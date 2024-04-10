Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
10-Apr-2024 / 17:33 GMT/BST
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Michael Stanley
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer / PDMR
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Cairn Homes plc
b)
LEI
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financialinstrument,
typeof
instrument
Identification code
Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of €0.001 each
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
b)
Nature of the transaction
Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of 606,851 shares awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan which is payable immediately
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
€1.5757
128,333
d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
128,333
€202,214.31
e)
Date of the transaction
Friday, 5th April 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Euronext Dublin
g)
Additional Information
N/A
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Shane Doherty
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer / PDMR
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Cairn Homes plc
b)
LEI
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financialinstrument,
typeof
instrument
Identification code
Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of €0.001 each
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
b)
Nature of the transaction
Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of 535,456 shares awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan which is payable immediately
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
€1.5757
283,087
d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
283,087
€446,060.19
e)
Date of the transaction
Friday, 5th April 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Euronext Dublin
g)
Additional Information
N/A
