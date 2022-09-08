Cairn Homes : 2022 H1 Interim Results Presentation

Cairn Homes plc
2022 Interim Results Presentation
2022 Interim Results Presentation - 8 September 2022
Michael Stanley
Chief Executive Officer
Shane Doherty
Chief Financial Officer
Declan Murray
Head of Investor Relations
Table of Contents
H1 2022 Highlights &
1 Review
H1 2022 Financial Results &
2 Guidance
3 Leading Sustainably
4 Outlook
5 Appendices
Page
2
13
23
25
27
1
01
H1 2022
Highlights
& Review
Harpur Lane, Leixlip
H1 2022 Key Highlights - KPIs
Strongest Ever H1 Sales
Performance
547
Closed sales (36% of FY22 guidance)
1,988
Current closed and forward sales with a net sales value in excess of €760m
Investment
in Growth
€78m
Net investment in WIP in H1
with €346m invested in our scaling
construction activities
€64m invested in new sites in H1
Revenue and
Operating Profit
€240.3m (+84%)
Revenue from core activities
€36.2m (+209%)
Operating profit and an
operating margin of 15.1%
Construction
Meeting Demand
5
New site commencements in H1,
growing to 7 year to date
22
Active site nationwide supporting over
3,000 full-time positions
On Target for
Current Year Guidance
1,500
Closed new home sales
€600m+
Revenue
21.5%
Gross margin
€100m
Operating profit
€115m
Minimum shareholder returns
3
Competitive Average Starter Home Sales Prices
H1 2022 Average Selling Prices*
ASPs €'k
Sales
Units
Starter Homes
Trade Up/Down
Apartments
Overall
Revenue
H1 2022
547
330
509
472
439
€240.3m
H1 2021
403
327
458
301
324
€130.4m
Movement
+36%
+1%
+11%
+57%
+35%
+€109.9m
Cairn
5
developments
Realisable demand further
where FTBs
have availed of
improved by newly launched
the First Home
Government support
scheme to
date
Competitive starter home price points achieved by continuing to drive significant efficiency and
innovation through our supply chain, partnerships and business operations
* Net of VAT
4
