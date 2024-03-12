Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

12 March 2024
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 11 March 2024 it purchased a total of 230,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
150,000
80,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.510
£1.290
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.492
£1.272
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.503243
£1.281455
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,227,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The
Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Issuer Name
Cairn Homes plc
LEI
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN
IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name
Numis Securities Ltrd
Intermediary Code
NUSEGB21XXX
Timezone
GMT
Currency
EUR & GBP
Euronext Dublin
Number of shares
Price per Share (EUR)
Trading Venue
Time of Transaction
Transaction reference number
6591
1.502
XDUB
08:50:36
00069180800TRLO0
6943
1.504
XDUB
09:36:18
00069181921TRLO0
4576
1.502
XDUB
10:40:34
00069183834TRLO0
7036
1.506
XDUB
11:24:03
00069184881TRLO0
6615
1.504
XDUB
11:30:19
00069185028TRLO0
249
1.500
XDUB
11:30:22
00069185030TRLO0
6855
1.500
XDUB
11:30:22
00069185031TRLO0
5325
1.502
XDUB
11:49:02
00069185442TRLO0
1066
1.502
XDUB
11:49:02
00069185443TRLO0
7363
1.496
XDUB
12:29:07
00069186296TRLO0
2000
1.494
XDUB
13:54:31
00069188265TRLO0
1829
1.494
XDUB
13:54:31
00069188266TRLO0
8554
1.492
XDUB
13:55:10
00069188281TRLO0
6955
1.498
XDUB
14:25:25
00069189576TRLO0
2136
1.504
XDUB
14:55:56
00069191061TRLO0
5540
1.504
XDUB
14:55:56
00069191062TRLO0
3677
1.504
XDUB
14:55:56
00069191063TRLO0
5540
1.504
XDUB
14:57:56
00069191184TRLO0
4954
1.504
XDUB
15:06:09
00069191530TRLO0
4958
1.504
XDUB
15:07:08
00069191558TRLO0
1298
1.504
XDUB
15:07:08
00069191559TRLO0
550
1.504
XDUB
15:08:58
00069191600TRLO0
2210
1.504
XDUB
15:18:41
00069191912TRLO0
2210
1.504
XDUB
15:18:42
00069191913TRLO0
2210
1.504
XDUB
15:18:42
00069191914TRLO0
2210
1.504
XDUB
15:18:42
00069191915TRLO0
1160
1.504
XDUB
15:18:42
00069191916TRLO0
6615
1.508
XDUB
15:41:28
00069192706TRLO0
6896
1.508
XDUB
15:41:28
00069192707TRLO0
6967
1.510
XDUB
15:49:41
00069193009TRLO0
7485
1.510
XDUB
15:57:55
00069193302TRLO0
6903
1.508
XDUB
16:00:28
00069193388TRLO0
4524
1.506
XDUB
16:06:31
00069193633TRLO0
London Stock Exchange
Number of shares
Price per Share (GBP)
Trading Venue
Time of Transaction
Transaction reference number
264
127.40
XLON
08:08:27
00069179629TRLO0
1100
127.40
XLON
08:08:27
00069179630TRLO0
2400
128.20
XLON
11:24:03
00069184878TRLO0
4800
128.20
XLON
11:24:03
00069184879TRLO0
1171
128.20
XLON
11:24:03
00069184880TRLO0
8005
127.20
XLON
12:29:18
00069186300TRLO0
7247
127.20
XLON
13:54:31
00069188264TRLO0
7680
127.20
XLON
13:54:31
00069188267TRLO0
7049
127.80
XLON
14:25:25
00069189575TRLO0
753
127.40
XLON
14:25:31
00069189583TRLO0
875
128.20
XLON
15:06:09
00069191528TRLO0
2000
128.20
XLON
15:06:09
00069191529TRLO0
286
128.20
XLON
15:06:09
00069191531TRLO0
3219
128.20
XLON
15:06:11
00069191532TRLO0
1414
128.20
XLON
15:06:11
00069191533TRLO0
181
129.00
XLON
16:00:26
00069193382TRLO0
4522
129.00
XLON
16:00:26
00069193383TRLO0
15493
129.00
XLON
16:00:26
00069193384TRLO0
529
128.80
XLON
16:00:27
00069193385TRLO0
7368
128.80
XLON
16:00:28
00069193386TRLO0
3644
128.80
XLON
16:00:28
00069193387TRLO0