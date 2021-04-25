Cafe de Coral : Positive Profit Alert

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CAFÉ DE CORAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

大 家 樂 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Website: www.cafedecoral.com

(Stock Code: 341)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Café de Coral Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform shareholders of the Company and potential investors that based on the preliminary assessment of information currently available to the Board, the Group expects to record a profit attributable to shareholders of approximately HK$350 million for the year ended 31 March 2021 (the "Year"), as compared to that of HK$73.6 million for the year ended 31 March 2020 ("FY2019/20").

During the Year, the mandatory social distancing restrictions on in-restaurant dining and the dampened consumer sentiment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic had severe impact on the Group's business and operations, resulting in a significant decrease in the Group's revenue recorded for the Year. The Group is thankful for government pandemic relief and subsidies, as well as the concerted efforts of our management team and staff under the extremely difficult environment, which enabled the Group to mitigate the adverse impact of the revenue decline and record a substantial increase in profit attributable to shareholders for the Year as compared to FY2019/20.

The increase in the Group's profit for the Year is largely due to the following reasons: