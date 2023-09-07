Cairn Homes plc
Key Financial Highlights
H1 2023 KPIs
Exceptional Market
Delivery Platform
Demand for
Continuing to Scale
Cairn Product
Upgrading Guidance
Margins
€1.01bn
Record current closed and forward order book
535
Closed sales in H1 2023 (30% of FY23 guidance)
€217.3m
Revenue from core activities in H1 2023 growing to €675m+ for the full year
21.2%
Gross margin
2,730
1,265+
€29.6m
New homes including 950+
New home sales
Operating Profit in
for delivery in FY24
completions forecast
H1 2023 will grow to
in H2 2023
c. €110m - €115m for FY23
13.5%
Operating margin growing to c. 16.5% for the full year
4
Key Financial Highlights H1 2023 KPIs
Cairn Homes plc | 2023 Interim Results Presentation
Highlights Finance Sustainability Outlook Appendices
Operating Platform Growing Capacity
1,000
New home commencements,
active on 19 sites today, with 4,000 in full-time
employment
10+
New site commencements planned in the next
12 months
Market Demand
Underpinning Our
Investment in Scaling
1.9x
WIP investment is
1.9 times covered by our €793m forward order book
1,800+
New home sales
completions forecast in FY23
Asset Backed
Balance Sheet
€1,015.8m
Including €596.6m invested in our c. 16,300
unit landbank and €419.2m in WIP across
active sites (an increased investment of nearly 25% in the period)
Commitment to Shareholder Returns
3.1c
Interim ordinary dividend declared
€115m - €120m
Committed shareholder returns for
FY23 including additional €35m share buyback (total €75m)
representing a yield of c. 15% on current market capitalisation
