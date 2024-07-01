Cafom: higher half-year profits

Cafom has announced net income, group share of 7.5 million euros for its first half of 2023-24, compared with 5.9 million for the same period last year, with adjusted EBITDA of 26.3 million compared with 23 million at March 31, 2023.



The distribution group's sales rose by 3% to 215.1 million, with a margin rate up by two points to 50.6%, driven by the performance of the Continental European e-Commerce division (+3.8 points) and stability in the Overseas division.



In terms of outlook, Cafom warns that the events of May in New Caledonia will have an impact on its second-half accounts, with three stores destroyed that accounted for over 40% of the territory's sales.



