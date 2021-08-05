Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cairn Energy PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNE   GB00BN0SMB92

CAIRN ENERGY PLC

(CNE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India to scrap retrospective tax law in olive branch to global firms

08/05/2021 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Cairn India employee works at a storage facility for crude oil at Mangala oil field at Barmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India on Thursday proposed scrapping a controversial law that taxed companies retrospectively and said it will refund disputed amounts, a move that could potentially settle its multi-billion-dollar tax cases with Cairn Energy and Vodafone.

The amendment to the tax law could resolve at least 17 disputes of tax payments amounting to 500 billion rupees ($6.7 billion) or more, and will help boost investor confidence in the South Asian economy, analysts said.

Taxes on the indirect transfer of Indian assets before May 2012 will be nullified if companies withdraw litigation and give an undertaking that they will no longer claim damages, a government proposal presented to parliament said.

"This is a bold move that addresses the concerns of many foreign investors," said Rohinton Sidhwa, Partner at Deloitte India.

At the heart of the long-running taxation disputes was a 2012 Indian law that enabled its tax authorities to make retroactive claims on overseas corporate deals.

Tax demands under the law had stoked high-profile legal challenges from companies and soured the investment climate even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government came to power in 2014. But the prime minister faced criticism for not swiftly resolving the matter.

Cairn, which has oil and gas operations in India, was awarded damages of more than $1.2 billion https://www.reuters.com/article/cairn-energy-india-arbitration-idINKBN28X0G2 last year at a tribunal at The Hague after a lengthy tussle with New Delhi over certain tax claims.

And The Hague tribunal last year ruled that India's imposition of a $2 billion tax on Vodafone related to its purchase of Indian mobile assets from Hutchison Whampoa in 2007 breached an investment treaty https://www.reuters.com/article/us-india-vodafone-group-arbitration-idUSKCN26G1CR between India and the Netherlands.

Tarun Bajaj, revenue secretary at the finance ministry, told Reuters that the current government had proposed scrapping the law as it doesn't believe in retrospective taxation.

"Now it depends on companies to come forward," and settle, he said.

Cairn in a statement said it was monitoring the Indian law changes and will provide "a further update in due course." Vodafone declined comment.

EYEING ECONOMIC BOOST

India's proposed changes come just weeks after a French tribunal ordered a freeze on some 20 properties of the Indian government as Cairn started enforcing its arbitration award. The government at the time said it "will vigorously defend its case".

India has also proposed to return the principal tax amount companies may have paid under the controversial 2012 law, but it will not refund any interest New Delhi may have owed to them if it lost the legal cases.

In Cairn's case, for example, that amount stands at roughly 80 billion rupees ($1.08 billion).

Some analysts, however, said the delayed course correction by the Indian government may not help all disputes as some companies would not like to lose the interest due to them.

The move is seen as one which will attract foreign investors to India and in turn bolster economic recovery after Asia's third largest economy contracted 7.3% in the last fiscal year ending in March.

"The country today stands at a juncture when quick recovery of the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic is the need of the hour," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told lawmakers.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Aditya Kalra, David Holmes, William Maclean)

By Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar


© Reuters 2021
All news about CAIRN ENERGY PLC
12:58pIndia to scrap retrospective tax law in olive branch to global firms
RE
12:30pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Stronger pound weighs on FTSE 100 after BoE lays plans f..
RE
10:58aCAIRN ENERGY : India Proposes Tax Law Amendment To Solve Companies' Disputes
MT
04:50aStronger pound weighs on FTSE 100 after BoE lays plans for eventual tightenin..
RE
08/02Eni Makes New Oil Find Offshore Mexico
MT
08/02CAIRN ENERGY : Mexico Drilling Update
PU
07/19CAIRN ENERGY : Jefferies Restarts Cairn Energy Coverage With Hold Rating
MT
07/19CAIRN ENERGY : Voting Result of General Meeting
PU
07/08CAIRN ENERGY : UK-listed Cairn Energy won a freeze on 20m Indian assets in Pari..
AQ
07/08CAIRN ENERGY : French Court Grants Cairn Request to Attach Indian State-Owned Pr..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 304 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,01 M - -
Net cash 2021 258 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -59,3x
Yield 2021 25,7%
Capitalization 860 M 863 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart CAIRN ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Cairn Energy PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIRN ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1,74 $
Average target price 2,88 $
Spread / Average Target 65,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon John Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicoletta Giadrossi-Morel Chairman
Keith Geddes Lough Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter S. Kallos Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAIRN ENERGY PLC-40.08%861
CONOCOPHILLIPS37.36%73 556
CNOOC LIMITED9.33%44 844
EOG RESOURCES, INC.41.85%41 284
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED32.27%38 252
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY31.71%36 593