Cafom: higher half-year profits
The distribution group's sales rose by 3% to 215.1 million, with a margin rate up by two points to 50.6%, driven by the performance of the Continental European e-Commerce division (+3.8 points) and stability in the Overseas division.
In terms of outlook, Cafom warns that the events of May in New Caledonia will have an impact on its second-half accounts, with three stores destroyed that accounted for over 40% of the territory's sales.
