  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Cahya Mata Sarawak
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMSB   MYL2852OO001

CAHYA MATA SARAWAK

(CMSB)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-04-24
1.120 MYR   -1.75%
04/25Cahya Mata Sarawak : Annual Report 2022
PU
04/25Cahya Mata Sarawak : Integrated Annual Report 2022
PU
04/25Cahya Mata Sarawak : Audited Financial Statements 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cahya Mata Sarawak : Integrated Annual Report 2022

04/25/2023 | 11:17pm EDT
ANNUAL REPORT 2022

TOGETHER, WE BUILD A

BETTER FUTURE FOR ALL

Meet Cahya Mata. Now a diversified multinational corporation. After 48 years

of building communities and transforming the national landscape, we are venturing beyond Malaysian shores.

THE COVER RATIONALE

The cover design of our 2022 Annual Report introduces the Group's new logo. The year 2022 proved to be pivotal for Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad ("Cahya Mata" or "the Group"), as we witnessed the Group embark on a new journey. In this new era, Cahya Mata is setting aim to pursue global opportunities, emerging as a multinational corporation after 48 years of building communities and helping form the landscape of Sarawak and Malaysia.

Our new logo reflects our desire

to explore new frontiers and signal our versatility as a global corporation that is capable of reaching out to all four corners of the world. It is designed with a 3D chrome finish against a bold black base, with our name presented in a customised font, which signifies "innovation, environmental betterment, and continuous improvement in governance, powered by our people."

Moving forward, we are confident of driving strong performance via our core businesses and strategic investments. Backed by strong financial performance, good business ethics and compliance with regulatory policies, Cahya Mata is continuing its goal of contributing to build a better future for all.

WHO WE ARE

AT A GLANCE

4

WHO WE ARE

10

OUR 2022 PERFORMANCE

6

CORPORATE INFORMATION

HIGHLIGHTS AND

ACHIEVEMENTS

8

CORPORATE STRUCTURE

11

GROUP FINANCIAL

HIGHLIGHTS & SUMMARY

04

10

12

27

STRATEGIC

SUSTAINABILITY

BUSINESS CONTEXT

STATEMENT

LEADERSHIP STATEMENTS

27

OUR MATERIAL MATTERS

12

GROUP CHAIRMAN'S

31

ECONOMIC

MESSAGE

16

STRATEGIC REVIEW BY THE

33

ENVIRONMENTAL

GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR

34

SOCIAL AND COMMUNITY

OPERATIONAL REVIEW

22

CEMENT

23

PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT

  1. PHOSPHATES
  2. ROAD MAINTENANCE
  1. OILTOOLS
  2. ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY
  1. TELECOMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE
  2. STRATEGIC INVESTMENT - KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK

TABLE OF CONTENTS

38

73

235

GOVERNANCE &

FINANCIAL

ADDITIONAL

RISK MANAGEMENT

STATEMENTS

INFORMATION

38

EXPERIENCED AND

74

DIRECTORS' REPORT

235

LIST OF PROPERTIES

PROFESSIONAL LEADERSHIP

81

STATEMENT BY DIRECTORS

242

ANALYSIS OF

45

DELIVERING OUR STRATEGY,

AND STATUTORY

SHAREHOLDINGS

DRIVING PERFORMANCE

DECLARATION

49

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

82

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS'

ANNUAL GENERAL

OVERVIEW STATEMENT

REPORT

50

OUR GOVERNANCE

87

STATEMENTS OF PROFIT

MEETING 2023

FRAMEWORK

OR LOSS AND OTHER

246

ADMINISTRATIVE GUIDE

61

ENGAGEMENT WITH

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

248 NOTICE OF 48TH ANNUAL

STAKEHOLDERS

89

STATEMENTS OF

GENERAL MEETING

66

STATEMENT ON RISK

FINANCIAL POSITION

257

STATEMENT ACCOMPANYING

MANAGEMENT AND

91

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN

INTERNAL CONTROL

NOTICE OF 48TH AGM

EQUITY

FORM OF PROXY

71

ADDITIONAL COMPLIANCE

94

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

INFORMATION

72

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS'

100

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL

RESPONSIBILITY

STATEMENTS

1

Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad | Annual Report 2022

ABOUT THIS REPORT

We are pleased to present the Annual Report of Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad (referred to as "Cahya Mata" or "the Group") for the Financial Year 2022 (FY2022). Our Annual Report is a platform that captures information of our businesses and strategies, as well as our consistent value creation process for our stakeholders over the short, medium and long-term.

We have emphasised transparency and objectivity in presenting our value creation journey and we aim to meet the specific information needs of discerning stakeholders to further establish ourselves as the preferred company on Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (Bursa Malaysia). In producing this year's Report, we prioritised a business reporting methodology that is focused on delivering a clear strategic vision of the Group. Our stakeholders can expect readability and clarity when reviewing the Annual Report, which provides relevant communication and information tailored to their needs.

2

ABOUT THIS REPORT

Reporting Boundary and Scope

The 2022 Annual Report from Cahya Mata provides stakeholders with an accurate and transparent account of the organisation's performance and the strategies employed to create value over time. It covers the period of 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022 and is a progressive development from our previous publications, offering a comprehensive overview of the company's primary activities, which include the Traditional Core Businesses, Strategic Investments and Support Services. Apart from our Traditional Core Business Divisions of Cement, Road Maintenance, Property Development, Oiltools, and Environmental Technology, this Report also provides a performance overview of the Associates and Joint-Ventures under the Strategic Investments portfolio.

Approval by the Board

The Board of Directors has taken a well considered approach in the preparation and presentation of the Group's Annual Report, aligning it with nationally recognised reporting frameworks. Acknowledging our obligation to maintain the report's integrity through sound governance practices and internal reporting procedures, the Board has granted approval for the publication of the Group's 2022 Annual Report.

WHO WE ARE

4 - 9

AT A GLANCE

10 - 11

STRATEGIC BUSINESS CONTEXT

12 - 26

SUSTAINABILITY STATEMENT

27 - 37

GOVERNANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT

38 - 72

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

73

- 234

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

235

- 245

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2023

246

- 267

Reporting Suite for 2022

For the 2022 reporting cycle, we have developed a comprehensive reporting suite that outlines the Group's value creation process in a comprehensible framework. The suite includes both content and graphics, providing stakeholders with a clear understanding of the organisation's performance as per the following reporting suite:

Cahya Mata conducted a three-step materiality assessment in 2020, which remains relevant in 2022. The Group has continued to explore the most efficient methods of connecting the materiality matrix and material matters mapped against our sustainability themes to six capitals. These six capitals include:

Financial Capital

F The financial resources required to support the business as a going

concern. This includes our day-to-day expenses and our capital requirements, and the necessary funds to enable expansion.

Human Capital

H We are a high-performance organisation that require competent employees in specialist fields. We work to attract, develop and retain top calibre human capital who are instrumental in the execution of our strategy.

Intellectual Capital

I Our brand, which has endured for decades, encapsulates the intellectual capital that enables us to provide our services. This includes the technologies and systems we have developed and the intellectual know-how.

Social and Relationship Capital

S We play a critical role in the local economy. We interact with a broad range of stakeholder groups to ensure that we remain a trusted public- listed entity and a homegrown company that enables the creation of value for Sarawakians.

Manufactured Capital

M We leverage on a range of physical sites, machinery and facilities throughout the State which enable us to develop, construct, procure and deliver our products and services.

Natural Capital

N The resources we use for our business, such as water and electricity, are monitored and managed to integrate sustainability enablers across our company.

Do send us your feedback:

To ensure that we report on issues that matter to our stakeholders, please provide your feedback or email any questions you may have to: investor.relations@ cahyamata.com or visit www.cahyamata.com

3

Disclaimer

CMSB - Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad published this content on 26 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2023 03:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
