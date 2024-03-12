Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

12 March 2024

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 11 March 2024 it purchased a total of 230,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 150,000 80,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.510 £1.290 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €1.492 £1.272 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €1.503243 £1.281455

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,227,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6591 1.502 XDUB 08:50:36 00069180800TRLO0 6943 1.504 XDUB 09:36:18 00069181921TRLO0 4576 1.502 XDUB 10:40:34 00069183834TRLO0 7036 1.506 XDUB 11:24:03 00069184881TRLO0 6615 1.504 XDUB 11:30:19 00069185028TRLO0 249 1.500 XDUB 11:30:22 00069185030TRLO0 6855 1.500 XDUB 11:30:22 00069185031TRLO0 5325 1.502 XDUB 11:49:02 00069185442TRLO0 1066 1.502 XDUB 11:49:02 00069185443TRLO0 7363 1.496 XDUB 12:29:07 00069186296TRLO0 2000 1.494 XDUB 13:54:31 00069188265TRLO0 1829 1.494 XDUB 13:54:31 00069188266TRLO0 8554 1.492 XDUB 13:55:10 00069188281TRLO0 6955 1.498 XDUB 14:25:25 00069189576TRLO0 2136 1.504 XDUB 14:55:56 00069191061TRLO0 5540 1.504 XDUB 14:55:56 00069191062TRLO0 3677 1.504 XDUB 14:55:56 00069191063TRLO0 5540 1.504 XDUB 14:57:56 00069191184TRLO0 4954 1.504 XDUB 15:06:09 00069191530TRLO0 4958 1.504 XDUB 15:07:08 00069191558TRLO0 1298 1.504 XDUB 15:07:08 00069191559TRLO0 550 1.504 XDUB 15:08:58 00069191600TRLO0 2210 1.504 XDUB 15:18:41 00069191912TRLO0 2210 1.504 XDUB 15:18:42 00069191913TRLO0 2210 1.504 XDUB 15:18:42 00069191914TRLO0 2210 1.504 XDUB 15:18:42 00069191915TRLO0 1160 1.504 XDUB 15:18:42 00069191916TRLO0 6615 1.508 XDUB 15:41:28 00069192706TRLO0 6896 1.508 XDUB 15:41:28 00069192707TRLO0 6967 1.510 XDUB 15:49:41 00069193009TRLO0 7485 1.510 XDUB 15:57:55 00069193302TRLO0 6903 1.508 XDUB 16:00:28 00069193388TRLO0 4524 1.506 XDUB 16:06:31 00069193633TRLO0

