Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

04-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                   04 March 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 01 March 2024 it purchased a total of 350,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

250,000

100,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.446

£1.236

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.410

£1.210

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.427534

£1.221116

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,661,542 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1476

1.444

XDUB

 08:11:13

00069070953TRLO0

606

1.442

XDUB

 08:33:49

00069071633TRLO0

2991

1.442

XDUB

 08:33:49

00069071634TRLO0

3221

1.442

XDUB

 08:33:49

00069071635TRLO0

6000

1.440

XDUB

 08:52:51

00069071924TRLO0

1110

1.440

XDUB

 08:52:51

00069071925TRLO0

759

1.440

XDUB

 08:52:51

00069071926TRLO0

6000

1.440

XDUB

 09:08:20

00069072349TRLO0

3880

1.440

XDUB

 09:08:20

00069072350TRLO0

6000

1.440

XDUB

 09:09:02

00069072366TRLO0

1297

1.440

XDUB

 09:09:02

00069072367TRLO0

6427

1.436

XDUB

 09:10:03

00069072422TRLO0

5753

1.430

XDUB

 09:21:20

00069072709TRLO0

208

1.430

XDUB

 09:21:20

00069072710TRLO0

3477

1.418

XDUB

 10:53:02

00069074840TRLO0

801

1.418

XDUB

 10:53:02

00069074841TRLO0

1762

1.418

XDUB

 10:53:02

00069074842TRLO0

1183

1.416

XDUB

 10:59:19

00069074937TRLO0

914

1.416

XDUB

 10:59:19

00069074939TRLO0

4321

1.416

XDUB

 10:59:19

00069074940TRLO0

4601

1.422

XDUB

 11:55:44

00069076031TRLO0

3895

1.420

XDUB

 11:55:47

00069076035TRLO0

1499

1.420

XDUB

 11:55:47

00069076036TRLO0

917

1.420

XDUB

 11:55:47

00069076039TRLO0

965

1.418

XDUB

 12:04:13

00069076209TRLO0

6100

1.418

XDUB

 12:04:13

00069076210TRLO0

1750

1.420

XDUB

 12:04:13

00069076211TRLO0

2380

1.420

XDUB

 12:04:13

00069076212TRLO0

2483

1.414

XDUB

 12:04:19

00069076230TRLO0

4140

1.414

XDUB

 12:04:25

00069076236TRLO0

4117

1.420

XDUB

 13:10:16

00069077840TRLO0

1886

1.420

XDUB

 13:10:16

00069077841TRLO0

1137

1.418

XDUB

 13:10:17

00069077847TRLO0

5501

1.418

XDUB

 13:10:17

00069077848TRLO0

5291

1.416

XDUB

 13:10:17

00069077849TRLO0

27

1.416

XDUB

 13:10:17

00069077853TRLO0

1878

1.416

XDUB

 13:10:19

00069077860TRLO0

1004

1.410

XDUB

 13:33:53

00069078423TRLO0

1163

1.410

XDUB

 13:33:53

00069078425TRLO0

915

1.412

XDUB

 13:45:12

00069078633TRLO0

1561

1.412

XDUB

 14:17:26

00069079504TRLO0

5914

1.414

XDUB

 14:38:50

00069080399TRLO0

1900

1.418

XDUB

 15:11:50

00069082030TRLO0

764

1.418

XDUB

 15:11:50

00069082031TRLO0

1551

1.418

XDUB

 15:11:50

00069082032TRLO0

2433

1.418

XDUB

 15:11:50

00069082033TRLO0

6732

1.416

XDUB

 15:12:14

00069082041TRLO0

8656

1.414

XDUB

 15:14:31

00069082215TRLO0

2596

1.414

XDUB

 15:19:37

00069082470TRLO0

1638

1.414

XDUB

 15:20:13

00069082504TRLO0

2665

1.414

XDUB

 15:21:20

00069082591TRLO0

6286

1.412

XDUB

 15:21:20

00069082592TRLO0

1685

1.414

XDUB

 15:21:20

00069082593TRLO0

1320

1.414

XDUB

 15:21:20

00069082594TRLO0

10000

1.418

XDUB

 15:32:40

00069083050TRLO0

6499

1.418

XDUB

 15:33:00

00069083063TRLO0

309

1.418

XDUB

 15:39:30

00069083236TRLO0

5000

1.424

XDUB

 15:43:18

00069083380TRLO0

3206

1.424

XDUB

 15:43:18

00069083381TRLO0

2600

1.436

XDUB

 16:01:01

00069084460TRLO0

2600

1.436

XDUB

 16:01:01

00069084461TRLO0

1344

1.436

XDUB

 16:01:01

00069084462TRLO0

418

1.436

XDUB

 16:01:01

00069084463TRLO0

2600

1.436

XDUB

 16:01:46

00069084503TRLO0

4196

1.436

XDUB

 16:01:46

00069084504TRLO0

2600

1.438

XDUB

 16:03:33

00069084627TRLO0

4730

1.438

XDUB

 16:03:33

00069084628TRLO0

219

1.436

XDUB

 16:03:46

00069084642TRLO0

1820

1.436

XDUB

 16:03:46

00069084643TRLO0

2600

1.436

XDUB

 16:03:46

00069084644TRLO0

1547

1.436

XDUB

 16:03:46

00069084645TRLO0

4394

1.438

XDUB

 16:06:54

00069084800TRLO0

873

1.438

XDUB

 16:06:54

00069084801TRLO0

541

1.442

XDUB

 16:14:33

00069085344TRLO0

159

1.442

XDUB

 16:14:33

00069085345TRLO0

6724

1.446

XDUB

 16:14:34

00069085349TRLO0

6000

1.446

XDUB

 16:14:34

00069085350TRLO0

871

1.446

XDUB

 16:14:34

00069085351TRLO0

6671

1.446

XDUB

 16:14:34

00069085352TRLO0

2447

1.442

XDUB

 16:18:10

00069085708TRLO0

2600

1.442

XDUB

 16:18:10

00069085709TRLO0

1429

1.442

XDUB

 16:18:10

00069085710TRLO0

1171

1.442

XDUB

 16:18:10

00069085711TRLO0

6332

1.442

XDUB

 16:18:10

00069085712TRLO0

1964

1.442

XDUB

 16:18:10

00069085713TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

8778

123.20

XLON

 08:17:51

00069071199TRLO0

5680

123.60

XLON

 08:17:51

00069071200TRLO0

2930

123.60

XLON

 08:17:51

00069071201TRLO0

7252

122.40

XLON

 09:21:20

00069072705TRLO0

1569

122.60

XLON

 09:21:20

00069072706TRLO0

3202

122.60

XLON

 09:21:20

00069072707TRLO0

6038

121.60

XLON

 11:12:20

00069075215TRLO0

2864

121.20

XLON

 12:04:19

00069076223TRLO0

558

121.20

XLON

 12:04:19

00069076224TRLO0

5225

121.20

XLON

 12:04:19

00069076225TRLO0

6602

121.60

XLON

 13:10:16

00069077838TRLO0

893

121.60

XLON

 13:10:16

00069077839TRLO0

7585

121.20

XLON

 13:10:19

00069077855TRLO0

8909

121.20

XLON

 14:57:31

00069081379TRLO0

6041

121.00

XLON

 14:57:31

00069081380TRLO0

2599

121.00

XLON

 14:57:31

00069081381TRLO0

8746

121.20

XLON

 14:57:31

00069081382TRLO0

3484

123.40

XLON

 16:08:56

00069084916TRLO0

1500

123.40

XLON

 16:08:56

00069084917TRLO0

805

123.60

XLON

 16:17:53

00069085670TRLO0

8740

123.60

XLON

 16:17:53

00069085671TRLO0

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 307243
EQS News ID: 1849969

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1849969&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a