Ranyai Ballroom, Level 4, The Waterfront Hotel, 68, Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg, 93000 Kuching, Sarawak
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL
NO. OF
NO. OF
NO. OF
Ordinary Resolution
REC
SHARES
%
REC
SHARES
%
REC
SHARES
%
Resolution 1: To declare a first and final tax
exempt (single-tier) dividend of 2.0 sen per
87
367,114,609
100.0000
0
0
0.0000
87
367,114,609
100.0000
ordinary share in respect of the financial year
ended 31 December 2023
Resolution 2: To re-elect YBhg Dato Sri Sulaiman
Abdul Rahman b Abdul Taib as Director of the
86
360,324,209
100.0000
0
0
0.0000
86
360,324,209
100.0000
Company
Resolution 3: To re-elect Mr Jeyabalan A/L S.K.
82
366,984,709
99.9735
4
97,400
0.0265
86
367,082,109
100.0000
Parasingam as Director of the Company
Resolution 4: To re-elect Ms Gee Siew Yoong as
82
367,065,509
99.9867
4
49,000
0.0133
86
367,114,509
100.0000
Director of the Company
Resolution 5: To approve the payment of
Directors' fees amounting to RM150,000 p.a for
the Non-Executive Chairman, RM150,000 p.a for
79
361,331,509
99.9513
4
176,000
0.0487
83
361,507,509
100.0000
the Non-Executive Deputy Chairman and
RM120,000 p.a for each of the Non-Executive
Directors for the FYE 31 December 2023
Resolution 6: To approve the payment of
Directors' remuneration and benefits payable to
Non-Executive Chairman, Non-Executive Deputy
75
344,682,309
95.3458
8
16,825,200
4.6542
83
361,507,509
100.0000
Chairman and Non-Executive Directors up to an
amount of RM3,000,000 from 24 May 2024 until the
next AGM of the Company
Resolution 7: To re-appoint Messrs Ernst &
Young PLT as Auditors of the Company for the
financial year ending 31 December 2024 and to
78
366,723,389
99.8934
9
391,220
0.1066
87
367,114,609
100.0000
authorise the Board of Directors to determine
their remuneration
Resolution 8: To approve the authority to
85
366,954,609
99.9564
2
160,000
0.0436
87
367,114,609
100.0000
Directors to issue shares
Resolution 9: To approve the proposed renewal of
86
366,974,609
99.9619
1
140,000
0.0381
87
367,114,609
100.0000
Share Buy-Back authority
