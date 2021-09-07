Cairn Energy : weighs $700 mln in shareholder returns if India row settled

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Cairn Energy said on
Tuesday it plans to return up to $700 million to shareholders
via a special dividend and a share buyback this year, provided
its lengthy dispute with India over certain tax claims is
resolved in the near term.
The oil and gas producer, which has major operations in the
South Asian country, said it was considering entering into
statutory undertakings with the Indian government over changes
to a retrospective tax law that is at the heart of the row
between them.
The news comes a month after India proposed scrapping the
controversial 2012 law and said it would refund disputed amounts
to companies. Cairn was awarded damages of over $1.2 billion
last year by a Dutch court, which was challenged by New Delhi.
"Progress in resolving our Indian tax issue and active
portfolio management leave Cairn well-positioned to deliver
growth from a sustainable business," Cairn Chief Executive
Officer Simon Thomson said in a statement.
The company also posted a smaller loss in the first-half of
$47.4 million and narrowed its 2021 outlook for production from
its British assets to a range of 17,000 to 19,000 barrels per
day.
London-listed Cairn, though in talks with India, has also
been pursuing options to seize Indian assets overseas, including
those of national carrier Air India, in the absence of a
settlement.
Shares of the company are up more than 6% in early trading.
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)