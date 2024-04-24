AS ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. To receive the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon.

2. To declare a first and final tax exempt (single-tier) dividend of 2.0 sen per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ended 31 December Ordinary Resolution 1 2023.

3. To re-elect the following Directors who retire pursuant to Article 111 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible offer themselves for re-election:

a. YBhg Dato Sri Sulaiman Abdul Rahman b Abdul Taib Ordinary Resolution 2 b. Mr Jeyabalan A/L S.K. Parasingam Ordinary Resolution 3

4. To re-elect the following Director who retires pursuant to Article 113 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible offers herself for re-election:

a. Ms Gee Siew Yoong Ordinary Resolution 4

5. To approve the payment of Directors' fees amounting to RM150,000 per annum for the Non-Executive Chairman, RM150,000 per annum for the Non-Executive Deputy Chairman and RM120,000 per annum for each of the Non-Executive Directors for the financial year ended 31

December 2023. Ordinary Resolution 5

6. To approve the payment of Directors' remuneration and benefits payable to Non-Executive Chairman, Non-Executive Deputy Chairman and

Non-Executive Directors up to an amount of RM3,000,000 from 24 May 2024 until the next AGM of the Company. Ordinary Resolution 6

7. To re-appoint Messrs Ernst & Young PLT as Auditors of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2024 and to authorise the

Board of Directors to determine their remuneration. Ordinary Resolution 7 AS SPECIAL BUSINESS

To consider and if thought fit, pass the following Ordinary Resolutions:

8. Authority to Directors to Issue Shares "THAT subject to the Companies Act, 2016 ("the Act"), the Main Market Listing Requirements ("Listing Requirements") of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") and the Company's Constitution, subject to the approvals of the relevant governmental/regulatory authorities, if required, the Directors be and are hereby empowered pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Act, to allot shares in the Company, grant rights to subscribe for shares in the Company, at any time to such persons and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes as the Directors may, in their absolute discretion deem fit, provided that the aggregate number of shares to be issued pursuant to this resolution does not exceed ten per centum (10%) of the total number of issued shares of the Company (excluding treasury shares) at any point in time ("10% General Mandate"); AND THAT the Directors be and are hereby also empowered to obtain approval from the Bursa Securities for the listing and quotation of the additional shares so issued pursuant to the 10% General Mandate on Bursa Securities, if required; AND THAT such Ordinary Resolution 8 authority shall continue to be in force until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company."

9. Proposed Renewal of Share Buy-Back Authority

"THAT subject to Section 127 of the Companies Act 2016, provisions of the Constitution of the Company, the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") and any other relevant authorities, the Company be and is hereby authorised to renew the approval granted by the shareholders of the Company at the 48th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26 May 2023, authorising the Directors of the Company to exercise the power of the Company to purchase such amount of ordinary shares in the Company from time to time through Bursa Securities subject further to the following:

the aggregate number of shares purchased does not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company ("Purchased Shares") at the point of purchase; the maximum funds to be allocated by the Company for the purpose of purchasing the Purchased Shares shall not exceed the Company's audited retained profits as at 31 December 2023 amounted to RM844,971,000; the authority conferred by this resolution will commence immediately upon passing of this resolution and will continue to be in force until: the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within the next Annual General Meeting of the Company subsequent to the date it is required to be held pursuant to Section 340(2) of the Companies Act 2016 ("the Act") but shall not extend to such extension as may be allowed pursuant to Section 340(4) of the Act; or revoked or varied by a resolution passed by the shareholders in general meeting,

whichever occurs first.

Upon the completion of the purchase(s) of the Purchased Shares, the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to deal with the Purchased Shares in the following manner: to cancel the Purchased Shares so purchased; or to retain the Purchased Shares so purchased as treasury shares for distribution as dividend to the shareholders, resell in accordance with the relevant rules of Bursa Securities, transfer for the purposes of or under an employees' share scheme, transfer as purchase consideration, cancel the shares and/or sell, transfer or otherwise use the shares for such other purposes as the Minister may by order prescribe; or to retain part of the Purchased Shares so purchased as treasury shares and cancel the remainder; or to deal in such other manner as Bursa Securities and such other relevant authorities may allow from time to time.

AND THAT the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to take all such steps as are necessary to implement, finalise and give full effect to the Proposed Renewal of Share Buy-Back Authority with full power to assent to any conditions, modifications, variations and/ or amendments (if any) as may be imposed by the relevant authorities and with fullest power to do all such acts and things thereafter as the Directors may deem fit and expedient in the best interest of the Company." Ordinary Resolution 9

FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT for the purpose of determining a Member who shall be entitled to participate, speak and vote at the 49th AGM, the Company shall be requesting Bursa Malaysia Depository Sdn Bhd in accordance with Article 77(2) of the Company's Constitution to issue a General Meeting Record of Depositors ("ROD") as at 16 May 2024. Only a Depositor whose name appears in the Register of Members/ROD as at 16 May 2024 shall be entitled to participate at the said meeting or appoint a proxy to participate, speak and vote on his/her behalf.

NOTICE OF DIVIDEND ENTITLEMENT AND PAYMENT

NOTICE IS ALSO HEREBY GIVEN THAT subject to the approval of the shareholders at the 49th AGM of the Company to be held on 23 May 2024 for the payment of the first and final dividend under single-tier system in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2023 ("Dividend") under Ordinary Resolution 1, the Dividend will be paid on 28 June 2024 to Depositors whose names appear in the ROD on 5 June 2024.

Depositors shall be only entitled to the Dividend in respect of:

securities transferred into the Depositor's Securities Account before 4:30 p.m. on 5 June 2024 for ordinary transfers; and securities bought on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on a cum entitlement basis according to the Rules of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

SAMANTHA TAI YIT CHAN

SSM PC No.: PC 202008001023 (MAICSA 7009143)

Company Secretary

Kuching, Sarawak

24 April 2024

