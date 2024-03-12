Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

12-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                       12 March 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 11 March 2024 it purchased a total of 230,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

150,000

80,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.510

£1.290

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.492

£1.272

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.503243

£1.281455

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,227,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6591

1.502

XDUB

 08:50:36

00069180800TRLO0

6943

1.504

XDUB

 09:36:18

00069181921TRLO0

4576

1.502

XDUB

 10:40:34

00069183834TRLO0

7036

1.506

XDUB

 11:24:03

00069184881TRLO0

6615

1.504

XDUB

 11:30:19

00069185028TRLO0

249

1.500

XDUB

 11:30:22

00069185030TRLO0

6855

1.500

XDUB

 11:30:22

00069185031TRLO0

5325

1.502

XDUB

 11:49:02

00069185442TRLO0

1066

1.502

XDUB

 11:49:02

00069185443TRLO0

7363

1.496

XDUB

 12:29:07

00069186296TRLO0

2000

1.494

XDUB

 13:54:31

00069188265TRLO0

1829

1.494

XDUB

 13:54:31

00069188266TRLO0

8554

1.492

XDUB

 13:55:10

00069188281TRLO0

6955

1.498

XDUB

 14:25:25

00069189576TRLO0

2136

1.504

XDUB

 14:55:56

00069191061TRLO0

5540

1.504

XDUB

 14:55:56

00069191062TRLO0

3677

1.504

XDUB

 14:55:56

00069191063TRLO0

5540

1.504

XDUB

 14:57:56

00069191184TRLO0

4954

1.504

XDUB

 15:06:09

00069191530TRLO0

4958

1.504

XDUB

 15:07:08

00069191558TRLO0

1298

1.504

XDUB

 15:07:08

00069191559TRLO0

550

1.504

XDUB

 15:08:58

00069191600TRLO0

2210

1.504

XDUB

 15:18:41

00069191912TRLO0

2210

1.504

XDUB

 15:18:42

00069191913TRLO0

2210

1.504

XDUB

 15:18:42

00069191914TRLO0

2210

1.504

XDUB

 15:18:42

00069191915TRLO0

1160

1.504

XDUB

 15:18:42

00069191916TRLO0

6615

1.508

XDUB

 15:41:28

00069192706TRLO0

6896

1.508

XDUB

 15:41:28

00069192707TRLO0

6967

1.510

XDUB

 15:49:41

00069193009TRLO0

7485

1.510

XDUB

 15:57:55

00069193302TRLO0

6903

1.508

XDUB

 16:00:28

00069193388TRLO0

4524

1.506

XDUB

 16:06:31

00069193633TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

264

127.40

XLON

 08:08:27

00069179629TRLO0

1100

127.40

XLON

 08:08:27

00069179630TRLO0

2400

128.20

XLON

 11:24:03

00069184878TRLO0

4800

128.20

XLON

 11:24:03

00069184879TRLO0

1171

128.20

XLON

 11:24:03

00069184880TRLO0

8005

127.20

XLON

 12:29:18

00069186300TRLO0

7247

127.20

XLON

 13:54:31

00069188264TRLO0

7680

127.20

XLON

 13:54:31

00069188267TRLO0

7049

127.80

XLON

 14:25:25

00069189575TRLO0

753

127.40

XLON

 14:25:31

00069189583TRLO0

875

128.20

XLON

 15:06:09

00069191528TRLO0

2000

128.20

XLON

 15:06:09

00069191529TRLO0

286

128.20

XLON

 15:06:09

00069191531TRLO0

3219

128.20

XLON

 15:06:11

00069191532TRLO0

1414

128.20

XLON

 15:06:11

00069191533TRLO0

181

129.00

XLON

 16:00:26

00069193382TRLO0

4522

129.00

XLON

 16:00:26

00069193383TRLO0

15493

129.00

XLON

 16:00:26

00069193384TRLO0

529

128.80

XLON

 16:00:27

00069193385TRLO0

7368

128.80

XLON

 16:00:28

00069193386TRLO0

3644

128.80

XLON

 16:00:28

00069193387TRLO0

 

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 308967
EQS News ID: 1856073

 
