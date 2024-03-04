Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

04 March 2024
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 01 March 2024 it purchased a total of 350,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
250,000
100,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.446
£1.236
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.410
£1.210
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.427534
£1.221116
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,661,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The
Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Issuer Name
Cairn Homes plc
LEI
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN
IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name
Numis Securities Ltrd
Intermediary Code
NUSEGB21XXX
Timezone
GMT
Currency
EUR & GBP
Euronext Dublin
Number of shares
Price per Share (EUR)
Trading Venue
Time of Transaction
Transaction reference number
1476
1.444
XDUB
08:11:13
00069070953TRLO0
606
1.442
XDUB
08:33:49
00069071633TRLO0
2991
1.442
XDUB
08:33:49
00069071634TRLO0
3221
1.442
XDUB
08:33:49
00069071635TRLO0
6000
1.440
XDUB
08:52:51
00069071924TRLO0
1110
1.440
XDUB
08:52:51
00069071925TRLO0
759
1.440
XDUB
08:52:51
00069071926TRLO0
6000
1.440
XDUB
09:08:20
00069072349TRLO0
3880
1.440
XDUB
09:08:20
00069072350TRLO0
6000
1.440
XDUB
09:09:02
00069072366TRLO0
1297
1.440
XDUB
09:09:02
00069072367TRLO0
6427
1.436
XDUB
09:10:03
00069072422TRLO0
5753
1.430
XDUB
09:21:20
00069072709TRLO0
208
1.430
XDUB
09:21:20
00069072710TRLO0
3477
1.418
XDUB
10:53:02
00069074840TRLO0
801
1.418
XDUB
10:53:02
00069074841TRLO0
1762
1.418
XDUB
10:53:02
00069074842TRLO0
1183
1.416
XDUB
10:59:19
00069074937TRLO0
914
1.416
XDUB
10:59:19
00069074939TRLO0
4321
1.416
XDUB
10:59:19
00069074940TRLO0
4601
1.422
XDUB
11:55:44
00069076031TRLO0
3895
1.420
XDUB
11:55:47
00069076035TRLO0
1499
1.420
XDUB
11:55:47
00069076036TRLO0
917
1.420
XDUB
11:55:47
00069076039TRLO0
965
1.418
XDUB
12:04:13
00069076209TRLO0
6100
1.418
XDUB
12:04:13
00069076210TRLO0
1750
1.420
XDUB
12:04:13
00069076211TRLO0
2380
1.420
XDUB
12:04:13
00069076212TRLO0
2483
1.414
XDUB
12:04:19
00069076230TRLO0
4140
1.414
XDUB
12:04:25
00069076236TRLO0
4117
1.420
XDUB
13:10:16
00069077840TRLO0
1886
1.420
XDUB
13:10:16
00069077841TRLO0
1137
1.418
XDUB
13:10:17
00069077847TRLO0
5501
1.418
XDUB
13:10:17
00069077848TRLO0
5291
1.416
XDUB
13:10:17
00069077849TRLO0
27
1.416
XDUB
13:10:17
00069077853TRLO0
1878
1.416
XDUB
13:10:19
00069077860TRLO0
1004
1.410
XDUB
13:33:53
00069078423TRLO0
1163
1.410
XDUB
13:33:53
00069078425TRLO0
915
1.412
XDUB
13:45:12
00069078633TRLO0
1561
1.412
XDUB
14:17:26
00069079504TRLO0
5914
1.414
XDUB
14:38:50
00069080399TRLO0
1900
1.418
XDUB
15:11:50
00069082030TRLO0
764
1.418
XDUB
15:11:50
00069082031TRLO0
1551
1.418
XDUB
15:11:50
00069082032TRLO0
2433
1.418
XDUB
15:11:50
00069082033TRLO0
6732
1.416
XDUB
15:12:14
00069082041TRLO0
8656
1.414
XDUB
15:14:31
00069082215TRLO0
2596
1.414
XDUB
15:19:37
00069082470TRLO0
1638
1.414
XDUB
15:20:13
00069082504TRLO0
2665
1.414
XDUB
15:21:20
00069082591TRLO0
6286
1.412
XDUB
15:21:20
00069082592TRLO0
1685
1.414
XDUB
15:21:20
00069082593TRLO0
1320
1.414
XDUB
15:21:20
00069082594TRLO0
10000
1.418
XDUB
15:32:40
00069083050TRLO0
6499
1.418
XDUB
15:33:00
00069083063TRLO0
309
1.418
XDUB
15:39:30
00069083236TRLO0
5000
1.424
XDUB
15:43:18
00069083380TRLO0
3206
1.424
XDUB
15:43:18
00069083381TRLO0
2600
1.436
XDUB
16:01:01
00069084460TRLO0
2600
1.436
XDUB
16:01:01
00069084461TRLO0
1344
1.436
XDUB
16:01:01
00069084462TRLO0
418
1.436
XDUB
16:01:01
00069084463TRLO0
2600
1.436
XDUB
16:01:46
00069084503TRLO0
4196
1.436
XDUB
16:01:46
00069084504TRLO0
2600
1.438
XDUB
16:03:33
00069084627TRLO0
4730
1.438
XDUB
16:03:33
00069084628TRLO0
219
1.436
XDUB
16:03:46
00069084642TRLO0
1820
1.436
XDUB
16:03:46
00069084643TRLO0
2600
1.436
XDUB
16:03:46
00069084644TRLO0
1547
1.436
XDUB
16:03:46
00069084645TRLO0
4394
1.438
XDUB
16:06:54
00069084800TRLO0
873
1.438
XDUB
16:06:54
00069084801TRLO0
541
1.442
XDUB
16:14:33
00069085344TRLO0
159
1.442
XDUB
16:14:33
00069085345TRLO0
6724
1.446
XDUB
16:14:34
00069085349TRLO0
6000
1.446
XDUB
16:14:34
00069085350TRLO0
871
1.446
XDUB
16:14:34
00069085351TRLO0
6671
1.446
XDUB
16:14:34
00069085352TRLO0
2447
1.442
XDUB
16:18:10
00069085708TRLO0
2600
1.442
XDUB
16:18:10
00069085709TRLO0
1429
1.442
XDUB
16:18:10
00069085710TRLO0
1171
1.442
XDUB
16:18:10
00069085711TRLO0
6332
1.442
XDUB
16:18:10
00069085712TRLO0
1964
1.442
XDUB
16:18:10
00069085713TRLO0
London Stock Exchange
Number of shares
Price per Share (GBP)
Trading Venue
Time of Transaction
Transaction reference number
8778
123.20
XLON
08:17:51
00069071199TRLO0
5680
123.60
XLON
08:17:51
00069071200TRLO0
2930
123.60
XLON
08:17:51
00069071201TRLO0
7252
122.40
XLON
09:21:20
00069072705TRLO0
1569
122.60
XLON
09:21:20
00069072706TRLO0
3202
122.60
XLON
09:21:20
00069072707TRLO0
6038
121.60
XLON
11:12:20
00069075215TRLO0
2864
121.20
XLON
12:04:19
00069076223TRLO0
558
121.20
XLON
12:04:19
00069076224TRLO0
5225
121.20
XLON
12:04:19
00069076225TRLO0
6602
121.60
XLON
13:10:16
00069077838TRLO0
893
121.60
XLON
13:10:16
00069077839TRLO0
7585
121.20
XLON
13:10:19
00069077855TRLO0
8909
121.20
XLON
14:57:31
00069081379TRLO0
6041
121.00
XLON
14:57:31
00069081380TRLO0
2599
121.00
XLON
14:57:31
00069081381TRLO0
8746
121.20
XLON
14:57:31
00069081382TRLO0
3484
123.40
XLON
16:08:56
00069084916TRLO0
1500
123.40
XLON
16:08:56
00069084917TRLO0
805
123.60
XLON
16:17:53
00069085670TRLO0
8740
123.60
XLON
16:17:53
00069085671TRLO0