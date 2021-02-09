Log in
CAI International, Inc. : Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Release Date and Conference Call

02/09/2021 | 05:26pm EST
CAI International, Inc. (CAI) (NYSE: CAI) one of the world’s leading transportation finance companies, announces the following earnings release date and conference call:

EARNINGS RELEASE:

February 16, 2021 at 4:00 pm ET

 

 

EVENT:

CAI Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Release Conference Call

 

 

CALL DATE and TIME:

February 16, 2021 at 5:00 pm ET

 

 

DOMESTIC DIAL IN:

1-888-398-8098

 

 

INTERNATIONAL

 

DIAL IN:

1-707-287-9363

 

 

LIVE WEBCAST:

www.capps.com and click on the “Investors” tab

If you are unable to participate during the live conference call and webcast, the call will be archived at www.capps.com for 30 days (click the “Investors” tab).


© Business Wire 2021
