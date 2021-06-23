Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CAI International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAI   US12477X1063

CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CAI International Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of CAI International, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CAI

06/23/2021 | 01:10pm EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) to Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. is fair to CAI shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, CAI shareholders will receive $56.00 in cash for each share of CAI common stock that they own.

Halper Sadeh encourages CAI shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether CAI and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for CAI shareholders; (2) determine whether Mitsubishi is underpaying for CAI; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for CAI shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of CAI shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages CAI shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
