Cairn Homes plc

2023 Interim Results Presentation

Michael Stanley

Chief Executive Officer

Shane Doherty

Chief Financial Officer

Tara Grimley

Company Secretary & Head of Sustainability

Declan Murray

Head of Finance & Treasury

Contents

01. H1 2023 Highlights

02. H1 2023 Financial Results and Guidance

03. Sustainability Update

04. Outlook

05. Appendices

Cairn Homes plc | 2023 Interim Results Presentation

Highlights Finance Sustainability Outlook Appendices

01.

H1 2023

Highlights

Cairn Homes plc | 2023 Interim Results Presentation

Highlights Finance Sustainability Outlook Appendices

Key Financial Highlights

H1 2023 KPIs

Exceptional Market

Delivery Platform

Demand for

Continuing to Scale

Cairn Product

Upgrading Guidance

Margins

€1.01bn

Record current closed and forward order book

535

Closed sales in H1 2023 (30% of FY23 guidance)

€217.3m

Revenue from core activities in H1 2023 growing to €675m+ for the full year

21.2%

Gross margin

2,730

1,265+

€29.6m

New homes including 950+

New home sales

Operating Profit in

for delivery in FY24

completions forecast

H1 2023 will grow to

in H2 2023

c. €110m - €115m for FY23

13.5%

Operating margin growing to c. 16.5% for the full year

4

Key Financial Highlights H1 2023 KPIs

Cairn Homes plc | 2023 Interim Results Presentation

Highlights Finance Sustainability Outlook Appendices

Operating Platform Growing Capacity

1,000

New home commencements,

active on 19 sites today, with 4,000 in full-time

employment

10+

New site commencements planned in the next

12 months

Market Demand

Underpinning Our

Investment in Scaling

1.9x

WIP investment is

1.9 times covered by our €793m forward order book

1,800+

New home sales

completions forecast in FY23

Asset Backed

Balance Sheet

€1,015.8m

Including €596.6m invested in our c. 16,300

unit landbank and €419.2m in WIP across

active sites (an increased investment of nearly 25% in the period)

Commitment to Shareholder Returns

3.1c

Interim ordinary dividend declared

€115m - €120m

Committed shareholder returns for

FY23 including additional €35m share buyback (total €75m)

representing a yield of c. 15% on current market capitalisation

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Cairn Homes plc published this content on 07 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2023 06:10:08 UTC.