 

 

33,264

 

 
Operating income

 

6,982

 

 

10,038

 

Finance income, net

 

(1,348

)

 

(5,333

)

 
Income before taxes

 

8,330

 

 

15,371

 

Taxes on income

 

1,674

 

 

1,529

 

 
Net income

$

6,656

 

$

13,842

 

 
Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest

 

(428

)

 

348

 

 
Net income attributable to controlling interest

$

6,228

 

$

14,190

 

Basic net income per ordinary share (*)

$

0.18

 

$

0.41

 

Diluted net income per ordinary share (*)

$

0.18

 

$

0.41

 

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic income per ordinary share

 

34,474,401

 

 

34,439,783

 

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing diluted income per ordinary share

 

34,561,428

 

 

34,489,432

 

(*) The numerator for the calculation of net income per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, has been decreased by approximately $0.1 and $0.2 million, respectively, to reflect the adjustment to redemption value associated with the redeemable non-controlling interest.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries

Selected Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

 

Three months ended March 31,

U.S. dollars in thousands

2022

 

2021

(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:
 
Net income

$

6,656

 

$

13,842

 

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

9,200

 

 

8,908

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

388

 

 

567

 

Accrued severance pay, net

 

(36

)

 

69

 

Changes in deferred tax, net

 

(1,793

)

 

101

 

Capital (gain) loss

 

(1

)

 

(2

)

Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net

 

(876

)

 

740

 

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

 

(11,143

)

 

179

 

Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

 

4,661

 

 

(9,299

)

Increase in inventories

 

(23,982

)

 

(3,344

)

Decrease (increase) in trade payables

 

(1,472

)

 

2,987

 

Decrease in warranty provision

 

(60

)

 

(9

)

Changes in right of use assets

 

5,921

 

 

2,328

 

Changes in lease liabilities

 

(7,450

)

 

(3,968

)

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net

 

89

 

 

70

 

Changes in Accrued interest related to Marketable Securities

 

5

 

 

13

 

Decrease in accrued expenses and other liabilities including related parties

 

(3,367

)

 

(11,020

)

 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

(23,260

)

 

2,162

 

 
 
Cash flows from investing activities:
 
Repayment of assumed shareholders loan related to acquisition

 

-

 

 

(1,966

)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

(5,450

)

 

(4,727

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

3

 

 

4

 

Maturity of marketable securities

 

6,001

 

 

78

 

Increase in long term deposits

 

187

 

 

48

 

 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

741

 

 

(6,563

)

 
 
Cash flows from financing activities:
 
Changes in short-term bank credits and long-term loans, including related parties

 

(1,001

)

 

(9,704

)

Repayment of a financing leaseback related to Bar-Lev transaction

 

(333

)

 

(323

)

 
Net cash used in financing activities

 

(1,334

)

 

(10,027

)

 
 
Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents

 

71

 

 

-

 

 
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits

 

(23,782

)

 

(14,428

)

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits at beginning of the period

 

74,315

 

 

114,248

 

 
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits at end of the period

$

50,533

 

$

99,820

 

 
Non - cash investing:
Changes in trade payables balances related to purchase of fixed assets

 

(837

)

 

(158

)

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries
 

Three months ended March 31,

U.S. dollars in thousands

2022

 

2021

(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Gross profit to Adjusted Gross profit:
Gross profit

$

43,172

$

43,302

Share-based compensation expense (a)

 

90

 

105

Amortization of assets related to acquisitions

 

78

 

534

Adjusted Gross profit (Non-GAAP)

$

43,340

$

43,941

(a) Share-based compensation includes expenses related to stock options and restricted stock units granted to employees and directors of the Company.
Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries
 

Three months ended March 31,

U.S. dollars in thousands

2022

 

2021

(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:
Net income

$

6,656

 

$

13,842

 

Finance income, net

 

(1,348

)

 

(5,333

)

Taxes on income

 

1,674

 

 

1,529

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

9,200

 

 

8,908

 

Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net (a)

 

(876

)

 

740

 

Share-based compensation expense (b)

 

388

 

 

567

 

 
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

15,694

 

$

20,253

 

(a) Consists primarily of legal settlements expenses and loss contingencies, net, related to product liability claims.
(b) Share-based compensation includes expenses related to stock options and restricted stock units granted to employees and directors of the Company.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries

 

Three months ended March 31,

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)

2022

 

2021

(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of net income attributable to controlling interest to adjusted net income attributable to controlling interest:
Net income attributable to controlling interest

$

6,228

 

$

14,190

 

Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net (a)

 

(876

)

 

740

 

Amortization of assets related to acquisitions, net of tax

 

501

 

 

826

 

Share-based compensation expense (b)

 

388

 

 

567

 

Non cash revaluation of lease liabilities (c)

 

(1,928

)

 

(1,862

)

Total adjustments

 

(1,915

)

 

271

 

Less tax on non-tax adjustments (d)

 

(385

)

 

27

 

Total adjustments after tax

 

(1,530

)

 

244

 

 
Adjusted net income attributable to controlling interest (Non-GAAP)

$

4,698

 

$

14,434

 

Adjusted diluted EPS (e)

$

0.14

 

$

0.42

 

(a) Consists primarily of legal settlements expenses and loss contingencies, net, related to product liability claims.
(b) Share-based compensation includes expenses related to stock options and restricted stock units granted to employees and directors of the Company.
(c) Exchange rate differences deriving from revaluation of lease contracts in accordance with FASB ASC 842.
(d) Tax adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, based on the effective tax rates.
(e) In calculating adjusted diluted (Non-GAAP) EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding excludes the effects of share-based compensation expense in accordance with FASB ASC 718.
Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries
Geographic breakdown of revenues by region
 

Three months ended March 31,

 

Three months ended March 31,

U.S. dollars in thousands

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

YoY % change

 

YoY % change CCB

 
USA

$

85,237

$

70,831

20.3

%

20.3

%

Canada

 

23,734

 

17,779

33.5

%

33.5

%

Latin America

 

775

 

858

-9.7

%

-9.7

%

America's

 

109,746

 

89,468

22.7

%

22.7

%

 
Australia

 

25,539

 

27,172

-6.0

%

0.1

%

Asia

 

9,725

 

7,777

25.0

%

27.8

%

APAC

 

35,264

 

34,949

0.9

%

6.2

%

 
EMEA

 

15,223

 

12,718

19.7

%

26.4

%

 
Israel

 

10,205

 

8,897

14.7

%

12.9

%

 
Total Revenues

$

170,438

$

146,032

16.7

%

18.5

%

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CAESARSTONE LTD.
07:08aCaesarstone Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
07:06aEarnings Flash (CSTE) CAESARSTONE Posts Q1 EPS $0.14, vs. Street Est of $0.09
MT
07:06aEarnings Flash (CSTE) CAESARSTONE Reports Q1 Revenue $170.4M, vs. Street Est of $168M
MT
04/27Caesarstone Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
03/02Caesarstone Ltd. to Unveil 8 New Nature-Inspired Designs Including Pebbles Collection A..
CI
02/09TRANSCRIPT : Caesarstone Ltd., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2022
CI
02/09CAESARSTONE : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
02/09CAESARSTONE : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/09Caesarstone Ltd. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
02/09CAESARSTONE : February 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAESARSTONE LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 718 M - -
Net income 2022 29,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 302 M 302 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 272
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart CAESARSTONE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Caesarstone Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAESARSTONE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,75 $
Average target price 17,50 $
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuval Dagim Chief Executive Officer
Nahum Trost Chief Financial Officer
Ariel Halperin Director
Erez Margalit Research & Development Engineering Manager
Suzie Roth Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAESARSTONE LTD.-22.84%302
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC-25.63%4 793
ZBOM HOME COLLECTION CO.,LTD-35.54%890
AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION-26.76%791
GOLDENHOME LIVING CO., LTD.-33.90%575
NOBIA AB (PUBL)-41.47%546