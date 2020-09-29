Cairn Energy : Half-yearly Results 2020 0 09/29/2020 | 06:30am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION Cairn Energy PLC 29th September 2020 DISCLAIMER These materials contain forward-looking statements regarding Cairn, our corporate plans, future financial condition, future results of operations, future business plans and strategies. All such forward-looking statements are based on our management's assumptions and beliefs in the light of information available to them at this time. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance and achievements may be materially different from those expressed in such statements. Factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to, regulatory changes, future levels of industry product supply, demand and pricing, weather and weather related impacts, wars and acts of terrorism, development and use of technology, acts of competitors and other changes to business conditions. Cairn undertakes no obligation to revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any changes in Cairn's expectations with regard thereto or any change in circumstances or events after the date hereof. Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020 2 Introduction SIMON THOMSON Strategic Execution High Grading ACTIVE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT Monetisation Capital Discipline VALUE GROWTH Balance Sheet Strength Transformational FINANCIAL Potential FLEXIBILITY Liquidity Control Track Record SHAREHOLDER RETURNS Dividends Buy Backs Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020 4 Introduction Strategic Execution SANGOMAR ➢ As a management team we continually assess the balance of risks DEAL within the portfolio Is a delivery of strategy, having indicated a farm down of Sangomar at THE or around FID TRANSACTION Eliminates what would otherwise have been a significant capital allocation to a multi-year deep water project

multi-year deep water project Strengthens strategic and financial flexibility and significantly reduces the risk profile

Allows a significant capital return to shareholders consistent with long-term strategy

long-term strategy Provides sufficient financial flexibility to consider potential additions to the portfolio Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020 5 Introduction Executing Strategy Responsibly - ESG Our Approach Cairn's role in the energy transition is to responsibly produce hydrocarbons in support of UN Sustainable Development Goals

Cairn will remain an oil and gas company, focused on driving down the emissions intensity of its production and activities and committed to the following;

Dedicating human and financial resources to achievable routes to reduce emissions Identifying asset specific emissions reduction opportunities compatible with our business model Invest in proof of concept industrial Carbon Capture projects to facilitate large scale deployment, to capture emissions and mitigate expected increasing cost of offsetting

Committed to Working to Key External Standards Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020 6 Finance JAMES SMITH Finance Financial Performance Production Revenue Opex H1 production: 22,400*bopd (upper end of guidance)

Full year production: 21,000 - 23,000*bopd

H1 revenues from production: $172m

H1 realised oil price: $40.21/bbl plus $7.91/bbl hedging gains

H2 hedges over 7,100bopd with average floor price of $60.60/bbl

H1 opex: $18.3/boe underlying, less $2/boe prior year credits

Full year opex: targeting ~$18/boe Cashflow ➢ H1 cash inflow from oil and gas production: $132m * Before Flowstream entitlement to Kraken production: 4.5% up to May 2020, 1.35% thereafter Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020 8 Finance HY 2020 Cashflows Total H1 Capital Expenditure $271m Opening Catcher Net Sangomar Catcher Exploration* Pre-award Admin Net Closing Cash and Norway and Costs and Financing Cash Kraken Disposal Kraken* and New Other Costs Cashflow Proceeds Ventures Costs * H1 Catcher, Kraken and Exploration cash outflows include $30m related to activities completed in 2019 Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020 9 Finance 2020 Capital Expenditure Full Year Guidance UK Catcher Kraken $40m Production $20m $20m Varadero satellite production well and Worcester Catcher area subsea expansion development West Africa Mexico Other Exploration Exploration $95m $25m $55m $15m Côte d'Ivoire 2D Seismic, Bitol well on Block 9, Ehecatl well on Block UK and Suriname G&G Mauritania farm-in 7, Saasken discovery well on Block 10 studies and well planning Development Senegal - Sangomar $300m $300m To be refunded on completion of sale to Woodside Forward capital programme adjusted to current market conditions Deferred: Catcher North and Laverda satellite development, exploration wells in Mexico and UK, and 3D seismic in Suriname * 2020 capital guidance excludes Norway capital expenditure refunded on completion Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020 10 Finance Balance Sheet Strength Maintained Net Cash in H1 Projected Balance Sheet Strengthening in Q4 Positioned for Portfolio Expansion and Further Returns Mid year cash $84m: no drawn debt

Strong H1 operating cashflows supported by hedging: $132m

Norway disposal proceeds received in H1: $105m

Completion of Senegal sale: $300m up front consideration plus reimbursement of 2020 capex (full year expected $300m)

Strong projected Q4 cash position enabling $250m special dividend

Very limited capital commitments from existing assets

Well positioned to fund growth and expansion of the portfolio

Result of the Indian arbitration expected after the end of the summer Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020 11 Finance Strategic Priorities and Capital Allocation Portfolio Management Shareholder Returns Key differentiator

Competition for capital between reinvestment and returns Monetise for returns and reinvestment

Flexible and balanced capital allocation All investment decisions assessed against multiple externally assured energy transition scenarios Sustainable Cashflow Base Diversify and extend production base

Ensure low full-cycle break even economics Selected Exploration Balance Sheet Flexibility Core area exploration to sustain production

Select transformational exploration Capital structure resilient to price shocks

Controllable and flexible capital programme Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020 12 Production & Development PAUL MAYLAND Production & Development Kraken Average production efficiency > 85% achieved with continued improvement

Reservoir monitoring and well testing continues to maximise oil production

26 wells available following the Worcester drilling: 14 producers and 12 injectors

Reserves upgrade on main field at mid- year, further potential in western flank

Gas import remains under consideration

Crude continues to attract strong pricing

Production to 30 th June 2020

Kraken Area Gross Estimated Ultimate Recovery (2P EUR) 2P Reserves 99.9 mmbbls Production to date* ~33.6 mmbbls 50,000 45,000 40,000 35,000 30,000 25,000 20,000 15,000 10,000 5,000 0 2017 2018 2019 2020 Kraken Monthly Average Production Rate (bopd) Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020 14 Production & Development Catcher Plateau rate already increased and lengthened compared to Field Development Plan (FDP)

19 wells available, 3 fewer than original FDP

Catcher North and Laverda wells deferred from 2020 programme

Low emissions FPSO facility

4D seismic planned 2021 to help optimise future targets

Reserves upgrades possible through improved sweep, both water and gas

Production to 30 th June 2020

Catcher Area Gross Estimated Ultimate Recovery (2P EUR) 2P Reserves 54.9 mmbbls Production to date* ~47.4 mmbbls 70,000 60,000 50,000 40,000 30,000 20,000 10,000 0 2018 2019 2020 Catcher Monthly Average Production Rate (bopd) Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020 15 Production & Development Senegal - Delivered Sangomar FID ➢ Production & Development Farm-in with FAR JV submit 3 year Evaluation Report and for 65% operated Evaluation Plan Exploitation Plan submitted Cairn agree to sell Farm-down 25% Acquire 3D seismic Transfer of Operatorship entire interest in to ConocoPhillips (for Development phase) Sangomar to Woodside 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Phase 1 Exploration Phase 2 E&A Phase 3 E&A First Oil JV and Government sign Targeted • Dakar office opened • 4 wells drilled • 5 wells drilled by Cairn Final Investment Decision 2023 (FID) • FAN-1 and SNE-1 discoveries • Supply Base established in Dakar Port Woodside acquire 35% WI from ConocoPhillips Identify Explore Discover Appraise Develop Produce Cairn Operated Woodside Operated Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020 16 Production & Development Executing Strategy Responsibly RESPONSIBLE ➢ Global energy transition ➢ Portfolio tested under different GOVERNANCE identified as a principal risk economic scenarios - resilient to transition impacts Aligned with TCFD recommendations and Carbon Disclosure Project BEHAVING ➢ Remuneration linked RESPONSIBLY to GHG emissions performance through TO SOCIETY KPIs Compliance with and publication of all taxes and payments to governments Anti-Bribery and Corruption Policy and annual training Cairn has endorsed the World Bank Zero Routine Flaring (ZRF) by 2030 initiative BEHAVING RESPONSIBLY TOWARDS THE ENVIRONMENT ➢ Cairn committed to supporting ➢ Engaged with operating UK Government's target of partners in Kraken and reducing greenhouse gas Catcher to ensure (GHG) emissions to net zero compliance with EUETS by 2050 requirements ➢ Support for : ➢ Pursue reductions in an alliance of industry and carbon intensity and government to support programme GHG emissions to reduce carbon emissions from throughout supply industrial sources in Scotland chain BEHAVING RESPONSIBLY TO PEOPLE Make positive social impact and support UN sustainable development goals Programmes to build local capacity, participation and mobilisation of communities, including climate adaption projects Support for Heriot-Watt University clean energy awards Committed to Working to Key External Standards Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020 17 Exploration ERIC HATHON Exploration Flexible Exploration Portfolio Future capital expenditure on exploration and appraisal activity now deferred Strict fiscal discipline ➢ Senegal sale ➢ Nicaragua exit UK Norway sale Ireland exit ➢ ➢ ➢ Resilient portfolio ➢ Alignment with partners on optionality ➢ Ability to defer activity while maintaining licences Israel ➢ Future exploration focus ➢ Clear path to commerciality; development optimisation Mexico Senegal ➢ Fiscal regimes appropriate to commodity trends Suriname Côte d'Ivoire ➢ Overall carbon footprint of all ventures ➢ Appropriate working interest in various opportunities ➢ Côte d'Ivoire ➢ Israel ➢ Suriname ➢ UK Mexico

Discover commercial quantities of hydrocarbons efficiently

Mexico exploration success with ENI

Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020 19 Exploration Mexico-Sureste Basin Block 10

Cairn 15%* (ENI 65% Operator, Lukoil 20%) Saasken discovery in Block 10 200-300 MMBOOIP (reported by Operator) Appraisal well planning in progress Exploration well planned H2 2021 Satisfy remaining exploration commitment

Block 9

Cairn 50% Operator (Citla 35%, ENI 15%) Exploration commitment satisfied in Block 9 Potential to extend current exploration phase to Q2 2023 and beyond

Block 7

Cairn 30% (ENI 45% Operator, Citla 25%) Drilled Ehecatl-1 well, no reservoired hydrocarbons in Cenozoic section Incorporating well information and updating prospectivity Subject to signature of revised Production Sharing Contracts

Block 7 Cairn Non-Op Cairn Operated Prospects Discoveries Other Blocks Block 10 Zama Block 9 Saasken Block 15 Gulf of Mexico Mexico Block 9 Block 10 Block 7 Mexico Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020 20 Exploration UK North Sea - South of Nelson Swap Infrastructure-led Exploration (ILX) Cross-assigned interest with Shell in vicinity of Nelson platform, 50:50

interest with Shell in vicinity of Nelson platform, 50:50 P2379 - Cairn 100% WI P2380 - Shell 100% WI

Jurassic Fulmar sandstone play - prolific in area

High NPV barrels

Potential for near term production

Multiple follow-on prospects with success

follow-on prospects with success Collaboration with host operator:

Knowledgeable in play Reduces cycle time to first production

Planning for 2 wells: H1 2021/H1 2022 Nelson Platform P2380 Jaws P2379 P2381 Diadem Cairn Non-Op Catcher North Cairn Operated Sea Cairn Prospects UK Other Blocks Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020 21 Exploration Suriname - Block 61 Cairn 100%, Farm-down process underway

Farm-down process underway Largest block at 13,080 km²

Situated within world class Guyana- Suriname basin

Significant recent discoveries moving eastward from Guyana into Suriname

Access to the proven Late Cretaceous play fairway

Excellent quality proprietary 2D and legacy seismic data allow robust prospect maturation

Multiple targets identified across the block in 100-800 m water depth

100-800 m water depth Focused 3D seismic acquisition planned H1 2021

Good regulatory and operating environment Suriname South America Stabroek ExxonMobil Block 61 Discoveries B58 Apache Discoveries Cairn Operated Other Blocks Discoveries Staatsolie fields Oil Suriname Under production Gas Oil & Gas 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023+ Signed 11,500km Block 61 2D 3D Seismic 3D Seismic Processing Processing EIA Block and Regional 3D 3D Contingent Interpretation Planning Interpretation Drilling Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020 22 Conclusion SIMON THOMSON Conclusion Strategic Delivery From a Resilient Portfolio Fiscal discipline and financial flexibility Active portfolio management and capital allocation Focus on generating further shareholder returns Capital programme adjusted to current market conditions Role in energy transition to responsibly produce hydrocarbons in support of UN Sustainable Development Goals Half Year Results Presentation, September 2020 24 Q&A Head Office 50 Lothian Road Edinburgh EH3 9BY +44 131 475 3000 +44 131 475 3030 pr@cairnenergy.com

www.cairnenergy.com Senegal Immeuble Focus One 14 avenue Birago Diop 1er etage, Point E Dakar, Senegal London 4th Floor Wellington House 125 Strand London WC2R 0AP Mexico Capricorn Americas México Torre Mayor Avienda de la Reforma 505 Piso 36 Colonia Cuauhtémoc Delegación Cuauhtémoc 06500 Ciudad de México www.cairnenergy.com Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Cairn Energy plc published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 10:29:03 UTC 0 All news about CAIRN ENERGY 06:30a CAIRN ENERGY : Half-yearly Results 2020 PU 06:30a CAIRN ENERGY : Half-Year Report Announcement PU 02:05a CAIRN ENERGY : Half-yearly Results 2020 PU 09/25 Vodafone wins international arbitration against India in $2 billion tax case RE 09/25 Vodafone wins international arbitration against India in $2 bln tax case RE 09/23 CAIRN ENERGY : Voting Result of General Meeting PU 09/22 UPDATE 18-Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery .. RE 09/07 CAIRN ENERGY : Download Circular PU 09/07 CAIRN ENERGY : Download Proxy PU 09/07 CAIRN ENERGY : Download Letter to Shareholders PU