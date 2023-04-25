Cahya Mata Sarawak : Audited Financial Statements 2022

Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad | Annual Report 2022

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The directors have pleasure in presenting their report together with the audited financial statements of the Group and of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The Company is principally an investment holding company. It also provides centralised treasury functions to the Group.

The Group is principally engaged in manufacturing of cement, construction, road maintenance, township, property & infrastructure development and provision of oilfield equipment, supplies and services. The principal activities of the subsidiaries are set out in Note 18 to the financial statements.

Other than the newly acquired subsidiaries which involved in the provision of oilfield equipment, supplies and services, there have been no significant changes in the nature of the principal activities during the year.

RESULTS Group Company RM'000 RM'000 Profit for the year attributable to: - Owners of the Company 287,134 103,599 - Non-controlling interests 2,792 - 289,926 103,599

RESERVES AND PROVISIONS

There were no material transfers to or from reserves or provisions during the financial year other than as disclosed in the financial statements.

ISSUE OF SHARES AND DEBENTURES

There were no issuance of shares or debentures during the financial year.

TREASURY SHARES

As at 31 December 2022, the number of treasury shares were 200,000 and the outstanding ordinary shares in issue after set- off of treasury shares was therefore 1,074,175,720.