Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cairn Energy    CNE   GB00B74CDH82

CAIRN ENERGY

(CNE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/29 07:01:54 am
138.15 GBX   -1.67%
06:30aCAIRN ENERGY : Half-yearly Results 2020
PU
06:30aCAIRN ENERGY : Half-Year Report Announcement
PU
02:05aCAIRN ENERGY : Half-yearly Results 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cairn Energy : Half-yearly Results 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 06:30am EDT

HALF YEAR

RESULTS

PRESENTATION

Cairn Energy PLC

29th September 2020

DISCLAIMER

These materials contain forward-looking statements regarding Cairn, our corporate plans, future financial condition, future results of operations, future business plans and strategies. All such forward-looking statements are based on our management's assumptions and beliefs in the light of information available to them at this time.

These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance and achievements may be materially different from those expressed in such statements. Factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to, regulatory changes, future levels of industry product supply, demand and pricing, weather and weather related impacts, wars and acts of terrorism, development and use of technology, acts of competitors and other changes to business conditions.

Cairn undertakes no obligation to revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any changes in Cairn's expectations with regard thereto or any change in circumstances or events after the date hereof.

Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020

2

Introduction

SIMON THOMSON

Strategic Execution

High Grading

ACTIVE PORTFOLIO

MANAGEMENT

Monetisation

Capital Discipline

VALUE

GROWTH

Balance Sheet Strength

Transformational

FINANCIAL

Potential

FLEXIBILITY

Liquidity

Control

Track Record

SHAREHOLDER

RETURNS

Dividends

Buy Backs

Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020

4

Introduction

Strategic Execution

SANGOMAR

As a management team we continually assess the balance of risks

DEAL

within the portfolio

  • Is a delivery of strategy, having indicated a farm down of Sangomar at

THE

or around FID

TRANSACTION

  • Eliminates what would otherwise have been a significant capital allocation to a multi-year deep water project
  • Strengthens strategic and financial flexibility and significantly reduces the risk profile
  • Allows a significant capital return to shareholders consistent with long-term strategy
  • Provides sufficient financial flexibility to consider potential additions to the portfolio

Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020

5

Introduction

Executing Strategy Responsibly - ESG Our Approach

  • Cairn's role in the energy transition is to responsibly produce hydrocarbons in support of UN Sustainable Development Goals
  • Cairn will remain an oil and gas company, focused on driving down the emissions intensity of its production and activities and committed to the following;
    • Dedicating human and financial resources to achievable routes to reduce emissions
    • Identifying asset specific emissions reduction opportunities compatible with our business model
    • Invest in proof of concept industrial Carbon Capture projects to facilitate large scale deployment, to capture emissions and mitigate expected increasing cost of offsetting

Committed to Working to Key External Standards

Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020

6

Finance

JAMES SMITH

Finance

Financial Performance

Production

Revenue

Opex

  • H1 production: 22,400*bopd (upper end of guidance)
  • Full year production: 21,000 - 23,000*bopd
  • H1 revenues from production: $172m
  • H1 realised oil price: $40.21/bbl plus $7.91/bbl hedging gains
  • H2 hedges over 7,100bopd with average floor price of $60.60/bbl
  • H1 opex: $18.3/boe underlying, less $2/boe prior year credits
  • Full year opex: targeting ~$18/boe

Cashflow

H1 cash inflow from oil and gas production: $132m

* Before Flowstream entitlement to Kraken production: 4.5% up to May 2020, 1.35% thereafter

Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020

8

Finance

HY 2020 Cashflows

Total H1 Capital

Expenditure $271m

Opening

Catcher

Net

Sangomar

Catcher

Exploration*

Pre-award

Admin

Net

Closing

Cash

and

Norway

and

Costs

and

Financing

Cash

Kraken

Disposal

Kraken*

and New

Other

Costs

Cashflow

Proceeds

Ventures

Costs

* H1 Catcher, Kraken and Exploration cash outflows include $30m related to activities completed in 2019

Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020

9

Finance

2020 Capital Expenditure Full Year Guidance

UK

Catcher

Kraken

$40m

Production

$20m

$20m

Varadero

satellite

production well and

Worcester

Catcher area subsea expansion

development

West Africa

Mexico

Other

Exploration

Exploration

$95m

$25m

$55m

$15m

Côte d'Ivoire

2D Seismic,

Bitol well on Block

9, Ehecatl well on Block

UK and

Suriname G&G

Mauritania farm-in

7, Saasken discovery well on Block 10

studies and well planning

Development

Senegal - Sangomar

$300m

$300m

To be refunded on completion of sale to Woodside

Forward capital programme adjusted

to current market conditions

Deferred: Catcher North and Laverda satellite development,

exploration wells in Mexico and UK, and 3D seismic in Suriname

* 2020 capital guidance excludes Norway capital expenditure refunded on completion

Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020

10

Finance

Balance Sheet Strength

Maintained

Net Cash

in H1

Projected

Balance Sheet

Strengthening

in Q4

Positioned for Portfolio Expansion and Further Returns

  • Mid year cash $84m: no drawn debt
  • Strong H1 operating cashflows supported by hedging: $132m
  • Norway disposal proceeds received in H1: $105m
  • Completion of Senegal sale: $300m up front consideration plus reimbursement of 2020 capex (full year expected $300m)
  • Strong projected Q4 cash position enabling $250m special dividend
  • Very limited capital commitments from existing assets
  • Well positioned to fund growth and expansion of the portfolio
  • Result of the Indian arbitration expected after the end of the summer

Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020

11

Finance

Strategic Priorities and Capital Allocation

Portfolio Management

Shareholder Returns

  • Key differentiator
  • Competition for capital between reinvestment and returns
  • Monetise for returns and reinvestment
  • Flexible and balanced capital allocation

All investment decisions

assessed against multiple externally assured energy transition scenarios

Sustainable

Cashflow Base

  • Diversify and extend production base
  • Ensure low full-cycle break even economics

Selected Exploration

Balance Sheet Flexibility

  • Core area exploration to sustain production
  • Select transformational exploration
  • Capital structure resilient to price shocks
  • Controllable and flexible capital programme

Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020

12

Production & Development

PAUL MAYLAND

Production & Development

Kraken

  • Average production efficiency > 85% achieved with continued improvement
  • Reservoir monitoring and well testing continues to maximise oil production
  • 26 wells available following the Worcester drilling: 14 producers and 12 injectors
  • Reserves upgrade on main field at mid- year, further potential in western flank
  • Gas import remains under consideration
  • Crude continues to attract strong pricing
    • Production to 30th June 2020

Kraken Area Gross Estimated Ultimate Recovery (2P EUR)

2P Reserves

99.9 mmbbls

Production to date*

~33.6 mmbbls

50,000

45,000

40,000

35,000

30,000

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

Kraken Monthly Average Production Rate (bopd)

Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020

14

Production & Development

Catcher

  • Plateau rate already increased and lengthened compared to Field Development Plan (FDP)
  • 19 wells available, 3 fewer than original FDP
  • Catcher North and Laverda wells deferred from 2020 programme
  • Low emissions FPSO facility
  • 4D seismic planned 2021 to help optimise future targets
  • Reserves upgrades possible through improved sweep, both water and gas
    • Production to 30th June 2020

Catcher Area Gross Estimated Ultimate Recovery (2P EUR)

2P Reserves

54.9 mmbbls

Production to date*

~47.4 mmbbls

70,000

60,000

50,000

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

2018

2019

2020

Catcher Monthly Average Production Rate (bopd)

Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020

15

Production & Development

Senegal - Delivered Sangomar FID

Production & Development

Farm-in with FAR

JV submit 3 year

Evaluation Report and

for 65% operated

Evaluation Plan

Exploitation Plan submitted

Cairn agree to sell

Farm-down 25%

Acquire 3D seismic

Transfer of Operatorship

entire interest in

to ConocoPhillips

(for Development phase)

Sangomar

to Woodside

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Phase 1 Exploration

Phase 2 E&A

Phase 3 E&A

First Oil

JV and Government sign Targeted

Dakar office opened

4 wells drilled

5 wells drilled by Cairn

Final Investment Decision

2023

(FID)

FAN-1 and SNE-1 discoveries

Supply Base

established in Dakar Port

  • Woodside acquire 35% WI from ConocoPhillips

Identify

Explore

Discover

Appraise

Develop

Produce

Cairn Operated

Woodside Operated

Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020

16

Production & Development

Executing Strategy Responsibly

RESPONSIBLE

Global energy transition

Portfolio tested under different

GOVERNANCE

identified as a principal risk

economic scenarios - resilient to

transition impacts

  • Aligned with TCFD recommendations and Carbon Disclosure Project

BEHAVING

Remuneration linked

RESPONSIBLY

to GHG emissions

performance through

TO SOCIETY

KPIs

  • Compliance with and publication of all taxes and payments to governments
  • Anti-Briberyand Corruption Policy and annual training
  • Cairn has endorsed the World Bank Zero Routine Flaring (ZRF) by 2030 initiative

BEHAVING

RESPONSIBLY TOWARDS THE ENVIRONMENT

Cairn committed to supporting

Engaged with operating

UK Government's target of

partners in Kraken and

reducing greenhouse gas

Catcher to ensure

(GHG) emissions to net zero

compliance with EUETS

by 2050

requirements

Support for

:

Pursue reductions in

an alliance of industry and

carbon intensity and

government to support programme

GHG emissions

to reduce carbon emissions from

throughout supply

industrial sources in Scotland

chain

BEHAVING

RESPONSIBLY

TO PEOPLE

  • Make positive social impact and support UN sustainable development goals
  • Programmes to build local capacity, participation and mobilisation of communities, including climate adaption projects
  • Support for Heriot-Watt University clean energy awards

Committed to Working to Key External Standards

Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020

17

Exploration

ERIC HATHON

Exploration

Flexible Exploration Portfolio

Future capital expenditure on exploration and appraisal activity now deferred

  • Strict fiscal discipline

Senegal sale

Nicaragua exit

UK

Norway sale

Ireland exit

Resilient portfolio

Alignment with partners on optionality

Ability to defer activity while maintaining licences

Israel

Future exploration focus

Clear path to commerciality; development optimisation

Mexico

Senegal

Fiscal regimes appropriate to commodity trends

Suriname

Côte d'Ivoire

Overall carbon footprint of all ventures

Appropriate working interest in various opportunities

Côte d'Ivoire

Israel

Suriname

UK

    • Mexico
  • Discover commercial quantities of hydrocarbons efficiently
    • Mexico exploration success with ENI

Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020

19

Exploration

Mexico-Sureste Basin

  • Block 10
    • Cairn 15%* (ENI 65% Operator, Lukoil 20%)
    • Saasken discovery in Block 10
      • 200-300MMBOOIP (reported by Operator)
      • Appraisal well planning in progress
    • Exploration well planned H2 2021
      • Satisfy remaining exploration commitment
  • Block 9
    • Cairn 50% Operator (Citla 35%, ENI 15%)
    • Exploration commitment satisfied in Block 9
    • Potential to extend current exploration phase to Q2 2023 and beyond
  • Block 7
    • Cairn 30% (ENI 45% Operator, Citla 25%)
    • Drilled Ehecatl-1 well, no reservoired hydrocarbons in Cenozoic section
    • Incorporating well information and updating prospectivity
      • Subject to signature of revised Production Sharing Contracts

Block 7

Cairn Non-Op

Cairn Operated

Prospects

Discoveries

Other Blocks

Block 10

Zama

Block 9

Saasken

Block 15

Gulf of Mexico

Mexico

Block 9

Block 10

Block 7

Mexico

Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020

20

Exploration

UK North Sea - South of Nelson Swap

Infrastructure-led Exploration (ILX)

  • Cross-assignedinterest with Shell in vicinity of Nelson platform, 50:50
    • P2379 - Cairn 100% WI
    • P2380 - Shell 100% WI
  • Jurassic Fulmar sandstone play - prolific in area
  • High NPV barrels
  • Potential for near term production
  • Multiple follow-on prospects with success
  • Collaboration with host operator:
    • Knowledgeable in play
    • Reduces cycle time to first production
  • Planning for 2 wells: H1 2021/H1 2022

Nelson

Platform P2380

Jaws

P2379

P2381

Diadem

Cairn Non-Op

Catcher

North

Cairn Operated

Sea

Cairn Prospects

UK

Other Blocks

Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020

21

Exploration

Suriname - Block 61

  • Cairn 100%, Farm-down process underway
  • Largest block at 13,080 km²
  • Situated within world class Guyana- Suriname basin
    • Significant recent discoveries moving eastward from Guyana into Suriname
  • Access to the proven Late Cretaceous play fairway
  • Excellent quality proprietary 2D and legacy seismic data allow robust prospect maturation
  • Multiple targets identified across the block in 100-800 m water depth
  • Focused 3D seismic acquisition planned H1 2021
  • Good regulatory and operating environment

Suriname

South

America

Stabroek

ExxonMobil

Block 61

Discoveries

B58 Apache

Discoveries

Cairn Operated

Other Blocks

Discoveries

Staatsolie fields

Oil

Suriname

Under production

Gas

Oil & Gas

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023+

Signed

11,500km

Block 61

2D

3D

Seismic

3D

Seismic

Processing

Processing

EIA

Block and Regional

3D

3D

Contingent

Interpretation

Planning

Interpretation Drilling

Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020

22

Conclusion

SIMON THOMSON

Conclusion

Strategic Delivery From a Resilient Portfolio

Fiscal discipline and financial flexibility

Active portfolio management and capital allocation

Focus on generating further shareholder returns

Capital programme adjusted to current market conditions

Role in energy transition to responsibly produce hydrocarbons in support of UN Sustainable Development Goals

Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020

24

Q&A

Head Office

50 Lothian Road

Edinburgh

EH3 9BY

  1. +44 131 475 3000
  1. +44 131 475 3030
  1. pr@cairnenergy.com
    www.cairnenergy.com

Senegal

Immeuble Focus One 14 avenue Birago Diop 1er etage, Point E Dakar, Senegal

London

4th Floor Wellington House

125 Strand

London WC2R 0AP

Mexico

Capricorn Americas México Torre Mayor

Avienda de la Reforma 505 Piso 36

Colonia Cuauhtémoc Delegación Cuauhtémoc 06500 Ciudad de México

www.cairnenergy.com

Disclaimer

Cairn Energy plc published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 10:29:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CAIRN ENERGY
06:30aCAIRN ENERGY : Half-yearly Results 2020
PU
06:30aCAIRN ENERGY : Half-Year Report Announcement
PU
02:05aCAIRN ENERGY : Half-yearly Results 2020
PU
09/25Vodafone wins international arbitration against India in $2 billion tax case
RE
09/25Vodafone wins international arbitration against India in $2 bln tax case
RE
09/23CAIRN ENERGY : Voting Result of General Meeting
PU
09/22UPDATE 18-Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery ..
RE
09/07CAIRN ENERGY : Download Circular
PU
09/07CAIRN ENERGY : Download Proxy
PU
09/07CAIRN ENERGY : Download Letter to Shareholders
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 382 M - -
Net income 2020 -48,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 269 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 054 M 1 052 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 265
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart CAIRN ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Cairn Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIRN ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,01 $
Last Close Price 1,81 $
Spread / Highest target 60,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon John Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Paul Tyler Non-Executive Chairman
James Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Keith Geddes Lough Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter S. Kallos Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAIRN ENERGY-31.46%1 052
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.51%66 253
PAYCHEX, INC.-6.44%28 647
BENEFIT ONE INC.19.11%4 058
TRINET GROUP, INC.6.48%4 057
SMS CO., LTD.1.82%2 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group