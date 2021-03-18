Log in
CAESARSTONE LTD.

(CSTE)
Caesarstone : International Surface Fabricators Association Recognizes Caesarstone's Master of Stone Training as Industry-Leading Educational Opportunity

03/18/2021 | 04:42am EDT
Trade Association Recommends Health & Safety Training to Members

CHARLOTTE, NC (March 17, 2021) - Caesarstone, the inventor of quartz surfacing, today expands its partnership with the International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA), a non-for-profit trade organization representing fabricators in 13 countries who follow the highest code of ethics and fabrication standards for commercial and residential projects. The renewed relationship will help the manufacturer continue its commitment to leading the industry in healthy and safety standards as IFSA recommends its members take full advantage of Caesarstone's Master of Stone training platform, a one-of-a-kind training designed to address health and safety issues, including silica dust, in the workplace.

'Fabricators are a vital part of Caesarstone's success, so joining ISFA in their work to help members succeed makes good business sense for our brand but it also goes beyond that,' said Elizabeth Margles, Vice President of Marketing for Caesarstone North America. 'It's about working together to increase the entire industry's understanding of how to protect all fabricators from the health and safety risks posed in the industry and to strengthen its future. We hope every ISFA member will take Caesarstone's Master of Stone training modules and provide access to all applicable employees, so the best practices shared within the training platform become the industry standard across the globe.'

The free Master of Stone training, officially launched last year, is a short series of online modules that provides a certificate upon completion. The website also offers additional helpful resources, including a good practice guide, safety data sheet and more. More than 600 fabricators in Canada and the United States have already earned their Master of Stone certificates.

'ISFA is very grateful for Caesarstone's support and the company's commitment to educating all fabricators, including our members, through the Master of Stone training center,' said Nancy Busch, executive director of ISFA. 'Our members are always looking for additional educational opportunities to help further their business, and this extensive, online and free training program will be a great resource for them when it comes to health and safety.'

Visit the Caesarstone website more information on the Master of Stone program and the International Surface Fabricators Association site for more on ISFA.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone is a leading manufacturer of premium quality quartz surfaces. Established in 1987, the company pioneered high-quality surfaces utilizing advanced technologies and expertise. Caesarstone continues to lead the industry with new trends and colors of high-quality surface consisting of up to 93% quartz, they retain the cool tactile qualities of nature's strong stones with enormous application possibilities including kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, wall paneling, furniture and more. Caesarstone offers a product that is highly functional, design forward and beautiful. The unique and rich variety of colors, patterns and textures enable customers to find their 'ultimate surface' and create their own unique space. Caesarstone's extensive designs are constantly evolving and developing to meet the latest global trends and the highest level of international quality standards. More information on Caesarstone: www.caesarstoneus.com, Facebook, Twitter,YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Caesarstone Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 08:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
