Caesarstone : supports retail partners with new caesarstone Connect™

Integrated Online Estimator, Project Management Tool Designed to Simplify theInspiration to Installation Journey for Retailers & Their Customers

CHARLOTTE, NC (September 28, 2021) - Caesarstone, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality engineered quartz surfaces, recently strengthened its support for retail partners with its new Caesarstone Connect™ platform, a first-of-its-kind integrated online estimator and project management tool that immediately delivers a detailed per square foot price quote that includes material, fabrication and installation costs and seamlessly connects projects to certified Caesarstone fabricators. The process can take just minutes and is available for any Caesarstone application including countertops, backsplashes, bathroom vanities and more, providing a consumer with transparent pricing within a detailed quote. Moreover, it empowers retailers and designers to provide their customers with immediate, on-the-spot pricing for custom countertops, organically improving close rates.

"Caesarstone has been providing the best quartz material since 1987 and now we offer the best way for our customers to sell it to their customers through Caesarstone Connect™," said Ken Williams, President of Caesarstone North America. "It's a true differentiator in our industry and is already proving to be a valuable sales tool for retailers, helping to simplify the design process, drive sales and enhance customer experience and engagement. The faster turnarounds and economies of scale bring healthy profit margins to everyone involved."

Caesarstone Connect™ is a revolutionary way to help a consumer customize and purchase a fully installed Caesarstone surface from inspiration to installation. Retailers simply input measurements and select from any of Caesarstone's colors, edge details and other ancillary items to create a quote. Once the quote is accepted by the customer and converted to an order, it is sent directly to a certified Caesarstone fabrication partner who confirms measurements, fabricates and installs the Caesarstone surface.

The Caesarstone Connect™ online platform also manages the project from start to finish, so retailers can know the status of the project at any given point. Homeowners also receive frequent updates from the platform throughout the process. Workmanship is guaranteed via the Caesarstone certified fabricator network, and a dedicated team of specialists is always available to answer questions.

"This program has totally changed the way we work with our clients," said Kaity Slaughter, owner of DCI Home Resource in Charlotte, NC. "It's simple and easy to use and allows us to provide accurate pricing to our clients in a matter of minutes, allowing my team to also work much more efficiently. It was truly easy to set up and start using the same day - definitely a game changer."

Caesarstone Connect™ has already launched in some U.S. markets, including Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Charlotte, NC; Charleston, SC; Cincinnati, OH; Florida; Indianapolis, IN; Iowa; Long Island, NY; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; New Jersey; Philadelphia; Orange County, CA; Sacramento, CA; San Diego; San Francisco; and Washington, DC. It will roll out in Austin, TX; Cleveland; Columbus, OH; Dallas; Knoxville, TN; Nashville, TN; Portland, OH; San Antonio; and Seattle by fourth quarter 2021.

For more information on the new Caesarstone Connect program, please visit https://www.caesarstoneus.com/caesarstone-connect-hub/ or contact a local Caesarstone representative.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone, founded in 1987, is the inventor of quartz surfaces. The company is the first to utilize advanced technologies and expertise to produce high-quality surfaces consisting of up to 90% quartz, binders and pigments. Caesarstone designs retain the cool tactile qualities of nature's strong minerals with enormous application possibilities for both indoors and out, including kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, and furniture for the home, as well as for public spaces including bars restaurants, offices, and health care facilities. The company continues to lead the industry with new designs and colors, offering a premium product, manufactured in the United States and Israel using the Breton technology, that is highly functional, design forward and beautiful. From start to finish, Caesarstone production processes are rigorously scrutinized from a health, safety, and environmental perspective, with constant monitoring and reviews of processes, standards and results. The company is the first in the industry to introduce a widely available safety-first program: Masters of Stone. Caesarstone's extensive designs are constantly evolving and developing to exceed the latest global trends and the highest level of international quality standards. More information on Caesarstone: www.caesarstoneus.com, Facebook, Twitter,YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.