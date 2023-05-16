Days : Hours : Minutes : Seconds 2023 AGM Resolutions: Special Business 05/16/2023 | 05:30pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CAIRN HOMES PLC AGM 2023 At the Annual General Meeting of Cairn Homes plc ("the Company") held on 11 May 2023 the following special resolutions were passed: 7.That, subject to and conditional upon Resolution 6 of the Notice of AGM being passed, and in addition and without prejudice to or limitation of any power and authority granted under Resolution 8, pursuant to Sections 1022 and 1023(3) of the Companies Act 2014 the Directors be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 1023(1) of the Companies Act 2014) for cash pursuant to the authority to allot relevant securities conferred on the Directors by Resolution 6 of this Notice of AGM as if Section 1022(1) of the Companies Act 2014 did not apply to any such allotment, such power to be effective from the time of passing of this Resolution and shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the passing of this Resolution or at midnight on the date which is 15 calendar months after the date of passing of this Resolution (whichever is earlier) unless and to the extent that such power is renewed, revoked, or extended prior to such date but in each case, prior to its expiry the Company may make offers, and/ or enter into agreements, which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted (and treasury shares to be sold) after the authority expires and the Directors may allot equity securities (and sell treasury shares) under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired; and such power being limited to: the allotment of equity securities in connection with any one or more offer of securities, open for a period or periods fixed by the Directors, by way of rights issue, open offer, other invitation and/or otherwise to or in favour of the holders of ordinary shares and/or any persons having a right to subscribe for equity securities in the capital of the Company (including, without limitation, any persons entitled or who may become entitled to acquire equity securities under any Company employee share schemes or share incentive plans then in force) at such record date or dates as the Directors may determine where the equity securities respectively attributable to the interests of such holders are proportional (as nearly as may be reasonably be) to the respective number of ordinary shares held by them and subject thereto to the allotment in any case by way of placing or otherwise of any securities not taken up in such issue or offer to such persons as the Directors may determine; and; generally, subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to legal or practical problems, requirements or restrictions under or arising as a consequence of the laws (including the implementation thereof) of, or the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange, in any territory; and/or the allotment of equity securities up to a maximum aggregate nominal value of €34,107, which represents approximately 5% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares) as at 5 p.m. on 22 March 2023; and/or the allotment of equity securities pursuant to any Company employee share schemes or share incentive plans then in force. 8.That, subject to and conditional upon Resolution 6 of the Notice of AGM being passed and, in addition and without prejudice to or limitation of any power and authority granted under Resolution 7, pursuant to Sections 1022 and 1023(3) of the Companies Act 2014 the Directors be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 1023(1) of the Companies Act 2014) for cash pursuant to the authority to allot relevant securities conferred on the Directors by Resolution 6 of this Notice of AGM as if Section 1022(1) of the Companies Act 2014 did not apply to any such allotment, such power to be effective from the time of passing of this Resolution and shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the passing of this Resolution or at midnight on the date which M-70024026-1 1 is 15 calendar months after the date of passing this Resolution (whichever is earlier) unless and to the extent that such power is renewed, revoked, or extended prior to such date but in each case, prior to its expiry the Company may make offers, and/ or enter into agreements, which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted (and treasury shares to be sold) after the authority expires and the Directors may allot equity securities (and sell treasury shares) under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired; and: such power being limited to the allotment of equity securities up to a maximum aggregate nominal value of €34,107, which represents approximately 5% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares) as at 5 p.m. on 22 March 2023; and the net proceeds of such allotment are to be used only for the purposes of financing (or refinancing, if the authority is to be used within six months after the original transaction) a transaction which the Directors determine to be an acquisition or other specified capital investment of a kind contemplated by the Statement of Principles on Disapplying the Pre-Emption Rights in effect and as applied prior to the date of this Notice of AGM. 9. That, pursuant to Section 1074 of the Companies Act 2014, the Company and any subsidiary of the Company be and they are each hereby generally authorised to make market purchases and overseas market purchases (in each case as defined by Section 1072 of that Act) of ordinary shares in the capital of the Company on such terms and conditions and in such manner as the Directors may, in their discretion, determine from time to time, but subject however to the provisions of that Act and to the following restrictions and provisions: (a)the maximum number of ordinary shares authorised to be acquired shall not exceed 15% of the ordinary share capital in issue in the Company (excluding treasury shares) as at 5 p.m. on the day on which this Resolution is passed; (b)the minimum price (excluding expenses) which may be paid for any ordinary share shall be an amount equal to the nominal value thereof; and (c) the maximum price (excluding expenses) which may be paid for any ordinary share shall be the higher of: (i)5% above the closing prices of the Company's ordinary shares taken from the main market of Euronext Dublin and/or the London Stock Exchange (as the case may be depending on where the purchase is carried out), in each case for the five business days prior to the day the purchase is made (the "Market Purchase Appropriate Price"), or if on any such business day there shall be no dealing of ordinary shares on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out or a closing price is not otherwise available, the Market Purchase Appropriate Price shall be determined by such other method as the Directors shall determine, in their sole discretion, to be fair and reasonable; and (ii)the amount stipulated by Article 3(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 relating to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures (being the value of an ordinary share calculated on the basis of the higher of the price quoted for: the last independent trade, and (ii) the highest current independent purchase bid for, any number of ordinary shares on the trading venue where the purchase pursuant to the authority conferred by this Resolution will be carried out); provided that such authority shall expire on the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the date of passing of this Resolution or at midnight on the date which is 15 calendar months after the date of passing of this Resolution (whichever is earlier), unless previously varied, revoked or renewed by special resolution in accordance with the provisions of Section 1074 of the Companies Act 2014. The Company may, before such expiry, enter into a contract for the purchase of ordinary shares which would or might be executed wholly or partly after such expiry and may complete any such contract as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired. M-70024026-1 2 10. That, for the purposes of Section 1078 of the Companies Act 2014, the re-allotment price range at which any treasury shares (as defined by Section 106 of that Act) for the time being held by the Company may be re-allottedoff-market shall be as follows: (a)the maximum price (excluding expenses) at which a treasury share may be re-allottedoff-market shall be an amount equal to 120% of the "Treasury Share Appropriate Price"; and (b)the minimum price (excluding expenses) at which a treasury share may be re-allottedoff-market shall be an amount equal to 95% of the "Treasury Share Appropriate Price" (provided always that no treasury share shall be issued at a price lower than its nominal value); and (c)for the purposes of sub-paragraphs (a) and (b) above, the expression "Treasury Share Appropriate Price" shall mean the lower of the average of the closing prices of the Company's ordinary shares taken from the main market of Euronext Dublin and the average of the closing prices of the Company's ordinary shares taken from the main market of the London Stock Exchange in each case for the five business days (in Dublin and in London, respectively, as the case may be) prior to the day the re-allotment is made, or if on any business day there shall be no dealing of ordinary shares on the trading venue or a closing price is not otherwise available, the Treasury Share Appropriate Price shall be determined by such other method as the Directors shall determine, in their sole discretion, to be fair and reasonable. The authority hereby conferred shall expire on the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the date of passing of this Resolution or at midnight on the date which is 15 calendar months after the date of passing of this Resolution (whichever is earlier), unless previously varied, revoked or renewed by special resolution. The Company may before such expiry make a contract for the re-allotment of treasury shares which would or might be wholly or partly executed after such expiry and may make a re-allotment of treasury shares pursuant to any such contract as if the authority hereby conferred had not expired. 11. That, subject to and in accordance with Section 1102 of the Companies Act 2014, the Directors of the Company be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised to call a general meeting, other than an annual general meeting or a meeting for the passing of a special resolution, on not less than 14 clear days' notice (as defined in the constitution of the Company). The authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company held after the date of the passing of this Resolution unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting. M-70024026-1 3 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Cairn Homes plc published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 21:29:44 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about CAIRN HOMES PLC 05:30p 2023 Agm Resolutions : Special Business PU 05/11 FTSE 100 Closes Thursday Down 0.1% After BOE Rate Hike DJ 05/11 Cairn Homes plc Provides Dividend Guidance for 2023 CI 05/11 Cairn Homes plc Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Guidance CI 04/06 2022 annual report - esef AQ 04/05 Cairn Homes : Letter from the Chairman and 2023 Notice of AGM PU 03/03 Ireland's Cairn Homes Launches EUR40 Million Share Buyback MT 03/03 Cairn Homes commences EUR40 million share buyback programme AN 03/02 FTSE 100 Closed Higher, Recovering From Earlier Weakness DJ 03/02 Cairn Homes posts near doubled profits in 2022; confident for 2023 AN