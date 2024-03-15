Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

15 March 2024
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 14 March 2024 it purchased a total of 180,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased
100,000
80,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.546
£1.318
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.516
£1.296
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
€1.534351
£1.308305
The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,687,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The
Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
Issuer Name
Cairn Homes plc
LEI
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN
IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name
Numis Securities Ltrd
Intermediary Code
NUSEGB21XXX
Timezone
GMT
Currency
EUR & GBP
Euronext Dublin
Number of shares
Price per Share (EUR)
Trading Venue
Time of Transaction
Transaction reference number
5906
1.540
XDUB
10:34:32
00069233198TRLO0
2056
1.540
XDUB
10:41:46
00069233330TRLO0
5544
1.546
XDUB
11:17:02
00069234014TRLO0
7000
1.546
XDUB
11:39:01
00069234499TRLO0
442
1.546
XDUB
11:39:01
00069234500TRLO0
3428
1.546
XDUB
11:43:32
00069234618TRLO0
4850
1.546
XDUB
11:43:32
00069234619TRLO0
7555
1.540
XDUB
12:34:15
00069235721TRLO0
8052
1.538
XDUB
12:36:30
00069235743TRLO0
6895
1.532
XDUB
13:51:30
00069238101TRLO0
1021
1.532
XDUB
14:10:18
00069238986TRLO0
178
1.532
XDUB
14:10:19
00069238987TRLO0
1084
1.532
XDUB
14:10:19
00069238988TRLO0
236
1.532
XDUB
14:10:19
00069238989TRLO0
1790
1.532
XDUB
14:23:37
00069239466TRLO0
993
1.532
XDUB
14:23:37
00069239467TRLO0
7158
1.528
XDUB
14:26:35
00069239581TRLO0
2111
1.528
XDUB
14:26:35
00069239582TRLO0
2444
1.524
XDUB
14:26:46
00069239615TRLO0
4765
1.524
XDUB
14:26:55
00069239623TRLO0
1440
1.530
XDUB
14:40:02
00069240320TRLO0
2078
1.530
XDUB
14:40:02
00069240321TRLO0
3998
1.530
XDUB
14:40:02
00069240322TRLO0
289
1.530
XDUB
14:40:02
00069240323TRLO0
1008
1.516
XDUB
15:03:50
00069241704TRLO0
1638
1.516
XDUB
15:03:50
00069241705TRLO0
6312
1.526
XDUB
15:39:56
00069243971TRLO0
1012
1.526
XDUB
15:39:56
00069243972TRLO0
1748
1.526
XDUB
15:39:56
00069243973TRLO0
6969
1.528
XDUB
15:58:32
00069244993TRLO0
London Stock Exchange
Number of shares
Price per Share (GBP)
Trading Venue
Time of Transaction
Transaction reference number
4110
131.60
XLON
09:47:48
00069232189TRLO0
184
131.60
XLON
10:41:46
00069233333TRLO0
59
131.60
XLON
10:41:46
00069233332TRLO0
2636
131.60
XLON
10:41:46
00069233331TRLO0
7795
131.80
XLON
12:34:15
00069235720TRLO0
12329
131.80
XLON
12:34:15
00069235722TRLO0
8319
130.40
XLON
14:26:35
00069239580TRLO0
1726
130.80
XLON
14:26:35
00069239584TRLO0
7350
130.80
XLON
14:26:35
00069239583TRLO0
59
130.60
XLON
14:43:11
00069240486TRLO0
5371
130.60
XLON
14:43:11
00069240488TRLO0
3064
130.60
XLON
14:43:11
00069240487TRLO0
7731
130.40
XLON
14:45:52
00069240665TRLO0
8257
129.60
XLON
14:49:50
00069240865TRLO0
7621
130.20
XLON
15:39:11
00069243946TRLO0
1
130.60
XLON
15:54:11
00069244729TRLO0
3388
130.60
XLON
16:02:11
00069245187TRLO0