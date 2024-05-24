Polling Results

CAHYA MATA SARAWAK BERHAD

49th Annual General Meeting

Date/Time: 23/05/2024 3:00:00 PM

Ranyai Ballroom, Level 4, The Waterfront Hotel, 68, Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg, 93000 Kuching, Sarawak

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL

NO. OF

NO. OF

NO. OF

Ordinary Resolution

REC

SHARES

%

REC

SHARES

%

REC

SHARES

%

Resolution 1: To declare a first and final tax

exempt (single-tier) dividend of 2.0 sen per

87

367,114,609

100.0000

0

0

0.0000

87

367,114,609

100.0000

ordinary share in respect of the financial year

ended 31 December 2023

Resolution 2: To re-elect YBhg Dato Sri Sulaiman

Abdul Rahman b Abdul Taib as Director of the

86

360,324,209

100.0000

0

0

0.0000

86

360,324,209

100.0000

Company

Resolution 3: To re-elect Mr Jeyabalan A/L S.K.

82

366,984,709

99.9735

4

97,400

0.0265

86

367,082,109

100.0000

Parasingam as Director of the Company

Resolution 4: To re-elect Ms Gee Siew Yoong as

82

367,065,509

99.9867

4

49,000

0.0133

86

367,114,509

100.0000

Director of the Company

Resolution 5: To approve the payment of

Directors' fees amounting to RM150,000 p.a for

the Non-Executive Chairman, RM150,000 p.a for

79

361,331,509

99.9513

4

176,000

0.0487

83

361,507,509

100.0000

the Non-Executive Deputy Chairman and

RM120,000 p.a for each of the Non-Executive

Directors for the FYE 31 December 2023

Resolution 6: To approve the payment of

Directors' remuneration and benefits payable to

Non-Executive Chairman, Non-Executive Deputy

75

344,682,309

95.3458

8

16,825,200

4.6542

83

361,507,509

100.0000

Chairman and Non-Executive Directors up to an

amount of RM3,000,000 from 24 May 2024 until the

next AGM of the Company

Resolution 7: To re-appoint Messrs Ernst &

Young PLT as Auditors of the Company for the

financial year ending 31 December 2024 and to

78

366,723,389

99.8934

9

391,220

0.1066

87

367,114,609

100.0000

authorise the Board of Directors to determine

their remuneration

Resolution 8: To approve the authority to

85

366,954,609

99.9564

2

160,000

0.0436

87

367,114,609

100.0000

Directors to issue shares

Resolution 9: To approve the proposed renewal of

86

366,974,609

99.9619

1

140,000

0.0381

87

367,114,609

100.0000

Share Buy-Back authority

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

CMSB - Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2024 00:07:04 UTC.