    CMSB   MYL2852OO001

CAHYA MATA SARAWAK

(CMSB)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-04-24
1.120 MYR   -1.75%
04/25Cahya Mata Sarawak : Annual Report 2022
PU
04/25Cahya Mata Sarawak : Integrated Annual Report 2022
PU
04/25Cahya Mata Sarawak : Audited Financial Statements 2022
PU
Cahya Mata Sarawak : Audited Financial Statements 2022

04/25/2023 | 11:17pm EDT
Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad | Annual Report 2022

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The directors have pleasure in presenting their report together with the audited financial statements of the Group and of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The Company is principally an investment holding company. It also provides centralised treasury functions to the Group.

The Group is principally engaged in manufacturing of cement, construction, road maintenance, township, property & infrastructure development and provision of oilfield equipment, supplies and services. The principal activities of the subsidiaries are set out in Note 18 to the financial statements.

Other than the newly acquired subsidiaries which involved in the provision of oilfield equipment, supplies and services, there have been no significant changes in the nature of the principal activities during the year.

RESULTS

Group

Company

RM'000

RM'000

Profit for the year attributable to:

-

Owners of the Company

287,134

103,599

-

Non-controlling interests

2,792

-

289,926

103,599

RESERVES AND PROVISIONS

There were no material transfers to or from reserves or provisions during the financial year other than as disclosed in the financial statements.

ISSUE OF SHARES AND DEBENTURES

There were no issuance of shares or debentures during the financial year.

TREASURY SHARES

As at 31 December 2022, the number of treasury shares were 200,000 and the outstanding ordinary shares in issue after set- off of treasury shares was therefore 1,074,175,720.

74

DIRECTORS' REPORT

DIVIDENDS

Since the end of the previous financial year, the Company paid on 30 June 2022 a first and final tax exempt (single-tier) dividend of 2.00 sen per ordinary share, totalling RM21,484,000 in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

At the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, a first and final tax exempt (single-tier) dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2022, of 3.00 sen per share will be proposed for shareholders' approval. The financial statements for the current financial year do not reflect this proposed dividend. Such dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be accounted for in equity as an appropriation of retained earnings in the financial year ending 31 December 2023.

DIRECTORS

The names of the directors of the Company in office since the beginning of the financial year to the date of this report are:

General Dato' Seri DiRaja Tan Sri (Dr.)

Mohd Zahidi bin Haji Zainuddin (Retired)

Dato Sri Mahmud Abu Bekir Taib

Dato Sri Sulaiman Abdul Rahman b Abdul Taib

Tan Sri Datuk Amar (Dr.) Haji

Abdul Aziz bin Dato Haji Husain

Dato' Maznah binti Abdul Jalil

Umang Nangku Jabu

Dr. Khor Jaw Huei

Jeyabalan A/L S.K. Parasingam

Datuk Ir. Kamarudin bin Zakaria

(Retired on 27 May 2022)

Pursuant to Section 253 of the Companies Act 2016, the list of directors of the subsidiaries who served during the financial year and up to the date of this report, not including those directors mentioned above, is as follows:

Al Rabi'a Lacheheb

Chief Samuel Odu Ezediaro

Datu Haji Muhamad Yakup bin Kari

Datuk Amar Haji Mohammad Ali Mahmud

Derek Chee Huong Xing

Dr Baskaran A/L Anandan

Emily Hii San San

Fariz Salleh bin Mohamad Ali

Datu Haji Abdul Hadi bin Datuk Haji Abdul Kadir

Grant Porter

Goh Say Jauw

(Appointed on 3 March 2022)

75

Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad | Annual Report 2022

DIRECTORS' REPORT

DIRECTORS (CONTD.)

Pursuant to Section 253 of the Companies Act 2016, the list of directors of the subsidiaries who served during the financial year and up to the date of this report, not including those directors mentioned above, is as follows: (contd.)

Haji Othman bin Abdul Rani

Ir. Dr. Md Zarulazam bin Md Eusofe

(Appointed on 18 April 2022)

Iskandar bin Matjani

(Appointed on 28 July 2022)

Kanesan A/L Veluppillai

Karl Vink @ Khalid Abdullah

Mastura binti Mansor

Muhammad Farook

Mohamed Sirajkumar bin Abdul Razack

Mok Chek Wei

Mukhnizam bin Mahmud

(Appointed on 8 July 2022)

Nelson Roan Kebing

Norasazly bin Mohd Taha

Norhafiza binti Mohd

(Appointed on 7 March 2022)

Norhafizal bin Johari

(Appointed on 8 July 2022)

Raja Hisham Muddin bin R Mohd Iskandar

(Appointed on 24 January 2022)

Ramesh A/L Ramankutty

Ramesh Veetikat Ramachandran

(Appointed on 13 January 2023)

Rana Mitra

Rashad Muhammad Alzubair Alzubair

Shahrudin bin Abd Rahman

(Appointed on 11 January 2023)

Shyawalludien bin Mahmud

Stephen Abednigo

Sultan Obaid Said Al Ghaith

Chen King Yu

(Ceased on 7 July 2022 as alternate to Emily Hii San San)

Datuk Hasmi bin Hasnan

(Resigned on 8 November 2022)

Lee Wen Giat

(Resigned on 13 May 2022)

Lim Lee Wan

(Resigned on 13 May 2022)

Mohammad Farish Nizar bin Othman

(Resigned on 13 May 2022)

Suhadi bin Sulaiman

(Resigned on 8 July 2022)

76

DIRECTORS' BENEFITS

Neither at the end of the financial year, nor at any time during that year, did there subsist any arrangement to which the Company was a party, whereby the directors might acquire benefits by means of the acquisition of shares in or debentures of the Company or any other body corporate, other than those arising from the share options granted under the Employees' Share Option Scheme.

Since the end of the previous financial year, no director has received or become entitled to receive a benefit (other than benefits included in the aggregate amount of emoluments received or due and receivable by the directors or the fixed salary of a full-time employee of the Company as shown below) by reason of a contract made by the Company or a related corporation with any director or with a firm of which the director is a member, or with a Company in which the director has a substantial financial interest, except as disclosed in Note 39 to the financial statements.

EMPLOYEES' SHARE OPTION SCHEME

At an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 12 November 2020, the shareholders approved the Employees' Share Option Scheme (ESOS) for the granting of non-transferable options that are settled by physical delivery of the ordinary shares of the Company, to eligible executive directors and eligible employees of the Company and/or its eligible subsidiaries.

The committee administering the ESOS comprises the following directors:

Dr. Khor Jaw Huei

Dato' Maznah binti Abdul Jalil

Umang Nangku Jabu

The salient features and other terms of the ESOS are disclosed in Note 36 to the financial statements.

The Company granted 60,607,500 share options under the ESOS in 2020. These options will expire on 12 November 2024 and are exercisable at an exercise price of RM1.14 per share if vesting conditions as detailed in Note 36 to the financial statements are met.

Details of options granted to directors are disclosed in the section on Directors' interests in this report.

77

