CAIRN ENERGY

(CNE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/23 07:55:24 am
130.8 GBX   +1.47%
Cairn Energy : Voting Result of General Meeting

09/23/2020 | 07:45am EDT

1. Result of General Meeting held on 23 September 2020

Cairn announces that at the General Meeting held earlier today, the resolution set out in the Notice of General Meeting put to the General Meeting was passed by the requisite majority.

The resolution put to the General Meeting was voted on by way of a poll and the results are set out in the table below. Each shareholder, present in person or by proxy, was entitled to one vote per share held.

FOR* % AGAINST % TOTAL VOTES CAST % ISC VOTED** WITHHELD***
457,997,647 99.46% 2,476,514 0.54% 460,474,161 78.11% 13,146

* Includes discretionary votes.

** ISC means issued share capital. Total voting rights of the shares in issue: 589,552,585.

*** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted for the purposes of the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

2. Resolution Submitted to NSM

The Company has today submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) a copy of the resolution passed at the General Meeting. The NSM can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The resolution carried at the General Meeting is set out in full in the Notice of General Meeting which can be found on the Company's website at www.cairnenergy.com

Disclaimer

Cairn Energy plc published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 11:44:01 UTC
