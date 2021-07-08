Log in
  Cairn Energy PLC
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cairn Energy PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNE   GB00BN0SMB92

CAIRN ENERGY PLC

(CNE)
07/08 03:03:50 am
150.35 GBX   +0.64%
CAIRN ENERGY  : wins freeze on India's state-owned assets in Paris to recover tax award
RE
06/30FTSE 100 Drops 0.7%
DJ
06/30FTSE Falls, Pound Seen Rising in 2nd Half on Favorable Investment Flows
DJ
Cairn Energy : wins freeze on India's state-owned assets in Paris to recover tax award

07/08/2021 | 02:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil at Mangala oil field at Barmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Cairn Energy said on Thursday it had won a freeze on some of India's state-owned assets in Paris worth over 20 million euros ($23.60 million), as the energy firm increases pressure on the Indian government to pay an arbitration award it won last year.

A French tribunal ordered the freeze on some 20 centrally located properties belonging to the Indian government as part of a guarantee of the amount owed to Cairn, the company said.

"This is the necessary preparatory step to taking ownership of the properties and ensures that the proceeds of any sales would be due to Cairn," it said.

U.K.-listed Cairn was awarded damages of more than $1.2 billion plus interest and costs in December in a long drawn-out tussle with the Indian government over certain retrospective tax claims.

While New Delhi has filed an appeal, the London-listed firm had started identifying Indian assets overseas, including assets of national carrier Air India that could be seized in the absence of a settlement.

($1 = 0.8475 euros)

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 297 M - -
Net income 2021 14,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 340 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 72,8x
Yield 2021 22,2%
Capitalization 1 022 M 1 020 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 98,6%
Cairn Energy PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CAIRN ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2,07 $
Average target price 3,14 $
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon John Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicoletta Giadrossi-Morel Chairman
Keith Geddes Lough Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter S. Kallos Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAIRN ENERGY PLC-28.39%1 117
CONOCOPHILLIPS47.56%82 733
CNOOC LIMITED23.96%52 923
EOG RESOURCES, INC.62.60%51 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED46.32%43 709
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY38.02%40 294