Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

18-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                 18 March 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 15 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.550

£1.326

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.536

£1.308

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.544528

£1.315993

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,587,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1432

1.546

XDUB

 08:07:29

00069247330TRLO0

151

1.546

XDUB

 08:07:29

00069247331TRLO0

7145

1.540

XDUB

 08:56:50

00069248283TRLO0

2813

1.550

XDUB

 09:29:59

00069248775TRLO0

4148

1.550

XDUB

 09:29:59

00069248776TRLO0

1371

1.550

XDUB

 09:29:59

00069248777TRLO0

8000

1.550

XDUB

 09:31:49

00069248803TRLO0

55

1.550

XDUB

 09:31:49

00069248804TRLO0

2691

1.548

XDUB

 10:44:38

00069250364TRLO0

246

1.548

XDUB

 10:44:38

00069250365TRLO0

946

1.548

XDUB

 10:44:38

00069250366TRLO0

4003

1.548

XDUB

 10:44:38

00069250367TRLO0

7575

1.538

XDUB

 13:56:29

00069254248TRLO0

6865

1.536

XDUB

 14:10:18

00069254685TRLO0

7955

1.544

XDUB

 14:58:33

00069255991TRLO0

4604

1.550

XDUB

 15:50:19

00069257227TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

583

131.60

XLON

 09:18:01

00069248591TRLO0

6949

131.60

XLON

 09:18:01

00069248592TRLO0

1205

132.60

XLON

 10:36:39

00069250253TRLO0

3006

132.60

XLON

 10:36:39

00069250254TRLO0

6694

131.80

XLON

 10:50:44

00069250470TRLO0

1055

131.80

XLON

 10:50:44

00069250471TRLO0

6455

131.20

XLON

 12:48:08

00069252918TRLO0

435

131.20

XLON

 12:48:08

00069252919TRLO0

3527

130.80

XLON

 14:10:18

00069254683TRLO0

4477

130.80

XLON

 14:10:18

00069254684TRLO0

5614

132.20

XLON

 16:02:44

00069257555TRLO0

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 310108
EQS News ID: 1860359

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1860359&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a