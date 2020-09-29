Cairn Energy : Half-yearly Results 2020

These materials contain forward-looking statements regarding Cairn, our corporate plans, future financial condition, future results of operations, future business plans and strategies. All such forward-looking statements are based on our management's assumptions and beliefs in the light of information available to them at this time.
Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020
2
Introduction
SIMON THOMSON
Strategic Execution
High Grading
ACTIVE PORTFOLIO
MANAGEMENT
Monetisation
Capital Discipline
VALUE
GROWTH
Balance Sheet Strength
Transformational
FINANCIAL
Potential
FLEXIBILITY
Liquidity
Control
Track Record
SHAREHOLDER
RETURNS
Dividends
Buy Backs
Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020
4
Introduction
Strategic Execution
SANGOMAR
➢ As a management team we continually assess the balance of risks
DEAL
within the portfolio
Is a delivery of strategy, having indicated a farm down of Sangomar at
THE
or around FID
TRANSACTION
Eliminates what would otherwise have been a significant capital allocation to a multi-year deep water project
Strengthens strategic and financial flexibility and significantly reduces the risk profile
Allows a significant capital return to shareholders consistent with long-term strategy
Provides sufficient financial flexibility to consider potential additions to the portfolio
Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020
5
Introduction
Executing Strategy Responsibly - ESG Our Approach
Cairn's role in the energy transition is to responsibly produce hydrocarbons in support of UN Sustainable Development Goals
Cairn will remain an oil and gas company, focused on driving down the emissions intensity of its production and activities and committed to the following;
Dedicating human and financial resources to achievable routes to reduce emissions
Identifying asset specific emissions reduction opportunities compatible with our business model
Invest in proof of concept industrial Carbon Capture projects to facilitate large scale deployment, to capture emissions and mitigate expected increasing cost of offsetting
Committed to Working to Key External Standards
Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020
6
Finance
JAMES SMITH
Finance
Financial Performance
Production
Revenue
Opex
H1 production: 22,400*bopd (upper end of guidance)
Full year production: 21,000 - 23,000*bopd
H1 revenues from production: $172m
H1 realised oil price: $40.21/bbl plus $7.91/bbl hedging gains
H2 hedges over 7,100bopd with average floor price of $60.60/bbl
H1 opex: $18.3/boe underlying, less $2/boe prior year credits
Full year opex: targeting ~$18/boe
Cashflow
➢ H1 cash inflow from oil and gas production: $132m
* Before Flowstream entitlement to Kraken production: 4.5% up to May 2020, 1.35% thereafter
Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020
8
Finance
HY 2020 Cashflows
Total H1 Capital
Expenditure $271m
Opening
Catcher
Net
Sangomar
Catcher
Exploration*
Pre-award
Admin
Net
Closing
Cash
and
Norway
and
Costs
and
Financing
Cash
Kraken
Disposal
Kraken*
and New
Other
Costs
Cashflow
Proceeds
Ventures
Costs
* H1 Catcher, Kraken and Exploration cash outflows include $30m related to activities completed in 2019
Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020
9
Finance
2020 Capital Expenditure Full Year Guidance
UK
Catcher
Kraken
$40m
Production
$20m
$20m
Varadero
satellite
production well and
Worcester
Catcher area subsea expansion
development
West Africa
Mexico
Other
Exploration
Exploration
$95m
$25m
$55m
$15m
Côte d'Ivoire
2D Seismic,
Bitol well on Block
9, Ehecatl well on Block
UK and
Suriname G&G
Mauritania farm-in
7, Saasken discovery well on Block 10
studies and well planning
Development
Senegal - Sangomar
$300m
$300m
To be refunded on completion of sale to Woodside
Forward capital programme adjusted
to current market conditions
Deferred: Catcher North and Laverda satellite development,
exploration wells in Mexico and UK, and 3D seismic in Suriname
* 2020 capital guidance excludes Norway capital expenditure refunded on completion
Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020
10
Finance
Balance Sheet Strength
Maintained
Net Cash
in H1
Projected
Balance Sheet
Strengthening
in Q4
Positioned for Portfolio Expansion and Further Returns
Mid year cash $84m: no drawn debt
Strong H1 operating cashflows supported by hedging: $132m
Norway disposal proceeds received in H1: $105m
Completion of Senegal sale: $300m up front consideration plus reimbursement of 2020 capex (full year expected $300m)
Strong projected Q4 cash position enabling $250m special dividend
Very limited capital commitments from existing assets
Well positioned to fund growth and expansion of the portfolio
Result of the Indian arbitration expected after the end of the summer
Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020
11
Finance
Strategic Priorities and Capital Allocation
Portfolio Management
Shareholder Returns
Key differentiator
Competition for capital between reinvestment and returns
Monetise for returns and reinvestment
Flexible and balanced capital allocation
All investment decisions
assessed against multiple externally assured energy transition scenarios
Sustainable
Cashflow Base
Diversify and extend production base
Ensure low full-cycle break even economics
Selected Exploration
Balance Sheet Flexibility
Core area exploration to sustain production
Select transformational exploration
Capital structure resilient to price shocks
Controllable and flexible capital programme
Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020
12
Production & Development
PAUL MAYLAND
Production & Development
Kraken
Average production efficiency > 85% achieved with continued improvement
Reservoir monitoring and well testing continues to maximise oil production
26 wells available following the Worcester drilling: 14 producers and 12 injectors
Reserves upgrade on main field at mid- year, further potential in western flank
Gas import remains under consideration
Crude continues to attract strong pricing
Production to 30th June 2020
Kraken Area Gross Estimated Ultimate Recovery (2P EUR)
2P Reserves
99.9 mmbbls
Production to date*
~33.6 mmbbls
50,000
45,000
40,000
35,000
30,000
25,000
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
Kraken Monthly Average Production Rate (bopd)
Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020
14
Production & Development
Catcher
Plateau rate already increased and lengthened compared to Field Development Plan (FDP)
19 wells available, 3 fewer than original FDP
Catcher North and Laverda wells deferred from 2020 programme
Low emissions FPSO facility
4D seismic planned 2021 to help optimise future targets
Reserves upgrades possible through improved sweep, both water and gas
Production to 30th June 2020
Catcher Area Gross Estimated Ultimate Recovery (2P EUR)
2P Reserves
54.9 mmbbls
Production to date*
~47.4 mmbbls
70,000
60,000
50,000
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
2018
2019
2020
Catcher Monthly Average Production Rate (bopd)
Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020
15
Production & Development
Senegal - Delivered Sangomar FID
➢ Production & Development
Farm-in with FAR
JV submit 3 year
Evaluation Report and
for 65% operated
Evaluation Plan
Exploitation Plan submitted
Cairn agree to sell
Farm-down 25%
Acquire 3D seismic
Transfer of Operatorship
entire interest in
to ConocoPhillips
(for Development phase)
Sangomar
to Woodside
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Phase 1 Exploration
Phase 2 E&A
Phase 3 E&A
First Oil
JV and Government sign Targeted
• Dakar office opened
• 4 wells drilled
• 5 wells drilled by Cairn
Final Investment Decision
2023
(FID)
• FAN-1 and SNE-1 discoveries
• Supply Base
established in Dakar Port
Woodside acquire 35% WI from ConocoPhillips
Identify
Explore
Discover
Appraise
Develop
Produce
Cairn Operated
Woodside Operated
Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020
16
Production & Development
Executing Strategy Responsibly
RESPONSIBLE
➢ Global energy transition
➢ Portfolio tested under different
GOVERNANCE
identified as a principal risk
economic scenarios - resilient to
transition impacts
Aligned with TCFD recommendations and Carbon Disclosure Project
BEHAVING
➢ Remuneration linked
RESPONSIBLY
to GHG emissions
performance through
TO SOCIETY
KPIs
Compliance with and publication of all taxes and payments to governments
Anti-Briberyand Corruption Policy and annual training
Cairn has endorsed the World Bank Zero Routine Flaring (ZRF) by 2030 initiative
BEHAVING
RESPONSIBLY TOWARDS THE ENVIRONMENT
➢ Cairn committed to supporting
➢ Engaged with operating
UK Government's target of
partners in Kraken and
reducing greenhouse gas
Catcher to ensure
(GHG) emissions to net zero
compliance with EUETS
by 2050
requirements
➢ Support for
:
➢
Pursue reductions in
an alliance of industry and
carbon intensity and
government to support programme
GHG emissions
to reduce carbon emissions from
throughout supply
industrial sources in Scotland
chain
BEHAVING
RESPONSIBLY
TO PEOPLE
Make positive social impact and support UN sustainable development goals
Programmes to build local capacity, participation and mobilisation of communities, including climate adaption projects
Support for Heriot-Watt University clean energy awards
Committed to Working to Key External Standards
Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020
17
Exploration
ERIC HATHON
Exploration
Flexible Exploration Portfolio
Future capital expenditure on exploration and appraisal activity now deferred
Strict fiscal discipline
➢
Senegal sale
➢
Nicaragua exit
UK
Norway sale
Ireland exit
➢
➢
➢ Resilient portfolio
➢ Alignment with partners on optionality
➢ Ability to defer activity while maintaining licences
Israel
➢ Future exploration focus
➢ Clear path to commerciality; development optimisation
Mexico
Senegal
➢ Fiscal regimes appropriate to commodity trends
Suriname
Côte d'Ivoire
➢ Overall carbon footprint of all ventures
➢ Appropriate working interest in various opportunities
➢
Côte d'Ivoire
➢
Israel
➢
Suriname
➢
UK
Mexico
Discover commercial quantities of hydrocarbons efficiently
Mexico exploration success with ENI
Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020
19
Exploration
Mexico-Sureste Basin
Block 10
Cairn 15%* (ENI 65% Operator, Lukoil 20%)
Saasken discovery in Block 10
200-300MMBOOIP (reported by Operator)
Appraisal well planning in progress
Exploration well planned H2 2021
Satisfy remaining exploration commitment
Block 9
Cairn 50% Operator (Citla 35%, ENI 15%)
Exploration commitment satisfied in Block 9
Potential to extend current exploration phase to Q2 2023 and beyond
Block 7
Cairn 30% (ENI 45% Operator, Citla 25%)
Drilled Ehecatl-1 well, no reservoired hydrocarbons in Cenozoic section
Incorporating well information and updating prospectivity
Subject to signature of revised Production Sharing Contracts
Block 7
Cairn Non-Op
Cairn Operated
Prospects
Discoveries
Other Blocks
Block 10
Zama
Block 9
Saasken
Block 15
Gulf of Mexico
Mexico
Block 9
Block 10
Block 7
Mexico
Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020
20
Exploration
UK North Sea - South of Nelson Swap
Infrastructure-led Exploration (ILX)
Cross-assignedinterest with Shell in vicinity of Nelson platform, 50:50
P2379 - Cairn 100% WI
P2380 - Shell 100% WI
Jurassic Fulmar sandstone play - prolific in area
High NPV barrels
Potential for near term production
Multiple follow-on prospects with success
Collaboration with host operator:
Knowledgeable in play
Reduces cycle time to first production
Planning for 2 wells: H1 2021/H1 2022
Nelson
Platform P2380
Jaws
P2379
P2381
Diadem
Cairn Non-Op
Catcher
North
Cairn Operated
Sea
Cairn Prospects
UK
Other Blocks
Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020
21
Exploration
Suriname - Block 61
Cairn 100%, Farm-down process underway
Largest block at 13,080 km²
Situated within world class Guyana- Suriname basin
Significant recent discoveries moving eastward from Guyana into Suriname
Access to the proven Late Cretaceous play fairway
Excellent quality proprietary 2D and legacy seismic data allow robust prospect maturation
Multiple targets identified across the block in 100-800 m water depth
Focused 3D seismic acquisition planned H1 2021
Good regulatory and operating environment
Suriname
South
America
Stabroek
ExxonMobil
Block 61
Discoveries
B58 Apache
Discoveries
Cairn Operated
Other Blocks
Discoveries
Staatsolie fields
Oil
Suriname
Under production
Gas
Oil & Gas
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023+
Signed
11,500km
Block 61
2D
3D
Seismic
3D
Seismic
Processing
Processing
EIA
Block and Regional
3D
3D
Contingent
Interpretation
Planning
Interpretation Drilling
Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020
22
Conclusion
SIMON THOMSON
Conclusion
Strategic Delivery From a Resilient Portfolio
Fiscal discipline and financial flexibility
Active portfolio management and capital allocation
Focus on generating further shareholder returns
Capital programme adjusted to current market conditions
Role in energy transition to responsibly produce hydrocarbons in support of UN Sustainable Development Goals
Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020
24
Q&A
Head Office
50 Lothian Road
Edinburgh
EH3 9BY
+44 131 475 3000
+44 131 475 3030
pr@cairnenergy.com
www.cairnenergy.com
Senegal
Immeuble Focus One 14 avenue Birago Diop 1er etage, Point E Dakar, Senegal
London
4th Floor Wellington House
125 Strand
London WC2R 0AP
Mexico
Capricorn Americas México Torre Mayor
Avienda de la Reforma 505 Piso 36
Colonia Cuauhtémoc Delegación Cuauhtémoc 06500 Ciudad de México
