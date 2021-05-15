Cairn Energy : sues Air India to enforce $1.2 bln arbitration award - court filing

MUMBAI/NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - Cairn Energy has
sued India's flagship carrier Air India to enforce a $1.2
billion arbitration award that it won in a tax dispute against
India, according to a U.S. District Court filing reviewed by
Reuters.
The move ratchets up pressure on India's government to pay
the sum of $1.2 billion plus interest and costs that the British
firm Cairn was awarded by an arbitration tribunal in December.
The body ruled India breached an investment treaty with Britain
and said New Delhi was liable to pay.
Cairn filed the lawsuit on Friday in the U.S. District Court
for the Southern District of New York, seeking to make Air India
liable for the judgement that was awarded to Cairn. The lawsuit
argued that the carrier as a state-owned company, is "legally
indistinct from the state itself."
"The nominal distinction between India and Air India is
illusory and serves only to aid India in improperly shielding
its assets from creditors like (Cairn)," the filing said.
Air India did not immediately respond to requests seeking
comment.
However, a senior government official, who asked not to be
named, said the government and Air India had not received any
formal notice of such a suit.
"As and when any such notice is received. The government or
concerned organization shall take all necessary steps to defend
against any such illegal enforcement action," the official said,
adding New Delhi has engaged a team ready to defend against any
enforcement action initiated by Cairn anywhere in the world.
Cairn's move could potentially jeopardize India's attempts
to divest the state-owned carrier this year. New Delhi said in
December that it had received multiple expressions of interest
after it moved to privatise the loss-making entity.
The senior government official noted New Delhi has filed an
appeal against the arbitration award, and added "the government
is confident that the award will be set aside."
Cairn had since January, however, begun taking steps to
identify Indian assets overseas against which it could enforce
the award including bank accounts, aircraft and even ships. It
had also started registering its claim against India in courts
in the United States, Britain, Netherlands and Canada.
Reuters last week reported that India had asked state-run
banks to withdraw funds from their foreign currency accounts
abroad, fearing Cairn might sue to seize the funds.
"LITTLE PROGRESS"
Cairn had said previously it is still pursuing a settlement
with New Delhi, but in the interim it has also been laying the
grounds to seize Indian assets should talks fail.
"Cairn continues to have constructive engagement with the
government of India," a spokesman for the company told Reuters
last week.
The company was not immediately reachable for comment on
Saturday.
However, an Indian official told Reuters last week, talks
between New Delhi and Cairn were making "little progress" and
noted that India's directive to state-run banks to withdraw
foreign currency funds sitting overseas showed the government is
worried that Cairn may move quickly to seize assets.
It is unclear whether the suit against Air India could serve
as a means for Cairn to seize Air India aircraft that land on
U.S. soil.
Earlier this year, a Malaysian court allowed the seizure of
a Pakistan International Airlines Boeing 777 aircraft
that landed in Kuala Lumpur, after Dublin-based AerCap
had filed suit in a British court over unpaid dues. The jet was
released nearly two weeks later after the two sides reached an
amicable settlement.
Air India is the only Indian carrier that flies long-haul
flights to destinations such as the United States and Canada.
The frequency of its overseas flights has recently been impacted
as the second wave of the pandemic that has hit India, has
prompted nations to restrict, or ban travel from the South Asian
nation.
