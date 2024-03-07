Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

07 March 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 06 March 2024 it purchased a total of 214,578 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 134,578 80,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.540 £1.332 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.514 £1.298 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.534500 £1.323106

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,907,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4455 1.518 XDUB 08:15:03 00069122756TRLO0 5000 1.514 XDUB 08:18:50 00069122903TRLO0 3687 1.520 XDUB 08:30:09 00069123166TRLO0 3470 1.520 XDUB 08:30:09 00069123167TRLO0 5000 1.520 XDUB 08:32:48 00069123232TRLO0 1197 1.520 XDUB 08:32:48 00069123233TRLO0 7000 1.536 XDUB 08:53:15 00069123969TRLO0 433 1.536 XDUB 08:53:15 00069123970TRLO0 7000 1.536 XDUB 08:53:49 00069123984TRLO0 6655 1.536 XDUB 08:53:49 00069123985TRLO0 3057 1.536 XDUB 08:53:49 00069123986TRLO0 7000 1.536 XDUB 08:54:49 00069124008TRLO0 3089 1.536 XDUB 08:54:49 00069124009TRLO0 232 1.536 XDUB 08:54:49 00069124010TRLO0 6778 1.536 XDUB 08:57:39 00069124150TRLO0 1750 1.536 XDUB 09:17:26 00069124681TRLO0 4418 1.536 XDUB 09:17:26 00069124682TRLO0 3105 1.538 XDUB 14:10:15 00069134142TRLO0 1021 1.538 XDUB 14:10:15 00069134144TRLO0 2100 1.538 XDUB 14:10:15 00069134145TRLO0 2100 1.538 XDUB 14:10:15 00069134146TRLO0 2100 1.538 XDUB 14:10:15 00069134147TRLO0 2100 1.538 XDUB 14:10:15 00069134148TRLO0 907 1.538 XDUB 14:10:15 00069134149TRLO0 6926 1.540 XDUB 14:19:27 00069134609TRLO0 269 1.540 XDUB 14:19:27 00069134610TRLO0 9876 1.540 XDUB 14:19:27 00069134611TRLO0 9355 1.540 XDUB 14:19:27 00069134612TRLO0 1750 1.538 XDUB 15:08:09 00069137663TRLO0 1367 1.540 XDUB 15:20:10 00069138207TRLO0 2824 1.540 XDUB 15:20:10 00069138208TRLO0 1111 1.540 XDUB 15:20:10 00069138209TRLO0 4893 1.540 XDUB 15:26:10 00069138491TRLO0 5982 1.538 XDUB 15:37:33 00069139070TRLO0 6571 1.538 XDUB 15:37:33 00069139069TRLO0

London Stock Exchange