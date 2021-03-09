Log in
CAIRN ENERGY PLC

CAIRN ENERGY PLC

(CNE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cairn Energy shifts to onshore Egypt from N. Sea in deal flurry

03/09/2021 | 03:51am EST
(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Cairn Energy is shifting its focus to a growth portfolio onshore Egypt from declining offshore fields in the British North Sea in a flurry of deals worth around $1.5 billion which it announced on Tuesday.

Cairn, in partnership with Ceiron, agreed to buy onshore fields in Egypt's Western Desert from Royal Dutch Shell for up to $926 million and sell its stakes in British fields Catcher and Kraken to private firm Waldorf Production for $460 million.

"We're transitioning from that portfolio in decline into one where we see that we can build greater cashflow generation into the future," Cairn Chief Simon Thomson told a conference call.

Cairn, which produced around 21,000 barrels per day (bpd) last year, can boost its net share from the Shell assets to 50,000 bpd from 35,000 bpd within a couple of years, Thomson added. The deal would triple Cairn's reserves.

Cairn is also in talks with no set deadline with the Indian government about an arbitration award worth around $1.7 billion, but Cairn is actively pursuing alternatives, such as selling the consideration or enforcement, Thomson said.

(Additional reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

By Shadia Nasralla


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAIRN ENERGY PLC -2.88% 188.7 Delayed Quote.-5.20%
ENQUEST PLC -3.73% 23.45 Delayed Quote.107.08%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.37% 68.38 Delayed Quote.29.98%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 1.01% 18.576 Real-time Quote.24.52%
WTI -0.54% 65.091 Delayed Quote.33.26%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 361 M - -
Net income 2020 -227 M - -
Net cash 2020 487 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 355 M 1 354 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,41x
EV / Sales 2021 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 265
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart CAIRN ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Cairn Energy PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIRN ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2,99 $
Last Close Price 2,75 $
Spread / Highest target 53,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon John Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicoletta Giadrossi-Morel Chairman
Keith Geddes Lough Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter S. Kallos Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAIRN ENERGY PLC-5.20%1 354
CONOCOPHILLIPS46.99%79 631
CNOOC LIMITED32.31%54 590
EOG RESOURCES, INC.49.57%43 528
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED26.19%36 153
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY43.64%35 105
