Cahya Mata Sarawak : Annual Report 2022

The Board of Directors has taken a well considered approach in the preparation and presentation of the Group's Annual Report, aligning it with nationally recognised reporting frameworks. Acknowledging our obligation to maintain the report's integrity through sound governance practices and internal reporting procedures, the Board has granted approval for the publication of the Group's 2022 Annual Report.

The 2022 Annual Report from Cahya Mata provides stakeholders with an accurate and transparent account of the organisation's performance and the strategies employed to create value over time. It covers the period of 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022 and is a progressive development from our previous publications, offering a comprehensive overview of the company's primary activities, which include the Traditional Core Businesses, Strategic Investments and Support Services. Apart from our Traditional Core Business Divisions of Cement, Road Maintenance, Property Development, Oiltools, and Environmental Technology, this Report also provides a performance overview of the Associates and Joint-Ventures under the Strategic Investments portfolio.

WHO WE ARE 4 - 9 AT A GLANCE 10 - 11 STRATEGIC BUSINESS CONTEXT 12 - 26 SUSTAINABILITY STATEMENT 27 - 37 GOVERNANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT 38 - 72 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 73 - 234 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 235 - 245 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2023 246 - 267

Reporting Suite for 2022

For the 2022 reporting cycle, we have developed a comprehensive reporting suite that outlines the Group's value creation process in a comprehensible framework. The suite includes both content and graphics, providing stakeholders with a clear understanding of the organisation's performance as per the following reporting suite:

Cahya Mata conducted a three-step materiality assessment in 2020, which remains relevant in 2022. The Group has continued to explore the most efficient methods of connecting the materiality matrix and material matters mapped against our sustainability themes to six capitals. These six capitals include:

Financial Capital

F The financial resources required to support the business as a going

concern. This includes our day-to-day expenses and our capital requirements, and the necessary funds to enable expansion.

Human Capital

H We are a high-performance organisation that require competent employees in specialist fields. We work to attract, develop and retain top calibre human capital who are instrumental in the execution of our strategy.

Intellectual Capital

I Our brand, which has endured for decades, encapsulates the intellectual capital that enables us to provide our services. This includes the technologies and systems we have developed and the intellectual know-how.

Social and Relationship Capital

S We play a critical role in the local economy. We interact with a broad range of stakeholder groups to ensure that we remain a trusted public- listed entity and a homegrown company that enables the creation of value for Sarawakians.

Manufactured Capital

M We leverage on a range of physical sites, machinery and facilities throughout the State which enable us to develop, construct, procure and deliver our products and services.

Natural Capital

N The resources we use for our business, such as water and electricity, are monitored and managed to integrate sustainability enablers across our company.

Do send us your feedback:

To ensure that we report on issues that matter to our stakeholders, please provide your feedback or email any questions you may have to: investor.relations@ cahyamata.com or visit www.cahyamata.com