Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Caesarstone Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSTE   IL0011259137

CAESARSTONE LTD.

(CSTE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/17 04:00:00 pm
13.08 USD   -0.38%
07:06aCAESARSTONE : to Attend Zelman 2021 Virtual Housing Summit
BU
08/04CAESARSTONE : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 6-K)
PU
08/04CAESARSTONE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Caesarstone : to Attend Zelman 2021 Virtual Housing Summit

09/20/2021 | 07:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE), a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality engineered surfaces, today announced that Yuval Dagim, CEO, and Nahum Trost, CFO, will attend the Zelman 2021 Virtual Housing Summit on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone is a concept and lifestyle-driven company with a customer-centered approach to designing, developing, and producing high-end engineered stone countertops, used in residential and commercial buildings. Our products offer superior aesthetic appeal and perfected functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used in diverse countertop applications, marked by inherent longevity. Strong commitment to service has fostered growing customer loyalty in over 50 countries where the Caesarstone product collections are available: Classico, Supernatural, Metropolitan and Outdoor. For more information please visit our website: www.caesarstone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations, including estimations relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation measures in connection thereto, expectations of the results of the Company’s business optimization initiative , integration of the company’s acquisitions and its projected outlook and results of operations. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, both known or unknown. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on end-consumers, economic conditions in our key markets, raw material shortages and prices, , fluctuations in home renovation and construction sectors; the company’s ability to compete with lower-priced products and other intense competitive pressures; the outcome of silicosis and other bodily injury claims; regulatory requirements relating to hazards associated with exposure to silica dust; ability to efficiently manufacture products and managing required changes in production and supply chain in light of our recent acquisitions; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the success of our expansion efforts in the United States; unpredictability of seasonal fluctuations in revenues and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CAESARSTONE LTD.
07:06aCAESARSTONE : to Attend Zelman 2021 Virtual Housing Summit
BU
08/04CAESARSTONE : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 6-K)
PU
08/04CAESARSTONE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04CAESARSTONE : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
08/04CAESARSTONE : Earnings Flash (CSTE) CAESARSTONE Reports Q2 Revenue $163.5M, vs. ..
MT
08/04CAESARSTONE : Earnings Flash (CSTE) CAESARSTONE Posts Q2 EPS $0.21, vs. Street E..
MT
08/04Caesarstone Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
07/21CAESARSTONE : Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Results
BU
07/14CAESARSTONE : Promotes Nahum Trost to CFO
MT
07/14CAESARSTONE : Nahum Trost, Director of Finance, to Succeed Ophir Yakovian as Chi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAESARSTONE LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 635 M - -
Net income 2021 28,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 450 M 450 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 999
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart CAESARSTONE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Caesarstone Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAESARSTONE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,08 $
Average target price 19,50 $
Spread / Average Target 49,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuval Dagim Chief Executive Officer
Nahum Trost Chief Financial Officer
Ariel Halperin Chairman
Erez Margalit Vice President-Research & Development
Suzie Roth Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAESARSTONE LTD.1.47%450
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-1.12%12 530
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC39.33%7 842
NOBIA AB (PUBL)-5.01%1 216
AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION-29.26%1 100
ZBOM HOME COLLECTION CO.,LTD-9.78%1 052