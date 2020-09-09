Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Cahya Mata Sarawak    CMSB   MYL2852OO001

CAHYA MATA SARAWAK

(CMSB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cahya Mata Sarawak : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - LEMBAGA TABUNG HAJI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 05:10am EDT

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name DATUK LEE KIAN SENG
Descriptions(Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

21/07/2020

7,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

20,000

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Cheng Yee
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

22/07/2020

242,600

Disposed

Deemed Interest

Name of registered holder Lee Ynh Tyng
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred 
(1) Disposal of 7,000 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 21 July 2020 via open market; 
(2) Disposal of 242,600 ordinary shares by Lee Ynh Tyng on 22 July 2020 via open market; and
(3) Disposal of 20,000 ordinary shares by Lee Cheng Yee on 22 July 2020 via open market. 
Deemed interest pursuant to Sections 8 and 59(11) of the Companies Act, 2016.
Nature of interest 
Deemed Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 15,367,300
Direct (%) 9.210
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 17,571,000
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 10.532
Date of notice 23/07/2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 23/07/2020

Announcement Info

Company Name JIANKUN INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Stock Name JIANKUN
Date Announced 23 Jul 2020
Category Changes in Director's Interest Pursuant to Section 219 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS4-23072020-00005

Disclaimer

CMSB - Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 09:09:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CAHYA MATA SARAWAK
05:10aCAHYA MATA SARAWAK : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - LEM..
PU
2014Malaysia's KLCI Flat; 1860 Support Tipped
DJ
2012Cahya Mata Sarawak, Rio Tinto Drop Plans for Aluminum Smelter
DJ
2012Cahya Mata Sarawak, Rio Tinto Halt Plans For Aluminum Smelter In Malaysia
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 404 M 336 M 336 M
Net income 2020 98,3 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net Debt 2020 286 M 68,4 M 68,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
Yield 2020 2,91%
Capitalization 1 512 M 363 M 363 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart CAHYA MATA SARAWAK
Duration : Period :
Cahya Mata Sarawak Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAHYA MATA SARAWAK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,88 MYR
Last Close Price 1,41 MYR
Spread / Highest target 77,3%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isaac Lugun Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Abdul Rashid bin Abdul Manaf Group Chairman
Kheng Swee Lee General Manager-Operations
Syed Hizam Al-Sagoff Group Chief Financial Officer
Karl Vink Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAHYA MATA SARAWAK-37.89%363
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED1.32%44 042
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD-20.54%28 566
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED25.20%11 190
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC8.86%9 747
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-4.86%9 468
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group