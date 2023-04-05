Cairn Homes : Letter from the Chairman and 2023 Notice of AGM 04/05/2023 | 05:34pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS DOCUMENT AND THE ACCOMPANYING FORM OF PROXY ARE IMPORTANT AND REQUIRE YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent professional adviser, who is authorised or exempted under the European Union (Markets in Financial Instruments) Regulations 2017 (as amended) or the Investment Intermediaries Act 1995 (as amended), if you are resident in Ireland or who is authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) if you are resident in the United Kingdom, or from another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser if you are in a territory outside Ireland or the United Kingdom. If you sell or have sold or otherwise transferred all of your Cairn Homes plc shares, please forward this document and the accompanying Form of Proxy to the purchaser or transferee or the stockbroker, or other agent through whom the sale or transfer is/was effected for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee. Annual General Meeting Cairn Homes plc Thursday, 11 May 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at The Merrion Hotel, Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2, D02 KF79 The Group's 2022 Annual Report is available to view online at: www.cairnhomes.com Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Cairn Homes plc to be held at The Merrion Hotel, Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2, D02 KF79 on Thursday, 11 May 2023 at 10:00 a.m, is set out in this document, accompanied, for ordinary shareholders, by a Form of Proxy for use in connection with the resolutions at the meeting. Please note that voting instructions for persons holding interests in Cairn Homes plc through the Euroclear or CREST (via CDI) systems are provided on the Company's website. All such persons are recommended to consult their stockbroker or intermediary at the earliest opportunity. If it becomes necessary to adjust the AGM arrangements, an update will be provided to shareholders via RIS announcement and the Company's website www.cairnhomes.com. 1 Cairn Homes plc (Incorporated in Ireland under the Companies Acts 1963-2013 - registered number 552564) Directors: John Reynolds Independent Non-Executive Chairman 45 Mespil Road Dublin 4 Michael Stanley Chief Executive Officer D04 W2F1 Shane Doherty Chief Financial Officer Ireland Gary Britton Independent Non-Executive Director Giles Davies Independent Non-Executive Director Linda Hickey Independent Non-Executive Director Alan McIntosh Non-Executive Director Orla O'Gorman Independent Non-Executive Director Julie Sinnamon Independent Non-Executive Director Company Secretary: Tara Grimley 5 April 2023 CHAIRMAN'S LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS Dear Shareholder, The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn" or the "Company") will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 11 May 2023 at The Merrion Hotel, Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2, D02 KF79. The Notice of the AGM is set out on pages 6 to 8 of this document (the "Notice of AGM") and details the 11 resolutions to be proposed at the meeting. The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 are available to view and download from the Company's website. Participation at the AGM to vote: shareholders can vote at the AGM or avail of the existing proxy voting services (electronic and/or paper) available to all shareholders in the manner set out in the Notes to this Notice of AGM and on the Company's website www.cairnhomes.com . to raise questions: that you submit any questions that you would like to raise on the business of the AGM and/or might otherwise have raised in person at the AGM by emailing the Company Secretary at company.secretary@cairnhomes.com To ensure all shareholders not in attendance are fully represented by voting at the meeting, we would urge all ordinary shareholders, regardless of the number of ordinary shares that you own, to complete, sign and return your proxy form as soon as possible but, in any event, so as to reach Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited by 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 9 May 2023. Alternatively, ordinary shareholders may register their proxy appointment and voting instructions electronically via the internet, details of which are provided in the notes section of the Notice of AGM. Persons holding their interests in the Company through the Euroclear or CREST (via CDI) systems should note that they must also comply with any earlier voting deadlines imposed by Euroclear Bank or CREST. Further information in this respect is provided at the Notes to the Notice of AGM and on the Company's website. Note: Unless the context otherwise requires, references to information provided as at "5 p.m. on 22 March 2023" throughout this Notice of AGM are to that time being the latest practicable time and date for that information prior to the issue of this document. Resolution 1 - Financial statements, annual report and affairs of the Company Resolution 1 is asking members to receive and consider the financial statements and the reports of the Directors and Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2022 and a review of the affairs of the Company. Resolution 1 is an advisory resolution and is not binding on the Company. 2 Resolution 2 - Directors' Remuneration Report Resolution 2 is to receive and consider the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2022. The Directors' Remuneration Report can be found on pages 104 to 120 of the Annual Report and gives details of Directors' remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the alignment of pay with performance and strategy. The Company is required by the EU (Shareholders' Rights) Regulations 2020 to put this resolution to shareholders, although it is an advisory resolution and is not binding on the Company. Resolution 3 - Dividend Resolution 3 relates to the recommendation by the Board for the payment of a final dividend of 3.1 cent per ordinary share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022. As previously announced by the Company, if approved by the meeting, the final dividend will be paid on 16 May 2023 to the holders of ordinary shares on the register at 5 p.m. on 21 April 2023. Irish dividend withholding tax will be deducted where appropriate and the receipt of the proposed final dividend should be treated as income for Irish tax purposes and taxed accordingly. Resolution 4 - Re-election of Directors Resolution 4 deals with the re-appointment of Directors. The UK Corporate Governance Code recommends that all directors stand for annual election by shareholders. In line with this, all of our Directors will be retiring at this year's AGM and standing for re-election. The Directors' biographies and the breadth of their experience are set out on pages 84 and 85 of our 2022 Annual Report. In relation to the proposed re-election of our Non-Executives as Directors, I would like to take this opportunity, as Chairman and as is recommended by the UK Corporate Governance Code, to confirm that the Board, led by the Nomination Committee, regularly reviews the performance of the Non-Executive Directors and is satisfied that the Non-Executive Directors proposed for re-appointment have performed effectively and have demonstrated commitment to their respective roles. Resolution 5 - Remuneration of the Auditors Resolution 5 authorises the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Company's auditors. Resolution 6 - Board authority to allot shares Resolution 6 seeks to renew the authority of the Directors to allot shares. The Investment Association generally supports resolutions seeking authority to allot up to 66.66% of a company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of which any allotment in excess of 33.33% of the issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) is applied to allot shares pursuant to a rights issue. Accordingly, Resolution 6 authorises the Directors to allot shares up to an aggregate nominal value of €454,710 (representing approximately 66.66% of the issued share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares) as at 5 p.m. on 22 March 2023) of which any allotment in excess of €227,355 (representing 33.33% of the issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) as at 5 p.m. on 22 March 2023) may be applied to allot shares pursuant to a rights issue. The Directors have no current intention of exercising this authority. If adopted, this authority will expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company or at midnight on the date which is 15 months after the passing of the resolution (whichever is earlier) unless previously varied, revoked or renewed. This resolution is a common one at annual general meetings of companies listed on the main markets of Euronext Dublin and/or the London Stock Exchange and is in line with institutional shareholder guidance. Resolutions 7 and 8 - Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights in certain circumstances The Companies Act 2014 sets out pre-emption rights for members where new equity securities (essentially ordinary shares in the case of the Company) are to be allotted for cash. The Companies Act 2014 also provides for these pre-emption rights to be modified or disapplied. The London based Pre-Emption Group has issued guidelines for such modifications or disapplications. These guidelines were revised in March 2015, May 2016, and more recently in November 2022. While the November 2022 guidelines give greater latitude to issuers in respect of share allotments, the Company has decided not to avail of this additional flexibility this year and accordingly, Resolutions 7 and 8 remain consistent with the 2015 and 2016 guidance. Resolution 7 is asking members to renew the Directors' authority to disapply the strict statutory pre-emption provisions in certain circumstances, being: (a) rights issues, open offers or other pre-emptive offers and subject thereto by way of placing or otherwise of any shares not taken up in such issue or offer; and/or (b) for allotments (other than by way of pre-emptive offers) up to an aggregate nominal value of €34,107 which represents approximately 5% of the total nominal value of the Company's issued ordinary share capital (excluding treasury shares) as at 5 p.m. on 22 March 2023. In accordance with the Pre-Emption Group's Statement of Principles (the "Pre-Emption Principles"), the Board confirms that it does not currently intend to issue under Resolution 7 (b) equity securities for cash (other than any allotments of equity securities pursuant to Resolution 8 or (ii) any other disapplication of pre-emption rights) representing in any rolling three year period more than 7.5% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital (excluding treasury shares) to those who are not existing shareholders. 3 CHAIRMAN'S LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS CONTINUED Furthermore, Resolution 8 is asking members to authorise the Directors to disapply the strict statutory pre-emption provisions in additional circumstances, being for allotments (other than by way of pre-emptive offers) up to an additional aggregate nominal value of €34,107 which represents a further 5% of the total nominal value of the Company's issued ordinary share capital (excluding treasury shares) as at 5 p.m. on 22 March 2023. In accordance with the Pre-Emption Principles, the Board confirms in relation to Resolution 8 that it intends that any use of the authority in excess of 5% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital (excluding treasury shares) would be only in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment. For this purpose and reflecting the Pre-Emption Principles, an acquisition or specified capital investment means one that is announced contemporaneously with the issue of share capital, or that has taken place in the preceding six-month period and is disclosed in the announcement of the issue. If adopted, the authorities granted pursuant to Resolutions 7 and 8 will expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company or at midnight on the date which is 15 months after the passing of the resolution (whichever is earlier) unless previously varied, revoked or renewed. These resolutions are common at annual general meetings of companies listed on the main markets of Euronext Dublin and/or the London Stock Exchange and are in line with institutional shareholder guidance, and in particular with the Pre-Emption Principles. Resolution 9 - Authority to make market purchases Resolution 9 is asking members to give the Company (and its subsidiaries) the authority to make market purchases and overseas market purchases provided that the maximum number of ordinary shares authorised to be acquired shall not exceed 15% of the issued ordinary share capital (excluding treasury shares) of the Company as at the date of the passing of this Resolution 9. If adopted, this authority will expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company or at midnight on the date which is 15 months after the passing of the resolution (whichever is earlier) unless previously varied, revoked or renewed. The Company is currently, via its brokers, conducting a buyback programme pursuant to the repurchase authority granted at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 12 May 2022. If adopted, the buyback programme will continue in accordance with its terms under the repurchase authority granted pursuant to this Resolution 9. In addition, this authority and flexibility is being sought as it is common practice for companies listed on the main market of Euronext Dublin and/or the London Stock Exchange. Furthermore, such purchases would be made only at price levels which the Directors considered to be in the best interests of the members generally, after taking into account the Company's overall financial position. In addition, the authority being sought from members will provide that the minimum price (excluding expenses) which may be paid for such ordinary shares shall be an amount not less than the nominal value of the ordinary shares and the maximum price will be the higher of: 5% above the average of the closing prices of the Company's ordinary shares taken from the main market of Euronext Dublin and/or the London Stock Exchange (as the case may be depending on where the purchase is carried out) in each case for the five business days prior to the day the purchase is made (the "Market Purchase Appropriate Price") or if on any such business day there shall be no dealing of ordinary shares on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out or a closing price is not otherwise available, the Market Purchase Appropriate Price shall be determined by such other method as the Directors shall determine, in their sole discretion, to be fair and reasonable; and the amount stipulated by Article 3(2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 relating to such regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-backs and stabilisation (being the value of such an ordinary share calculated on the basis of the higher of the price quoted for: (i) the last independent trade; and (ii) the highest current independent purchase bid for any number of such ordinary shares on the trading venue where the purchase pursuant to the authority conferred by the resolution will be carried out). Resolution 10 - Authority to re-issue treasury shares Resolution 10 is asking members to give the Company the authority to re-allot treasury shares pursuant to Section 1078 of the Companies Act 2014 and the re-allotment price range at which treasury shares may be re-allotted is as follows: the maximum price at which a treasury share may be re-allottedoff-market shall be an amount equal to 120% of the Treasury Share Appropriate Price; and the minimum price at which a treasury share may be re-allottedoff-market shall be an amount equal to 95% of the Treasury Share Appropriate Price (provided always that no treasury share shall be re-allotted at a price lower than its nominal value). If adopted, this authority will expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company or at midnight on the date which is 15 months after the passing of the resolution (whichever is earlier), unless previously varied, revoked or renewed. (For the purpose of the resolution, Treasury Share Appropriate Price means the lower of the average of the closing prices of the Company's ordinary shares taken from the main market of Euronext Dublin and the average of the closing prices of the Company's ordinary shares taken from the main market of the London Stock Exchange in each case for the five business days (in Dublin and London, respectively, as the case may be) prior to the day the reallotment is made (or if on any business day there shall be no dealing of ordinary shares on the trading venue or a closing price is not otherwise available, the Treasury Share Appropriate Price shall be determined by such other method as the Directors shall determine, in their sole discretion, to be fair and reasonable)). 4 Resolution 11 - Notice of general meetings Resolution 11 allows the Directors to call a general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) on 14 clear days' notice where the purpose of the meeting is solely to consider one or more ordinary resolutions. Section 1102 of the Companies Act 2014 envisages that on an annual basis a company may pass a resolution such as this Resolution 11 to preserve its flexibility to call certain extraordinary general meetings, where appropriate, using the shorter notice period (14 clear days). This authority will be effective until the next annual general meeting of the Company, when it is intended that a similar resolution will be proposed. This resolution is a common one at annual general meetings of companies listed on the main markets of Euronext Dublin and/or the London Stock Exchange. Recommendation The Board of Directors is satisfied that each of the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM are in the best interests of the Company and its members as a whole. Accordingly, your Board of Directors unanimously recommends that you vote in favour of each of these resolutions to be proposed at the AGM. Yours faithfully, John Reynolds Chairman 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Cairn Homes plc published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 21:33:09 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about CAIRN HOMES PLC 05:34p Cairn Homes : Letter from the Chairman and 2023 Notice of AGM PU 03/03 Ireland's Cairn Homes Launches EUR40 Million Share Buyback MT 03/03 Cairn Homes commences EUR40 million share buyback programme AN 03/02 FTSE 100 Closed Higher, Recovering From Earlier Weakness DJ 03/02 Cairn Homes posts near doubled profits in 2022; confident for 2023 AN 03/02 M&G Faces Questions on Macquarie's Reported Interest at Its 2022 Results DJ 03/02 UK Gilt Yields Edge Lower After Eurozone Feb -2- DJ 03/02 UK Gilt Yields Edge Lower After Eurozone Feb Inflation Data DJ 03/02 Cairn Homes : 2022 Preliminary Results Investor Presentation PU 03/02 FTSE 100 Falls as Traders Weigh Earnings DJ