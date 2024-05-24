Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. The Company's segments include Cement, Road maintenance, Property development, Phosphate, Oiltools, Strategic investments and Support services. Cement segment is engaged in the manufacturing of cement, clinker and concrete products. Road maintenance segment is engaged in road construction and maintenance. Property development segment includes property holding, development, project management, lodges accommodation and hotel operations. Phosphate segment manufactures food, feed and fertilizer phosphate products. Oiltools segment provides oilfield equipment, supplies and services. Strategic investments segment includes quarry operations, production and sale of premix, wires and general trading, education and various investments through the associates and joint ventures. Support services segment includes head office, management services, investment holding and dormant companies. Its portfolio spans over 35 companies.

Sector Construction Materials