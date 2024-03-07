Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

07 March 2024
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 06 March 2024 it purchased a total of 214,578 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
134,578
80,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.540
£1.332
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.514
£1.298
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.534500
£1.323106
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,907,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The
Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Issuer Name
Cairn Homes plc
LEI
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN
IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name
Numis Securities Ltrd
Intermediary Code
NUSEGB21XXX
Timezone
GMT
Currency
EUR & GBP
Euronext Dublin
Number of shares
Price per Share (EUR)
Trading Venue
Time of Transaction
Transaction reference number
London Stock Exchange
Number of shares
Price per Share (GBP)
Trading Venue
Time of Transaction
Transaction reference number
