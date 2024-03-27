Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

27-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

                                                                                                                                                     27 March 2024

 

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 26 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

40,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.608

£1.382

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.572

£1.342

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

€1.593370

£1.365169

 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,897,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltrd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4433

1.572

XDUB

 08:49:17

00069362549TRLO0

4433

1.572

XDUB

 09:09:53

00069362936TRLO0

7171

1.574

XDUB

 10:32:47

00069366124TRLO0

6497

1.596

XDUB

 12:48:44

00069370783TRLO0

882

1.596

XDUB

 12:48:44

00069370782TRLO0

8121

1.608

XDUB

 13:59:23

00069372691TRLO0

8241

1.602

XDUB

 14:01:25

00069372753TRLO0

2684

1.598

XDUB

 14:48:52

00069374283TRLO0

4243

1.598

XDUB

 14:48:58

00069374285TRLO0

6799

1.596

XDUB

 15:37:58

00069375833TRLO0

5000

1.604

XDUB

 15:52:43

00069376294TRLO0

675

1.604

XDUB

 16:00:43

00069376774TRLO0

821

1.604

XDUB

 16:00:43

00069376773TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

228

134.20

XLON

 09:02:09

00069362770TRLO0

7350

134.20

XLON

 09:02:09

00069362771TRLO0

4555

135.20

XLON

 10:04:29

00069364864TRLO0

2000

137.00

XLON

 12:46:25

00069370759TRLO0

2100

137.00

XLON

 12:46:25

00069370760TRLO0

2376

137.00

XLON

 12:46:25

00069370761TRLO0

705

137.80

XLON

 13:44:23

00069372278TRLO0

3700

137.80

XLON

 13:44:28

00069372279TRLO0

1500

138.20

XLON

 13:59:24

00069372692TRLO0

1731

138.20

XLON

 13:59:24

00069372693TRLO0

2163

137.80

XLON

 14:01:25

00069372752TRLO0

3900

137.00

XLON

 14:50:47

00069374359TRLO0

2890

137.00

XLON

 14:50:47

00069374360TRLO0

574

137.20

XLON

 15:33:13

00069375700TRLO0

3339

137.20

XLON

 15:33:13

00069375701TRLO0

889

137.20

XLON

 15:33:13

00069375702TRLO0

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 312113
EQS News ID: 1867977

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1867977&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a