Cafom specializes in home equipment retailing. The group provides furniture, home appliances, audiovisual and computer equipment, musical instruments, tableware products, decorative items, etc. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution of household goods in the French overseas territories (62.6%): operating, at the end of September 2022, 34 stores (BUT, Darty, Habitat, Musique et Son, and Nature & Découvertes); - online distribution (37.4%): activity ensured through the Website Vente-unique.com, Darty-dom.com and Directlowcost.com. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: mainland France (22.9%), the french Overseas (58.7%), Europe (16.9%) and other (1.5%).