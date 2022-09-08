Log in
    CRN   IE00BWY4ZF18

CAIRN HOMES PLC

(CRN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-07 am EDT
85.80 GBX   +1.42%
02:10aCAIRN HOMES : 2022 H1 Interim Results Presentation
PU
08/29CAIRN HOMES : First Planning Permission Granted for Clonburris
PU
07/31CAIRN HOMES PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
Cairn Homes : 2022 H1 Interim Results Presentation

09/08/2022 | 02:10am EDT
Cairn Homes plc

2022 Interim Results Presentation

2022 Interim Results Presentation - 8 September 2022

Michael Stanley

Chief Executive Officer

Shane Doherty

Chief Financial Officer

Declan Murray

Head of Investor Relations

Table of Contents

H1 2022 Highlights &

1 Review

H1 2022 Financial Results &

2 Guidance

3 Leading Sustainably

4 Outlook

5 Appendices

Page

2

13

23

25

27

1

01

H1 2022

Highlights

& Review

Harpur Lane, Leixlip

H1 2022 Key Highlights - KPIs

Strongest Ever H1 Sales

Performance

547

Closed sales (36% of FY22 guidance)

1,988

Current closed and forward sales with a net sales value in excess of €760m

Investment

in Growth

€78m

Net investment in WIP in H1

with €346m invested in our scaling

construction activities

€64m invested in new sites in H1

Revenue and

Operating Profit

€240.3m (+84%)

Revenue from core activities

€36.2m (+209%)

Operating profit and an

operating margin of 15.1%

Construction

Meeting Demand

5

New site commencements in H1,

growing to 7 year to date

22

Active site nationwide supporting over

3,000 full-time positions

On Target for

Current Year Guidance

1,500

Closed new home sales

€600m+

Revenue

21.5%

Gross margin

€100m

Operating profit

€115m

Minimum shareholder returns

3

Competitive Average Starter Home Sales Prices

H1 2022 Average Selling Prices*

ASPs €'k

Sales

Units

Starter Homes

Trade Up/Down

Apartments

Overall

Revenue

H1 2022

547

330

509

472

439

€240.3m

H1 2021

403

327

458

301

324

€130.4m

Movement

+36%

+1%

+11%

+57%

+35%

+€109.9m

Cairn

5

developments

Realisable demand further

where FTBs

have availed of

improved by newly launched

the First Home

Government support

scheme to

date

Competitive starter home price points achieved by continuing to drive significant efficiency and

innovation through our supply chain, partnerships and business operations

* Net of VAT

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials
Sales 2022 613 M 610 M 610 M
Net income 2022 80,5 M 80,1 M 80,1 M
Net Debt 2022 75,9 M 75,6 M 75,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,78x
Yield 2022 5,61%
Capitalization 687 M 683 M 683 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 270
Free-Float 85,6%
Technical analysis trends CAIRN HOMES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,99 €
Average target price 1,61 €
Spread / Average Target 63,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Stanley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shane Doherty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John H. Reynolds Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin Cleary Technical Director
Gavin Whelan Head-Construction & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAIRN HOMES PLC-9.87%683
D.R. HORTON, INC.-34.45%24 320
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-7.41%14 056
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.0.06%11 477
PULTEGROUP, INC.-28.92%9 216
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-2.39%5 726